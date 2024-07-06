EURO 2024 semi-finals: Meet the last four

From 24 teams at the start to just four, the UEFA EURO 2024 semi-finalists are now confirmed. We profile the quartet still in contention to lift the Henri Delaunay Cup in Berlin on 14 July.

Group C winners

1-0 vs Serbia (Gelsenkirchen, 16 June)

1-1 vs Denmark (Frankfurt, 20 June)

0-0 vs Slovenia (Cologne, 25 June)

Round of 16

2-1 aet vs Slovakia (Gelsenkirchen, 30 June)

Quarter-final

1-1 aet 5-3p vs Switzerland (Düsseldorf, 6 July)

Semi-final

vs Netherlands (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Runners-up (2020)

EURO 2020: Runners-up, lost 3-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)

Story so far

England were not at their free-flowing best in Group C but still topped their section and remain unbeaten. Glimpses of the genius that can be produced by forwards such as Jude Bellingham, Harry Kane and Phil Foden were seen in all three games. Bellingham's overhead kick forced extra time in the round of 16 win against Slovakia before Kane headed the winner, while they also came from behind against Switzerland thanks to Bukayo Saka's equaliser before triumphing on penalties, converting all five spot kicks. The Three Lions are a victory away from a second consecutive EURO final.

Coach: Gareth Southgate

After reaching a EURO final as well as a World Cup quarter-final and semi-final in his three major tournaments in charge, Southgate will be desperate for this to be fourth time lucky. The former Three Lions centre-back will seek to get the best out of the vast amount of talent at his disposal in the last four.

Key player: Harry Kane

England may have a glut of attacking options, but it is their captain and talisman who tends to make them tick. His country's all-time leading scorer, Kane has already registered two goals at this EURO and typically gets sharper the deeper he goes into a tournament. With lethal finishing, incredible vision and strong link-up play, Kane can pose a headache for any defence.

One to watch: Cole Palmer

The attacking midfielder was Chelsea's best player in 2023/24, providing a consistent supply of goals and creativity. His unflappable demeanour and composure on the ball have earned him the nickname 'Cold Palmer'; it really does seem nothing fazes him, as shown when he converted England's first penalty in the shoot-out win over Switzerland. He could take the semi-finals by storm, on or off the bench.

Did you know?

England have won their group in both EURO campaigns under Southgate – as many times as they had topped their pool in their previous eight tournament appearances.

Group D runners-up

1-0 vs Austria (Düsseldorf, 17 June)

0-0 vs Netherlands (Leipzig, 21 June)

1-1 Poland (Dortmund, 25 June)

Round of 16

1-0 vs Belgium (Düsseldorf, 1 July)

Quarter-final

0-0 aet 5-3p vs Portugal (Hamburg, 5 July)

Semi-final

vs Spain (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1984, 2000)

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 5-4 on penalties to Switzerland (3-3 aet)

Story so far

France failed to win their group for the first time since EURO 2012, following up a battling win against Austria with draws against the Netherlands and Poland. They remain unbeaten, though, and Kylian Mbappé got off the mark with a penalty in their final Group D game before they edged past Belgium in the round of 16. Spot kick prowess again saw Les Bleus through in the quarter-finals, converting five out of five to avenge their EURO 2016 final defeat by Portugal.

Coach: Didier Deschamps

One of the most decorated figures in world football, Deschamps will be eager to get his hands on the one trophy that has evaded his clutches as a coach. He came agonisingly close in 2016, and that heartbreak should stoke the fire within this fierce competitor. A cool character and a measured communicator, the World Cup winner looks well placed to lead his side to glory.

Key player: Kylian Mbappé

France boast an embarrassment of riches up front but the mercurial Parisian is a cut above the rest. At just 25, there's not much left for him to achieve in the game yet a EURO trophy is certainly one of those objectives. Destructive, powerful, omnipotent... the mere mention of Mbappé's name strikes fear into opponents. Since taking the armband following Hugo Lloris's retirement, the former Monaco youth has grown in stature and assumed responsibilities with aplomb.

One to watch: Bradley Barcola

Possessing a languid frame that belies a deceptive fleet of foot, the 21-year-old Paris forward has enjoyed a breakout season. He's a direct runner, and his ability to go both ways often destabilises defenders. In the modern game, players have to demonstrate in-game intelligence and position dexterity, and Barcola's willingness to press and defend on the front foot is much appreciated by his coaches for both club and country.

Did you know?

France's Antoine Griezmann holds the record for most consecutive appearances in international football history, after featuring in 84 games between August 2017 and November 2023.

Third place in Group D

2-1 vs Poland (Hamburg, 16 June)

0-0 vs France (Leipzig, 21 June)

2-3 vs Austria (Berlin, 25 June)

Round of 16

3-0 vs Romania (Munich, 2 July)

Quarter-final

2-1 vs Türkiye (Berlin, 6 July)

Semi-final

vs England (Dortmund, 10 July, 21:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1988)

EURO 2020: Round of 16, lost 2-0 to Czechia

Story so far

Netherlands got off to a mixed start, with a fine comeback victory against Poland followed up by a clean sheet in a goalless draw with France before a dramatic 3-2 loss to Austria left them going through as one of the best third-placed outfits. They made light work of their round of 16 tie, though, comfortably beating Romania 3-0 in a game where they showed just how dangerous they can be. A hard-fought victory from behind against Türkiye followed to confirm a place in a EURO semi-final for the first time since 2004.

Coach: Ronald Koeman

Koeman had a stuttering start to his second spell in charge of the Oranje, losing three of his first four matches – against France, Croatia and Italy. However, he steadied the ship, with the Dutch winning all their group qualification games bar those against the French. A EURO winner as a player in 1988, the 61-year-old would achieve immortality in the Netherlands if he repeated the feat as coach.

Key player: Memphis Depay

The Atlético de Madrid ace has had a frustrating run of injuries in recent seasons, but when fit he's the undisputed spearhead of the Dutch attack. Only four goals short of Robin van Persie's all-time record of 50, Depay averages a goal every two matches for the national team – and supplies plenty of assists too.

One to watch: Xavi Simons

The Leipzig midfielder had not registered an assist or a goal in his first 13 appearances for the Oranje, but he's certainly found his feet since. After scoring against Iceland in a pre-tournament friendly he's gone from strength to strength, setting up goals in the matches against both Austria and Romania. Simons' creativity, vision and ability to find space between the lines is vital to the way the Dutch attack functions.

Did you know?

Wim Kieft's fortuitous effort against the Republic of Ireland during the Oranje's victorious EURO '88 campaign was the Netherlands' first headed goal at a major finals. It was also the only one of the eight Dutch strikes in West Germany that was not finished or created by Marco van Basten.

Group B winners

3-0 vs Croatia (Berlin, 15 June)

1-0 vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, 20 June)

1-0 vs Albania (Düsseldorf, 24 June)

Round of 16

4-1 vs Georgia (Cologne, 30 June)

Quarter-final

2-1 aet vs Germany (Stuttgart, 5 July)

Semi-final

vs France (Munich, 9 July, 21:00)

Pedigree

EURO best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

EURO 2020: Semi-finals, lost 4-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)

Story so far

La Roja have been in excellent form in Germany, winning all five games while scoring 11 goals and conceding only twice in the process. Winger Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player ever to appear at a EURO against Croatia, and he then laid on an assist as Spain showed their mettle by overcoming the hosts in extra time in the quarter-finals after conceding a late equaliser. They will become the first side to win four EURO titles if they triumph in Germany.

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

A likeable Basque who won the Spanish Liga as a full-back with Athletic Club, the Spain boss has the winning habit. He led Spanish national teams to EURO glory at age-group levels – the Under-19s in 2015 and the U21s in 2019 – and his senior side beat Italy and Croatia as they won the UEFA Nations League last summer, then overcame the same opponents again in Group B. De la Fuente has generated a stand-out atmosphere, mentality and playing style since arriving in Germany, and his squad love playing for him.

Key player: Rodri

Midfielders tend not to get the garlands they deserve, but Rodri is possibly the best player in the world right now. Naturally gifted, athletic and competitive, he is at peak age and has the necessary knowledge. Used to winning trophies at Manchester City, he is inspirational in word and deed.

One to watch: Lamine Yamal

A magical, mercurial talent, Yamal is huge fun whether you support La Roja or not. Usually deployed as an inverted winger, the left-footed teenager smashed the record for youngest player to have featured at a EURO finals after taking to the field aged only 16 years 338 days on Matchday 1. He has now played over 60 times for club and country, and hometown team Barcelona rate him as a massive prospect. Pedri lit up EURO 2020; Yamal has certainly been one of the tournament's wonderkids so far.

Did you know?

Spain are the only national team to have won three continental and world titles in a row: EURO 2008, the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012.