UEFA EURO 2024: Meet the winners

How they got there, top scorers, pedigree, key players and the coach – all you need to know about UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain.

Pedigree

Previous EURO best: Winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

Previous EURO finals: 1964 (W vs Soviet Union), 1984 (L vs France), 2008 (W vs Germany), 2012 (W vs Italy)

EURO 2020: Semi-finals, lost 4-2 on penalties to Italy (1-1 aet)

EURO 2024 in brief

La Roja were in excellent form in Germany, winning all seven games while scoring 15 goals and conceding only four in the process. Winger Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player ever to appear at a EURO against Croatia as Spain made light work of a tough group that also included holders Italy.

Merino's last-minute winner vs Germany

Yamal laid on an assist as Spain showed their mettle to overcome hosts Germany in extra time in the quarter-finals, and an even more prodigious goalscoring feat ensued in the semi-final with his match-turning equaliser. In Berlin, Spain overcame England to become the first side to win four EURO titles.

Coach: Luis de la Fuente

A likeable Basque with a winning habit. He led Spanish national teams to EURO glory at age-group levels – Under-19s in 2015 and U21s in 2019 – and his senior team beat Italy and Croatia in winning the UEFA Nations League last summer.

De la Fuente, who won the Spanish Liga as a full-back with Athletic Club, has generated a stand-out atmosphere, mentality and playing style since arriving in Germany; basically, his squad loved playing for him.

Did you know?

Spain are the only national team to have won three continental and world titles in a row: EURO 2008, the 2010 World Cup and EURO 2012. They are now the only national team to win EURO four times.