How the 117 goals at UEFA EURO 2024 went in

The 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship, with all its absorbing drama, landmarks and unforgettable goals, is now enshrined in the history books.

EURO2024.com has dissected all 117 goals, analysing how, when and where they came about and noting any changing trends from previous tournaments.

Merino heads Spain's winner against Germany

How did the EURO 2024 goals go in?

60: Right foot

28: Left foot

18: Head

1: Other

10: Own goals

The number of left-footed strikes accounted for more than 30% of goals in both 2016 and 2020 but the current edition saw that number return to under a quarter, as had been the case in 2008 and 2012. The rise in own goals, starting from 2020 – where the 11 conceded were two more than all previous finals combined – has continued with ten in Germany, further evidence that teasing low crosses are an integral part of the modern game.

How often did the goals at EURO 2024 go in?

Average time of first goal: 30 minutes

Average goals per game: 2.29

The average goals per game figure of 2.78 in 2020 was the highest of all 16 previous editions of the competition and the drop here can likely be attributed to the increasingly level playing field in European football as more teams are offered greater opportunities to make their mark at a 24-team finals. The average time for the first goal has now dropped by around 11 minutes from the 2016 tournament, unsurprising given four of the six quickest goals in EURO history came at these finals.

See Yamal's stunning goal against France

Where were the goals at EURO 2024 struck from?

Inside penalty area (including five-metre box): 98

Outside penalty area: 19

The figure of 16.2% of goals from outside the area is almost identical to 2016, which represented the start of an ongoing trend for teams working the ball into more dangerous areas and fewer goals being struck from distance as a result.

What type of goals were scored at EURO 2024?

Open play: 108

Penalty: 9

Direct free-kick: 0

The 2012 and 2020 editions saw just a single free-kick scored at either of those tournaments and that downward trend in goals from those situations continued here. The greater agility of modern goalkeepers and the decrease in defenders going to ground to win the ball around their own area, helped by better defensive structures around them, are all believed to be reasons for the dwindling free-kick figures.

How many penalties were there at EURO 2024?

Penalties awarded: 12

Scored: 9

Saved: 3

Missed: 0

There were also 12 spot kicks awarded in 2016, though four more in 2020 – those tournaments being the only other ones with 51 games in total. Just nine of the 16 penalties at the 2020 finals were converted though, suggesting takers have benefited from differing run-ups and more disguised techniques to counter the increased data-led information on takers at the disposal of goalkeepers. The decrease in the number of spot kicks from the last edition also suggests defenders have adapted their game successfully as the VAR era has developed.