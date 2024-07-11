EURO 2024 in numbers

UEFA EURO 2024 is hurtling towards its decisive moment in Berlin on Sunday, when the tournament champions will be crowned.

We take a look back at the key numbers from another pulsating EURO final tournament.

0 Belgium have now contested eight knockout matches at EURO finals but have never played extra time in any of them.

1 There were two team landmarks in Group E – Romania topped their EURO group and Ukraine drew a EURO match for the first time. Elsewhere, Denmark progressed from the group stage of back-to-back EUROs, Slovenia and Georgia reached the knockout stage, Spain finished the group stage without conceding a single goal and England reached the final of a major tournament outside their own country, all for the first time. The Three Lions were also the first team to reach the EURO final having been behind in the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals.

2 Francisco Conceição's goal against Czechia for Portugal ensured he joined an exclusive club of fathers and sons who have scored at a EURO, with his dad Sérgio Conceição registering at EURO 2000. The only other father-son duo to have scored in the finals are Italy's Enrico Chiesa (1996) and Federico Chiesa (2020).

Last-Minute Moments: Conceição's Portugal winner vs Czechia

3 Diogo Costa became the first goalkeeper to save three spot kicks in a EURO penalty shoot-out as Portugal saw off Slovenia in the round of 16. He was also the first goalkeeper not to concede in a EURO shoot-out. Meanwhile, the reigning champions have been ousted in the round of 16 at the last three EUROs (Italy at EURO 2024, Portugal at EURO 2020 and Spain at EURO 2016) and Gareth Southgate became only the third coach to reach two EURO finals after Helmut Schön and Berti Vogts.

4 Following their victory against Switzerland, four of England's five EURO tournament quarter-finals have been decided by a penalty shoot-out. Four of Switzerland's five EURO knockout matches have also been settled on spot kicks.

5 Germany beat Scotland 5-1 to become the first team to score five goals in an opening match since the very first one in EURO history in 1960, when Yugoslavia defeated France 5-4, while Harry Kane became the fifth player to have scored in more than one EURO semi-final after Valentin Ivanov, Viktor Ponedelnik, Dragan Džajić and Cristiano Ronaldo.

6 Ronaldo became the first player to feature at a sixth different EURO, his first coming all the way back in 2004. Ronaldo also extended his record of appearing in the most games in the finals (30) and, aged 39 years 151 days, set a new benchmark for the oldest player to score a penalty in a EURO shoot-out. He could not add to his record 14 goals at the finals, though, meaning Switzerland's Xherdan Shaqiri is the only European player to have scored in each of the last six major tournaments (EURO and World Cup). Elsewhere, Spain became the first side to win six games at a single edition of the finals when they beat France in the semi-finals.

Watch all 14 of Cristiano Ronaldo's EURO goals

8 Spain and Italy contested a record eighth EURO final tournament match. It was also the fifth consecutive EURO finals in which they have faced each other. Elsewhere, Germany won their opening EURO game for a record eighth time.

9 France have not won their final group match in any of their last nine major tournaments, since beating Togo 2-0 at the 2006 World Cup (D5 L4). However, Les Bleus have never lost their opening match in a EURO final tournament group stage (W7 D3).

11 Albania became the first team to score against Italy in the first half of a EURO group match since 2008, ending an 11-game run.

13 N'Golo Kanté set a record for the most games played in EURO history without ever finishing on the losing side (W7 D6) when France edged past Portugal in the quarter-finals (excluding penalty shoot-outs). His run was ended by Spain in the last four. Southgate heads to the final having not lost any of his 13 EURO matches (W8 D5) as coach (excluding penalty shoot-outs) – the longest run for a coach in EURO history.

16 Spanish teenager Lamine Yamal made history by becoming the youngest player to ever feature at a EURO finals when he started Spain's 3-0 win against Croatia at the age of 16 years 338 days. He then became the finals' youngest scorer in the semi-final against France, 24 days later.

Lamine Yamal's stunner against France

18 On Matchday 3, Germany's Manuel Neuer made his 18th EURO appearance, beating the previous record for a goalkeeper set by Italy's Gianluigi Buffon (17).

19 Türkiye's Arda Güler became the youngest player to score on his EURO debut when he struck against Georgia, aged 19 years 114 days, eclipsing Cristiano Ronaldo's previous record by 14 days.

20 England midfielder Jude Bellingham became the youngest player to appear in two EURO final tournaments at 20 years 353 days, then the youngest to feature in two EURO quarter-finals (21 years 7 days).

23 Nedim Bajrami gave Albania a stunning lead in their EURO opener against Italy after 23 seconds, smashing the previous quickest-goal record belonging to Russia's Dmitri Kirichenko (67 seconds). Also, Hungary's Dominik Szoboszlai (23 years 234 days) became the youngest player to captain a EURO finals team.

27 None of Czechia's last 27 EURO matches have finished goalless.

29 Georgia became the 29th team to reach the knockout rounds at a EURO final tournament. Their goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili also made 29 saves in their four matches – 13 more than any goalkeeper at that point.

36 Germany's Julian Nagelsmann (36 years 327 days) became the youngest coach to take charge of a nation at a EURO tournament, beating ex-Slovenia coach Srečko Katanec by just six days, while Kylian Mbappé reached a top speed of 36.5km/h – the quickest of any player at the finals.

38 When Luka Modrić (38 years 289 days) scored against Italy the Croatia captain broke former Austria forward Ivica Vastic's record to become the oldest-ever scorer at a EURO, while Spain's Jesús Navas (38 years 231 days) became the oldest ever outfield player to appear in a semi-final at a EURO or World Cup.

Modrić becomes oldest EURO goalscorer

41 Veteran Portugal defender Pepe became the oldest player at a EURO finals during his team's 2-1 win over Czechia, then extended his landmark against Türkiye, Slovenia and France, the latter when aged 41 years 130 days.

50 The stalemate between Netherlands and France in the group stage ended a run of 50 EURO finals matches in which a goal had been scored. The previous 0-0 draw was England versus Scotland at EURO 2020.

64.8 Portugal had an average of 64.8% possession across their five matches at the finals – no other side managed more than 60% heading into the final.

91.2 Germany's pass completion percentage of 91.2 was the highest of any of the 24 nations at the finals.

100 Kevin Csoboth's winner for Hungary against Scotland in the 100th minute was the latest goal scored in regulation time in EURO history.

114 Ahead of the final, there have been 114 goals scored at EURO 2024, at an average of 2.28 per match. Michael Gregoritsch's for Austria against Türkiye was the 100th in the current edition.

255 Spain tally of 255 ball recoveries so far is the highest of any team at the finals.