Lukaku sets new European Qualifiers scoring record

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has set a new scoring record for a single UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign, racking up 14 goals to surpass the benchmark previously established by David Healy and Robert Lewandowski.

Lukaku soared to his tally with four goals in the space of 21 first-half minutes during Belgium's 5-0 defeat of Azerbaijan on Sunday, his team's final game of the European Qualifiers confirming top spot in Group F. The Red Devils had already sealed their place at UEFA EURO 2024.

The Roma striker has been in sensational form for his country, notching those 14 goals in just eight games after kicking off with a hat-trick against Sweden on Matchday 1. He has also hit nine goals in 14 appearances for the Giallorossi following his loan move from Chelsea this summer.

The previous record of 13 strikes was set by Northern Ireland's Healy in qualifying for EURO 2008, a tournament his team ultimately missed out on. Poland's Lewandowski drew level on the road to EURO 2016, his 13th effort sealing a 2-1 victory against the Republic of Ireland that secured his side a finals place.

Northern Ireland's David Healy Getty Images

Most goals in a single UEFA EURO qualifying campaign

14

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 2024

13

David Healy (Northern Ireland) 2008

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 2016

12

Harry Kane (England) 2020

Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 2012

Davor Šuker (Croatia) 1996

11

Eran Zahavi (Israel) 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) 2016

Raúl González (Spain) 2000

Toni Polster (Austria) 1996

Ole Madsen (Denmark) 1964

Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images

All-time top UEFA EURO qualifying scorers

﻿Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 41

Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) 23

Harry Kane (England) 23

Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 22

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 21

Hakan Şükür (Turkey) 19

Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) 19

