UEFA.com works better on other browsers
For the best possible experience, we recommend using Chrome, Firefox or Microsoft Edge.

Lukaku sets new European Qualifiers scoring record

Sunday, November 19, 2023

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has surpassed David Healy and Robert Lewandowski's scoring record in a UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign after finishing with 14 goals.

Romelu Lukaku scored four goals for Belgium against Azerbaijan on Sunday
Romelu Lukaku scored four goals for Belgium against Azerbaijan on Sunday AFP via Getty Images

Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has set a new scoring record for a single UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign, racking up 14 goals to surpass the benchmark previously established by David Healy and Robert Lewandowski.

Lukaku soared to his tally with four goals in the space of 21 first-half minutes during Belgium's 5-0 defeat of Azerbaijan on Sunday, his team's final game of the European Qualifiers confirming top spot in Group F. The Red Devils had already sealed their place at UEFA EURO 2024.

The Roma striker has been in sensational form for his country, notching those 14 goals in just eight games after kicking off with a hat-trick against Sweden on Matchday 1. He has also hit nine goals in 14 appearances for the Giallorossi following his loan move from Chelsea this summer.

The previous record of 13 strikes was set by Northern Ireland's Healy in qualifying for EURO 2008, a tournament his team ultimately missed out on. Poland's Lewandowski drew level on the road to EURO 2016, his 13th effort sealing a 2-1 victory against the Republic of Ireland that secured his side a finals place.

Northern Ireland's David Healy
Northern Ireland's David HealyGetty Images

Most goals in a single UEFA EURO qualifying campaign

14
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 2024

13
David Healy (Northern Ireland) 2008
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 2016

12
Harry Kane (England) 2020
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 2012
Davor Šuker (Croatia) 1996

11
Eran Zahavi (Israel) 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 2020
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) 2016
Raúl González (Spain) 2000
Toni Polster (Austria) 1996
Ole Madsen (Denmark) 1964

Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo
Portugal ace Cristiano Ronaldo Getty Images

All-time top UEFA EURO qualifying scorers

﻿Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 41
Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) 23
Harry Kane (England) 23
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 22
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 21
Hakan Şükür (Turkey) 19
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) 19

© 1998-2023 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Selected for you

Qualifying fixtures and results
Live 19/11/2023

Qualifying fixtures and results

Check the fixtures and results for all the European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2024.
Your in-depth guide to EURO
Live 18/11/2023

Your in-depth guide to EURO

Three-time winners Germany will stage the UEFA European Championship in 2024.
EURO records and stats
Live 01/01/2023

EURO records and stats

Winners, top scorers, fastest scorers, oldest and youngest performers.
Five for Bayern's Lewandowski: records, reaction
Live 22/09/2015

Five for Bayern's Lewandowski: records, reaction

Records fell all over the place as Robert Lewandowski scored five goals in nine minutes for Bayern München on Tuesday. We have all the facts, figures and breathless reaction.