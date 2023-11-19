Lukaku sets new European Qualifiers scoring record
Sunday, November 19, 2023
Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku has set a new scoring record for a single UEFA European Championship qualifying campaign, racking up 14 goals to surpass the benchmark previously established by David Healy and Robert Lewandowski.
Lukaku soared to his tally with four goals in the space of 21 first-half minutes during Belgium's 5-0 defeat of Azerbaijan on Sunday, his team's final game of the European Qualifiers confirming top spot in Group F. The Red Devils had already sealed their place at UEFA EURO 2024.
The Roma striker has been in sensational form for his country, notching those 14 goals in just eight games after kicking off with a hat-trick against Sweden on Matchday 1. He has also hit nine goals in 14 appearances for the Giallorossi following his loan move from Chelsea this summer.
The previous record of 13 strikes was set by Northern Ireland's Healy in qualifying for EURO 2008, a tournament his team ultimately missed out on. Poland's Lewandowski drew level on the road to EURO 2016, his 13th effort sealing a 2-1 victory against the Republic of Ireland that secured his side a finals place.
Most goals in a single UEFA EURO qualifying campaign
14
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 2024
13
David Healy (Northern Ireland) 2008
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 2016
12
Harry Kane (England) 2020
Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 2012
Davor Šuker (Croatia) 1996
11
Eran Zahavi (Israel) 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 2020
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) 2016
Raúl González (Spain) 2000
Toni Polster (Austria) 1996
Ole Madsen (Denmark) 1964
All-time top UEFA EURO qualifying scorers
Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal) 41
Robbie Keane (Republic of Ireland) 23
Harry Kane (England) 23
Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 22
Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 21
Hakan Şükür (Turkey) 19
Zlatan Ibrahimović (Sweden) 19