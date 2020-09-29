EURO 2020 play-offs to take place in October/November

Tuesday 29 September 2020

The European Qualifiers play-offs will decide the final four places at the tournament.

Iceland have a place in Path A UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs have been rearranged for 8 October and 12 November.

Originally scheduled for the end of the March, the play-offs – which will decide the final four participants at UEFA EURO 2020 – were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The revised dates were approved at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee on 17 June.

Play-off semi-finals (8 October)

Path A: Bulgaria v Hungary (20:45), Iceland v Romania (20:45),
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland (20:45), Slovakia v Republic of Ireland (20:45)
Path C: Norway v Serbia (20:45), Scotland v Israel (20:45) 
Path D: Georgia v Belarus (18:00), North Macedonia v Kosovo (20:45) 

Play-off finals (12 November)

Path A: Bulgaria/Hungary v Iceland/Romania (20:45) 
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina/Northern Ireland v Slovakia/Republic of Ireland (20:45)
Path C: Norway/Serbia v Scotland/Israel (TBC)
Path D: Georgia/Belarus v North Macedonia/Kosovo (18:00)

© 1998-2020 UEFA. All rights reserved. Last updated: Tuesday 29 September 2020

