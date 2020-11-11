EURO 2020 play-off results

Wednesday 11 November 2020

The European Qualifiers play-offs decided the final four places at the tournament.

Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates Hungary's added-time final winner against Iceland
Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates Hungary's added-time final winner against Iceland UEFA via Getty Images

The UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs concluded with a quartet of finals on 12 November, after the semi-finals were held on 8 October.

Originally scheduled for the end of the March, the play-offs – which will decide the final four participants at UEFA EURO 2020 – were postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The revised dates were approved at a meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee on 17 June.

Play-off semi-finals (8 October)

Path A: Bulgaria 1-3 Hungary, Iceland 2-1 Romania 
Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-1 Northern Ireland (pens: 3-4), Slovakia 0-0 Republic of Ireland (pens: 4-2)
Path C: Norway 1-2 Serbia, Scotland 0-0 Israel (pens: 5-3) 
Path D: Georgia 1-0 Belarus, North Macedonia 2-1 Kosovo 

Play-off finals (12 November)

Path A: Hungary 2-1 Iceland
Path B: Northern Ireland 1-2 Slovakia (aet)
Path C: Serbia 1-1 Scotland (pens: 5-4)
Path D: Georgia 0-1 North Macedonia

