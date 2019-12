UEFA EURO 2020 play-off fixtures

The fixtures for the UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs were determined by a series of draws in Nyon on 22 November 2019.

PLAY-OFF MATCH SCHEDULE

Play-off semi-finals

Thursday 26 March 2020

Path A: Iceland v Romania, Bulgaria v Hungary

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland, Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Path C: Scotland v Israel, Norway v Serbia (18:00 CET)

Path D: Georgia v Belarus (18:00 CET), North Macedonia v Kosovo

Play-off finals

Tuesday 31 March 2020

Path A: Bulgaria/Hungary v Iceland/Romania

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina/Northern Ireland v Slovakia/Republic of Ireland

Path C: Norway/Serbia v Scotland/Israel (18:00 or 20:45 CET)

Path D: Georgia/Belarus v North Macedonia/Kosovo (18:00 CET)

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless otherwise stated