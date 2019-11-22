UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs: All you need to know

Play-off draw

Path A: Iceland v Romania, Bulgaria v Hungary*

Path B: Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland*, Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

Path C: Scotland v Israel, Norway v Serbia*

Path D: Georgia v Belarus*, North Macedonia v Kosovo

*Winners of these semi-finals will play the final at home

Draw details

Fixtures are a 20:45 CET kick-off unless otherwise stated. Full play-off match schedule available here.

Path D

A draw determined that the winners of semi-final 1 (Georgia or Belarus) will play the final at home (18:00 CET). The semi-finals are as follows:

Semi-final 1 (1 v 4): Georgia v Belarus (18:00 CET)

Semi-final 2 (2 v 3): North Macedonia v Kosovo

If Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary win Path A then the winner of Path D will complete UEFA EURO 2020 Group C. If Romania win Path A then the winner of Path D will complete UEFA EURO 2020 Group F.



Path C

A draw determined that Israel would go into Path C, while Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania joined Iceland in Path A.

A separate draw determined that the winners of semi-final 2 (Norway or Serbia) will play the final at home (18:00 or 20:45 CET). The semi-finals are as follows:

Semi-final 1 (1 v 4): Scotland v Israel

Semi-final 2 (2 v 3): Norway v Serbia (18:00 CET)

The Path C winners will complete UEFA EURO 2020 Group D.



Path B

A draw determined that the winners of semi-final 1 (Bosnia and Herzegovina or Northern Ireland) will play the final at home. The semi-finals are as follows:

Semi-final 1 (1 v 4): Bosnia and Herzegovina v Northern Ireland

Semi-final 2 (2 v 3): Slovakia v Republic of Ireland

The Path B winners will complete UEFA EURO 2020 Group E.



Path A

A draw determined that the winners of semi-final 2 (Bulgaria or Hungary) will play the final at home. The semi-finals are as follows:

Semi-final 1 (1 v 4): Iceland v Romania

Semi-final 2 (2 v 3): Bulgaria v Hungary

If Iceland, Bulgaria or Hungary win Path A then they will complete UEFA EURO 2020 Group F. If Romania win Path A then they will complete UEFA EURO 2020 Group C.



The three remaining teams from League C - Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania - were allocated to Path A to complete the semi-final pairings in the order of their ranking:

Best-ranked team to play at home in semi-final 2.

Next best-ranked team to play away in semi-final 2.

Next best-ranked team to play away in semi-final 1.

Additional draw

Denmark and Russia have both qualified for UEFA EURO 2020. As both are hosts (Copenhagen and Saint Petersburg) and paired together in Group B of the final tournament, a draw was held to determine that Denmark will play three group stage games at home; Russia will play two group stage matches at home.

FULL DRAW PROCEDURE

When was the draw?

The UEFA EURO 2020 play-off draw took place on Friday 22 November, starting at 12:00 CET. It was streamed live on UEFA.com.

Who was involved?

The play-offs comprised of teams that failed to qualify via the European Qualifiers, based on their performance in the 2018/19 UEFA Nations League – namely the four top-ranked eligible sides in each League. If there were not enough non-qualified teams in the same League then the spot went to the next best side in the overall ranking in accordance with article 16.03 of the competition regulations.

Is this new?

Qualifying for UEFA EURO 2020 is different to previous editions. Because of the unique format of the finals, with games taking place in 12 cities in 12 European countries, for the first time since 1976 hosts have not qualified automatically.

Instead, 20 teams qualified via the European Qualifiers. The remaining four slots are decided by these play-offs, creating the perfect bridge between the UEFA Nations League and EURO.

How will the play-off ties be decided?

Unlike previous play-offs, these will be single-leg knockout matches. The winners of each final qualifies for UEFA EURO 2020.

When do the play-offs take place?

The semi-finals will be played on Thursday 26 March, with the finals five days later on Tuesday 31 March. Kick-offs are generally 20:45 CET but exceptions may apply, in particular related to time zones.

Key dates

Final tournament draw: 30 November

Play-off semi-finals: 26 March 2020

Play-off finals: 31 March 2020

Final tournament: 12 June–12 July 2020

With the confirmation of the 20 teams directly qualified and the 16 teams qualified for the play-offs, UEFA confirmed that the procedures established for the play-off draw and the final draw could be fully executed. No additional draw was required (the draw had been provisionally scheduled for 1 April 2020).