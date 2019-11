All Cristiano Ronaldo's international goals: who, what, when, how

Portugal great Cristiano Ronaldo is one goal away from becoming only the second men's player to reach 100 international goals. Here's a detailed rundown of the 99 he has managed so far:

1. 12/06/04: EURO group stage v Greece (n), 93rd minute – header (assist: Luís Figo)

2. 30/06/04: EURO semi-finals v Netherlands (n), 26th minute – header (Deco)

3. 04/09/04: World Cup qualifying v Latvia (a), 57th minute – left foot

4. 08/09/04: World Cup qualifying v Estonia (h), 76th minute – header (Deco)

5. 13/10/04: World Cup qualifying v Russia (h), 39th minute – left foot (Pauleta)

6. 13/10/04: World Cup qualifying v Russia (h), 69th minute – right foot

7. 17/11/04: World Cup qualifying v Luxembourg (a), 28th minute – header (Deco)

8. 04/06/05: World Cup qualifying v Slovakia (h), 42nd minute – right-foot free-kick

9. 08/06/05: World Cup qualifying v Estonia (a), 32nd minute – header (Figo)

10. 01/03/06: friendly v Saudi Arabia (a), 30th minute – header (Figo)

11. 01/03/06: friendly v Saudi Arabia (a), 84th minute – left foot (Hugo Viana)

12. 17/06/06: World Cup group stage v Iran (n), 80th minute – right-foot penalty

13. 07/10/07: EURO qualifying v Azerbaijan (h), 24th minute – left foot (Deco)

14. 07/10/07: EURO qualifying v Azerbaijan (h), 63rd minute – header (Simão Sabrosa)

15. 15/11/05: EURO qualifying v Kazakhstan (h), 30th minute – right foot

16. 24/03/07: EURO qualifying v Belgium (h), 55th minute – header (Ricardo Quaresma)

17. 24/03/07: EURO qualifying v Belgium (h), 75th minute – left foot

18. 22/08/07: EURO qualifying v Armenia (a), 37th minute – left foot

19. 08/09/07: EURO qualifying v Poland (h), 73rd minute – right foot (Quaresma)

20. 17/10/07: EURO qualifying v Kazakhstan (a), 91st minute – left foot (Nani)

21. 11/06/08: EURO group stage v Czech Republic (n), 63rd minute – right foot (Deco)

22. 11/02/09: friendly v Finland (h), 78th minute – right-foot penalty

23. 21/06/10: World Cup group stage v North Korea (n), 87th minute – right foot (Nani)

24. 08/10/10: EURO qualifying v Denmark (h), 85th minute – left foot (Nani)

25. 12/10/10: EURO qualifying v Iceland (n), 3rd minute – right-foot free-kick

26. 09/02/11: friendly v Argentina (a), 20th minute – right foot (João Pereira)

27. 17/08/11: friendly v Luxembourg (h), 43rd minute – right-foot free-kick

28. 02/09/11: EURO qualifying v Cyprus (a), 35th minute – right-foot penalty

29. 02/09/11: EURO qualifying v Cyprus (a), 85th minute – left foot (Nani)

30. 11/10/11: EURO qualifying v Denmark (a), 92nd minute – right-foot free-kick

31. 15/11/11: EURO qualifying v Bosnia and Herzegovina (h), 8th minute – right-foot free-kick

32. 15/11/11: EURO qualifying v Bosnia and Herzegovina (h), 53rd minute – left foot (João Moutinho)

33. 17/06/12: EURO group stage v Netherlands (n), 28th minute – right foot (João Pereira)

34. 17/06/12: EURO group stage v Netherlands (n), 74th minute – right foot (Nani)

35. 21/06/12: EURO quarter-finals v Czech Republic (n), 79th minute – header (Moutinho)

Log in for free to watch the highlights Cristiano Ronaldo: My Portugal story

36. 15/08/12: friendly v Panama (h), 51st minute – right foot (Raul Meireles)

37. 07/09/2012: World Cup qualifying v Luxembourg (a), 28th minute – right foot (Moutinho)

38. 02/06/13: friendly v Ecuador (h), 23rd minute – right foot (Fábio Coentrão)

39. 06/10/13: friendly v Croatia (n), 36th minute – left foot (Silvestre Varela)

40. 14/08/13: friendly v Netherlands (h), 87th minute – left foot (Pepe)

41. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying v Northern Ireland (a), 68th minute – header (Moutinho)

42. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying v Northern Ireland (a), 77th minute – header (Coentrão)

43. 06/09/13: World Cup qualifying v Northern Ireland (a), 83rd minute – right-foot free-kick

44. 15/11/13: World Cup play-offs v Sweden (h), 82nd minute – header (Miguel Veloso)

45. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs v Sweden (a), 50th minute – left foot (Moutinho)

46. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs v Sweden (a), 77th minute – left foot (Hugo Almeida)

47. 19/11/13: World Cup play-offs v Sweden (a), 79th minute – right foot (Moutinho)

48. 05/03/14: friendly v Cameroon (h), 21st minute – right foot (João Pereira)

49. 05/03/14: friendly v Cameroon (h), 83rd minute – right foot (Miguel Veloso)

50. 26/06/14: World Cup group stage v Ghana (n), 80th minute – left foot (Moutinho)

51. 14/10/14: EURO qualifying v Denmark (a), 95th minute – header (Moutinho)

52. 14/11/14: EURO qualifying v Armenia (h), 72nd minute – right foot (Nani)

53. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying v Armenia (a), 29th minute – right-foot penalty

54. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying v Armenia (a), 55th minute – right foot (Ricardo Carvalho)

55. 13/06/15: EURO qualifying v Armenia (a), 58th minute – right foot

56. 29/03/16: friendly v Belgium (h), 40th minute – header (João Mário)

57. 08/06/16: friendly v Estonia (h), 36th minute – header (Quaresma)

58. 08/06/16: friendly v Estonia (h), 45th minute – right foot (João Mário)

59. 22/06/16: EURO group stage v Hungary (n), 50th minute – right foot (João Mário)

60. 22/06/16: EURO group stage v Hungary (n), 62nd minute – header (Quaresma)

61. 06/07/16: EURO semi-finals v Wales (n), 50th minute – header (Raphaël Guerreiro)

Log in for free to watch the highlights EURO 2016 highlights: Portugal 2-0 Wales

62. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying v Andorra (h), 2nd minute – left foot

63. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying v Andorra (h), 4th minute – header (Quaresma)

64. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying v Andorra (h), 47th minute – right foot (André Gomes)

65. 07/10/16: World Cup qualifying v Andorra (h), 68th minute – left foot (José Fonte)

66. 10/10/16: World Cup qualifying v Faroe Islands (a), 65th minute – left foot (João Mário)

67. 13/11/16: World Cup qualifying v Latvia (h), 28th minute – right-foot penalty

68. 13/11/16: World Cup qualifying v Latvia (h), 85th minute – right foot (Quaresma)

69. 25/03/17: World Cup qualifying v Hungary (h), 36th minute – left foot (André Silva)

70. 25/03/17: World Cup qualifying v Hungary (h), 65th minute – right-foot free-kick

71. 28/03/17: friendly v Sweden (h), 18th minute – right foot (Gelson Martins)

72. 09/06/17: World Cup qualifying v Latvia (a), 41st minute – header

73. 09/06/17: World Cup qualifying v Latvia (a), 63rd minute – header

74. 21/06/17: Confederations Cup v Russia (n), 8th minute – header (Guerreiro)

75. 24/06/17: Confederations Cup v New Zealand (n), 33rd minute – right-foot penalty

76. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying v Faroe Islands (h), 3rd minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

77. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying v Faroe Islands (h), 29th minute – right-foot penalty

78. 31/08/17: World Cup qualifying v Faroe Islands (h), 64th minute – left foot (William Carvalho)

79. 07/10/17: World Cup qualifying v Andorra (a), 63rd minute – left foot

80. 23/03/18: friendly v Egypt (n), 92nd minute – header (Quaresma)

81. 23/03/18: friendly v Egypt (n), 94th minute – header (Quaresma)

82. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage v Spain (n), 4th minute – right-foot penalty

83. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage v Spain (n), 44th minute – left foot (Gonçalo Guedes)

84. 15/06/18: World Cup group stage v Spain (n), 88th minute – right-foot free-kick

85. 20/06/18: World Cup group stage v Morocco, 4th minute – header (Moutinho)

86. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals v Switzerland (n), 25th minute – right-foot free-kick

87. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals v Switzerland (n), 88th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

88. 05/06/19: Nations League semi-finals v Switzerland (n), 90th minute – right foot (Gonçalo Guedes)

89. 07/09/19: EURO qualifying v Serbia (a), 80th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

90. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying v Lithuania (a), 7th minute – right-foot penalty

Log in for free to watch the highlights Highlights: Lithuania 1-5 Portugal

91. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying v Lithuania (a), 62nd minute – right foot

92. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying v Lithuania (a), 65th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

93. 10/09/19: EURO qualifying v Lithuania (a), 76th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

94. 11/10/19: EURO qualifying v Luxembourg (h), 65th minute – right foot

95. 14/10/19: EURO qualifying v Ukraine (a), 72nd minute – right-foot penalty

96. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying v Lithuania (h), 7th minute – right-foot penalty

97. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying v Lithuania (h), 22nd minute – right foot (Gonçalo Paciência)

98. 14/11/19: EURO qualifying v Lithuania (h), 65th minute – right foot (Bernardo Silva)

99. 17/11/19: EURO qualifying v Luxembourg (a), 86th minute – right foot (Diogo Jota)