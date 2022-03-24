2022 World Cup qualifying: All you need to know

What is it?

The process by which UEFA's 55 member associations will be whittled down to 13 teams for the 2022 final tournament in Qatar.

How does it work?

There are two stages to qualifying:

Group stage

Teams were split into ten groups of five or six (the four teams who reached the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals – Belgium, France, Italy, Spain – were in the smaller groups). The ten group winners qualified for the World Cup.

Play-offs

The three remaining World Cup berths will be determined via the play-offs.

What were the groups?

The groups were determined by a draw in Zurich on 7 December 2020.

Group A: Portugal, Serbia*, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain*, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland*, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France*, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium*, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark*, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Netherlands*, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia*, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England*, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany*, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

*Group winners

Who is taking part in the play-offs?

Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022

Path A: Wales vs Austria

Path B: Sweden vs Czech Republic

Path C: Italy vs North Macedonia, Portugal vs Turkey

Semi-final – postponed, date tbc

Path A: Scotland vs Ukraine

Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022

Path B: Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic

Path C: Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia

Final – postponed, date tbc

Path A: Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine

All confirmed kick-offs 20:45 CET.

Matchday 1: 24–25 March 2021

Matchday 2: 27–28 March 2021

Matchday 3: 30–31 March 2021

Matchday 4: 1–2 September 2021

Matchday 5: 4–5 September 2021

Matchday 6: 7–8 September 2021

Matchday 7: 8–9 October 2021

Matchday 8: 11–12 October 2021

Matchday 9: 11–13 November 2021

Matchday 10: 14–16 November 2021

Play-offs: 24 & 29 March 2022 (some fixtures still tbc)

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The 22nd finals in Qatar will be the first World Cup not held in May, June, or July; the tournament is instead scheduled for a reduced timeframe between 21 November to 18 December. The draw will take place on Friday 1 April in Doha, Qatar.