2022 World Cup qualifying: All you need to know

Thursday 24 March 2022

How it works, match dates, group stage, play-off format, finals.

Netherlands were among the European Qualifiers group winners
Netherlands were among the European Qualifiers group winners Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

What is it?

The process by which UEFA's 55 member associations will be whittled down to 13 teams for the 2022 final tournament in Qatar.

Official FIFA regulations

How does it work?

There are two stages to qualifying:

Group stage
Teams were split into ten groups of five or six (the four teams who reached the 2021 UEFA Nations League finals – Belgium, France, Italy, Spain – were in the smaller groups). The ten group winners qualified for the World Cup.

Play-offs
The three remaining World Cup berths will be determined via the play-offs.

Play-off regulations

What were the groups?

The groups were determined by a draw in Zurich on 7 December 2020.

Group A: Portugal, Serbia*, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg, Azerbaijan

Group B: Spain*, Sweden, Greece, Georgia, Kosovo

Group C: Italy, Switzerland*, Northern Ireland, Bulgaria, Lithuania

Group D: France*, Ukraine, Finland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kazakhstan

Group E: Belgium*, Wales, Czech Republic, Belarus, Estonia

Group F: Denmark*, Austria, Scotland, Israel, Faroe Islands, Moldova

Group G: Netherlands*, Turkey, Norway, Montenegro, Latvia, Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia*, Slovakia, Russia, Slovenia, Cyprus, Malta

Group I: England*, Poland, Hungary, Albania, Andorra, San Marino

Group J: Germany*, Romania, Iceland, North Macedonia, Armenia, Liechtenstein

*Group winners

Who is taking part in the play-offs?

Semi-finals – Thursday 24 March 2022
Path A: Wales vs Austria
Path B: Sweden vs Czech Republic
Path C: Italy vs North Macedonia, Portugal vs Turkey 

Semi-final – postponed, date tbc
Path A: Scotland vs Ukraine

Finals – Tuesday 29 March 2022
Path B: Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic
Path C: Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia

Final – postponed, date tbc
Path A: Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine

All confirmed kick-offs 20:45 CET.

All the fixtures

When do the matches and finals take place?

Matchday 1: 24–25 March 2021
Matchday 2: 27–28 March 2021
Matchday 3: 30–31 March 2021
Matchday 4: 1–2 September 2021
Matchday 5: 4–5 September 2021
Matchday 6: 7–8 September 2021
Matchday 7: 8–9 October 2021
Matchday 8: 11–12 October 2021
Matchday 9: 11–13 November 2021
Matchday 10: 14–16 November 2021
Play-offs: 24 & 29 March 2022 (some fixtures still tbc)

When is the 2022 World Cup?

The 22nd finals in Qatar will be the first World Cup not held in May, June, or July; the tournament is instead scheduled for a reduced timeframe between 21 November to 18 December. The draw will take place on Friday 1 April in Doha, Qatar.

