2022 World Cup draw/fixtures: European hopefuls learn fate

Holders France will meet Denmark in the group stage after the FIFA World Cup group stage draw was made. Les Bleus will also face Tunisia and the winner of the play-off featuring Peru, Australia and United Arab Emirates.

Several other groups will feature intriguing all-European matches with Spain versus Germany the stand-out fixture in Group E while Belgium will meet Croatia in Group F and Serbia and Switzerland go head to head in Group G.

World Cup groups

Group A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands

Group B: England, Iran, United States, Wales / Scotland / Ukraine

Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Group D: France, Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates, Denmark, Tunisia

Group E: Spain, Costa Rica / New Zealand, Germany, Japan

Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic

Europe's World Cup hopefuls Belgium – third 2018 (World Cup best)

Croatia – runners-up 2018

Denmark – quarter-finals 1998

England – winners 1966

France – winners 1998, 2018

Germany – winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Netherlands – runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010

Poland – third 1974, 1982

Portugal – third 1966

Serbia – fourth 1930*, 1962*

Spain – winners 2010

Switzerland – quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954 Scotland, Ukraine or Wales will be Europe's 13th and final team in Qatar. *As Yugoslavia

When are the 2022 World Cup matches?

*All times are local time; mainland Europe is two hours behind, UK and Portugal three hours behind

Group stage

By team

Belgium

23 November: vs Canada (22:00)

27 November: vs Morocco (16:00)

1 December: vs Croatia (18:00)

Croatia

23 November: vs Morocco (13:00)

27 November: vs Canada (19:00)

1 December: vs Belgium (18:00)

Denmark

22 November: vs Tunisia (16:00)

26 November: vs France (19:00)

30 November: vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (18:00)

England

21 November: vs Iran (16:00)

25 November: vs United States (22:00)

29 November: vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine (22:00)

France

22 November: vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (22:00)

26 November: vs Denmark (19:00)

30 November: vs Tunisia (18:00)

Germany

23 November: vs Japan (16:00)

27 November: vs Spain (22:00)

1 December: vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (22:00)

Netherlands

21 November: vs Senegal (13:00)

25 November: vs Ecuador (19:00)

29 November: vs Qatar (18:00)

Poland

22 November: vs Mexico (19:00)

26 November: vs Saudi Arabia (16:00)

30 November: vs Argentina (22:00)

Portugal

24 November: vs Ghana (19:00)

28 November: vs Uruguay (22:00)

2 December: vs Korea Republic (18:00)

Serbia

24 November: vs Brazil (22:00)

28 November: vs Cameroon (13:00)

2 December: vs Switzerland (22:00)

Spain

23 November: vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (19:00)

27 November: vs Germany (22:00)

1 December: vs Japan (22:00)

Switzerland

24 November: vs Cameroon (13:00)

28 November: vs Brazil (19:00)

2 December: vs Serbia (22:00)

Scotland, Ukraine or Wales:

21 November: vs United States (22:00)

25 November: vs Iran (13:00)

29 November: vs England (22:00)

By date

Monday 21 November

Senegal vs Netherlands (13:00)

England vs Iran (16:00)

United States vs Wales / Scotland / Ukraine (22:00)

Tuesday 22 November

Denmark vs Tunisia (16:00)

Mexico vs Poland (19:00)

France vs Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates (22:00)

Wednesday 23 November

Morocco vs Croatia (13:00)

Germany vs Japan (16:00)

Spain vs Costa Rica / New Zealand (19:00)

Belgium vs Canada (22:00)

Thursday 24 November

Switzerland vs Cameroon (13:00)

Portugal vs Ghana (19:00)

Brazil vs Serbia (22:00)

Friday 25 November

Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs Iran (13:00)

Netherlands vs Ecuador (19:00)

England vs United States (22:00)

Saturday 26 November

Poland vs Saudi Arabia (16:00)

France vs Denmark (19:00)

Sunday 27 November

Belgium vs Morocco (16:00)

Croatia vs Canada (19:00)

Spain vs Germany (22:00)

Monday 28 November

Cameroon vs Serbia (13:00)

Brazil vs Switzerland (19:00)

Portugal vs Uruguay (22:00)

Tuesday 29 November

Netherlands vs Qatar (18:00)

Wales / Scotland / Ukraine vs England (22:00)

Wednesday 30 November

Tunisia vs France (18:00)

Peru / Australia / United Arab Emirates vs Denmark (18:00)

Poland vs Argentina (22:00)

Thursday 1 December

Croatia vs Belgium (18:00)

Japan vs Spain (22:00)

Costa Rica / New Zealand vs Germany (22:00)

Friday 2 December

Korea Republic vs Portugal (18:00)

Serbia vs Switzerland (22:00)

Round of 16

Saturday 3 December

1 – Winner A vs Runner-up B (18:00)

2 – Winner C vs Runner-up D (22:00)

Sunday 4 December

3 – Winner D vs Runner-up C (18:00)

4 – Winner B vs Runner-up A (22:00)

Monday 5 December

5 – Winner E vs Runner-up F (18:00)

6 – Winner G vs Runner-up H (22:00)

Tuesday 6 December

7 – Winner F vs Runner-up E (18:00)

8 – Winner H vs Runner-up G (22:00)

Quarter-finals

Friday 9 December

QF1 – Winner 5 vs Winner 6 (18:00)

QF2 – Winner 1 vs Winner 2 (22:00)

Saturday 10 December

QF3 – Winner 7 vs Winner 8 (18:00)

QF4 – Winner 3 vs Winner 4 (22:00)

Semi-finals

Tuesday 13 December

SF1 – Winner QF2 vs Winner QF1 (22:00)

Wednesday 14 December

SF2 – Winner QF4 vs Winner QF3 (22:00)

Third-place play-off

Saturday 17 December

Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 (18:00)

Final

Sunday 18 December

Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 (18:00)