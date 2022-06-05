European Qualifiers for 2022 World Cup: All the results

The European Qualifiers have now concluded, with 13 nations having clinched spots at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The group stage was first to end on 16 November, as ten teams won their groups to secure World Cup qualification: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.

Europe's remaining three World Cup berths were then determined via the play-offs. Wales grabbed the last of them in a play-off final with Ukraine on 5 June, after Portugal and Poland had won their own play-off deciders.

The World Cup draw took place in Doha in April for the tournament that runs from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar﻿. Check out all the fixtures here.

Europe's World Cup hopefuls Belgium – third 2018 (World Cup best)

Croatia – runners-up 2018

Denmark – quarter-finals 1998

England – winners 1966

France – winners 1998, 2018

Germany – winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Netherlands – runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010

Poland – third 1974, 1982

Portugal – third 1966

Serbia – fourth 1930*, 1962*

Spain – winners 2010

Switzerland – quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954

Wales – quarter-finals 1958 *As Yugoslavia

Tuesday 29 March 2022

Path B: Poland 2-0 Sweden

Path C: Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia

Sunday 5 June 2022

Path A: Wales 1-0 Ukraine

Highlights: Portugal 2-0 North Macedonia

Thursday 24 March 2022

Path A: Wales 2-1 Austria

Path B: Sweden 1-0 Czech Republic (aet)

Path C: Italy 0-1 North Macedonia, Portugal 3-1 Turkey

Wednesday 1 June 2022

Path A: Scotland 1-3 Ukraine

Highlights: Portugal 1-2 Serbia

Sunday 14 November

Group A: Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Portugal 1-2 Serbia

Group B: Greece 1-1 Kosovo, Spain 1-0 Sweden

Group H: Croatia 1-0 Russia, Malta 0-6 Slovakia, Slovenia 2-1 Cyprus

Group J: Armenia 1-4 Germany, Liechtenstein 0-2 Romania, North Macedonia 3-1 Iceland

Monday 15 November

Group C: Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy, Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria

Group F: Austria 4-1 Moldova, Israel 3-2 Faroe Islands, Scotland 2-0 Denmark

Group I: Albania 1-0 Andorra, Poland 1-2 Hungary, San Marino 0-10 England

Tuesday 16 November

Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Ukraine, Finland 0-2 France

Group E: Czech Republic 2-0 Estonia, Wales 1-1 Belgium

Group G: Gibraltar 1-3 Latvia, Montenegro 1-2 Turkey, Netherlands 2-0 Norway

Highlights: England 5-0 Albania

Thursday 11 November

Group A: Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal

Group B: Georgia 2-0 Sweden, Greece 0-1 Spain

Group H: Russia 6-0 Cyprus, Malta 1-7 Croatia, Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia

Group J: Armenia 0-5 North Macedonia, Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein, Romania 0-0 Iceland

Friday 12 November

Group C: Italy 1-1 Switzerland, Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania

Group F: Austria 4-2 Israel, Denmark 3-1 Faroe Islands, Moldova 0-2 Scotland

Group I: Andorra 1-4 Poland, England 5-0 Albania, Hungary 4-0 San Marino

Saturday 13 November

Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Finland, France 8-0 Kazakhstan

Group G: Norway 0-0 Latvia, Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar, Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands

Group E: Belgium 3-1 Estonia, Wales 5-1 Belarus

Highlights: Denmark 1-0 Austria

Monday 11 October

Group E: Belarus 0-2 Czech Republic, Estonia 0-1 Wales

Group G: Latvia 1-2 Turkey, Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar, Norway 2-0 Montenegro

Group H: Croatia 2-2 Slovakia, Cyprus 2-2 Malta, Slovenia 1-2 Russia

Group J: Iceland 4-0 Liechtenstein, North Macedonia 0-4 Germany, Romania 1-0 Armenia

Tuesday 12 October

Group A: Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan

Group B: Kosovo 1-2 Georgia, Sweden 2-0 Greece

Group C: Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland, Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland

Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Finland, Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group F: Denmark 1-0 Austria, Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland, Israel 2-1 Moldova

Group I: Albania 0-1 Poland, England 1-1 Hungary, San Marino 0-3 Andorra

Highlights: Germany 2-1 Romania

Friday 8 October

Group E: Czech Republic 2-2 Wales, Estonia 2-0 Belarus

Group G: Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro, Latvia 0-1 Netherlands, Turkey 1-1 Norway

Group H: Cyprus 0-3 Croatia, Malta 0-4 Slovenia, Russia 1-0 Slovakia

Group J: Germany 2-1 Romania, Iceland 1-1 Armenia, Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia

Saturday 9 October

Group A: Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia

Group B: Georgia 0-2 Greece, Sweden 3-0 Kosovo

Group C: Lithuania 3-1 Bulgaria, Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland

Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland 1-2 Ukraine

Group F: Scotland 3-2 Israel, Faroe Islands 0-2 Austria, Moldova 0-4 Denmark

Group I: Andorra 0-5 England, Hungary 0-1 Albania, Poland 5-0 San Marino

Highlights: Norway 5-1 Gibraltar

Tuesday 7 September

Group A: Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal, Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia

Group D: Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-2 Kazakhstan, France 2-0 Finland

Group F: Austria 0-1 Scotland, Denmark 5-0 Israel, Faroe Islands 2-1 Moldova

Group G: Montenegro 0-0 Latvia, Netherlands 6-1 Turkey, Norway 5-1 Gibraltar

Group H: Croatia 3-0 Slovenia, Russia 2-0 Malta, Slovakia 2-0 Cyprus

Wednesday 8 September

Group B: Greece 2-1 Sweden, Kosovo 0-2 Spain

Group C: Italy 5-0 Lithuania, Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland

Group E: Belarus 0-1 Belgium, Wales 0-0 Estonia

Group I: Albania 5-0 San Marino, Hungary 2-1 Andorra, Poland 1-1 England

Group J: Armenia 1-1 Liechtenstein, Iceland 0-4 Germany, North Macedonia 0-0 Romania

Highlights: England 4-0 Andorra

Saturday 4 September

Group A: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan, Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg

Group D: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan, Ukraine 1-1 France

Group F: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark, Israel 5-2 Austria, Scotland 1-0 Moldova

Group G: Latvia 0-2 Norway, Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey, Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro

Group H: Cyprus 0-2 Russia, Slovenia 1-0 Malta, Slovakia 0-1 Croatia

Sunday 5 September

Group B: Kosovo 1-1 Greece, Spain 4-0 Georgia

Group C: Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania, Switzerland 0-0 Italy

Group E: Belarus 2-3 Wales, Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic

Group I: Albania 1-0 Hungary, England 4-0 Andorra, San Marino 1-7 Poland

Group J: Iceland 2-2 North Macedonia, Germany 6-0 Armenia, Romania 2-0 Liechtenstein

Highlights: Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Wednesday 1 September

Group A: Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan, Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland

Group D: Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine, France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group F: Denmark 2-0 Scotland, Faroe Islands 0-4 Israel, Moldova 0-2 Austria

Group G: Latvia 3-1 Gibraltar, Norway 1-1 Netherlands, Turkey 2-2 Montenegro

Group H: Malta 3-0 Cyprus, Russia 0-0 Croatia, Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia

Thursday 2 September

Group B: Georgia 0-1 Kosovo, Sweden 2-1 Spain

Group C: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria, Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland

Group E: Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus, Estonia 2-5 Belgium

Group I: Andorra 2-0 San Marino, Hungary 0-4 England, Poland 4-1 Albania

Group J: Iceland 0-2 Romania, Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany, North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia

Highlights: Germany 1-2 North Macedonia

Wednesday 31 March

Group B: Greece 1-1 Georgia, Spain 3-1 Kosovo

Group C: Lithuania 0-2 Italy, Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria

Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France, Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan

Group F: Austria 0-4 Denmark, Moldova 1-4 Israel, Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands

Group I: Andorra 1-4 Hungary, England 2-1 Poland, San Marino 0-2 Albania

Group J: Armenia 3-2 Romania, Germany 1-2 North Macedonia, Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland

Tuesday 30 March

Group A: Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal

Group E: Belgium 8-0 Belarus, Wales 1-0 Czech Republic

Group G: Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands, Montenegro 0-1 Norway, Turkey 3-3 Latvia

Group H: Croatia 3-0 Malta, Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia, Slovakia 2-1 Russia

Highlights: Denmark 8-0 Moldova

Sunday 28 March

Group B: Georgia 1-2 Spain, Kosovo 0-3 Sweden

Group C: Bulgaria 0-2 Italy, Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania

Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 France, Ukraine 1-1 Finland

Group F: Denmark 8-0 Moldova, Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands, Israel 1-1 Scotland

Group I: Albania 0-2 England, Poland 3-0 Andorra, San Marino 0-3 Hungary

Group J: Armenia 2-0 Iceland, North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein, Romania 0-1 Germany

Saturday 27 March

Group A: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg, Serbia 2-2 Portugal

Group E: Belarus 4-2 Estonia, Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium

Group G: Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar, Norway 0-3 Turkey, Netherlands 2-0 Latvia

Group H: Russia 2-1 Slovenia, Croatia 1-0 Cyprus, Slovakia 2-2 Malta

Highlights: Turkey 4-2 Netherlands

Thursday 25 March

Group B: Spain 1-1 Greece, Sweden 1-0 Georgia

Group C: Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland, Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

Group F: Israel 0-2 Denmark, Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands, Scotland 2-2 Austria

Group I: Andorra 0-1 Albania, England 5-0 San Marino, Hungary 3-3 Poland

Group J: Germany 3-0 Iceland, Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia, Romania 3-2 North Macedonia

Wednesday 24 March

Group A: Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan, Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland

Group D: Finland 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina, France 1-1 Ukraine

Group E: Belgium 3-1 Wales, Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic

Group G: Gibraltar 0-3 Norway, Latvia 1-2 Montenegro, Turkey 4-2 Netherlands

Group H: Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia, Malta 1-3 Russia, Slovenia 1-0 Croatia

UEFA invited the Qatar national team – the reigning champions of Asia – to prepare for the 2022 World Cup. Qatar joined Group A along with Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and played their 'home' matches in Europe in order to allow short travel times for their opponents.

As the next World Cup host nation, Qatar are automatically in the tournament, meaning their results did not count towards qualification. Below is the full rundown of results for Group A following UEFA's invitation.

Wednesday 24 March: Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan, Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland, Qatar 1-0 Luxembourg

Saturday 27 March: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg, Serbia 2-2 Portugal, Qatar 2-1 Azerbaijan

Tuesday 30 March: Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal, Qatar 1-1 Republic of Ireland

Wednesday 1 September: Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan, Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland, Qatar 0-4 Serbia

Saturday 4 September: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan, Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg, Qatar 1-3 Portugal

Tuesday 7 September: Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal, Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-1 Qatar

Saturday 9 October: Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia, Portugal 3-0 Qatar

Tuesday 12 October: Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan, Republic of Ireland 4-0 Qatar

Thursday 11 November: Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal, Serbia 4-0 Qatar

Sunday 14 November: Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Portugal 1-2 Serbia, Azerbaijan 2-2 Qatar