European Qualifiers for 2022 World Cup: All the fixtures and results
Thursday 24 March 2022
Check out all the European nations' fixtures and results as they aim for a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
The European Qualifiers group stage for the 2022 FIFA World Cup concluded on 16 November.
Ten teams won their groups to secure World Cup qualification: Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, England, France, Germany, Netherlands, Serbia, Spain and Switzerland.
How qualifying works
The ten group winners all qualified directly for the 2022 World Cup, which runs from 21 November to 18 December in Qatar. The remaining three World Cup berths are determined via the play-offs. The World Cup draw takes place on Friday 1 April in Doha, Qatar.
PLAY-OFF SEMI-FINALS
Thursday 24 March 2022
Path A: Wales vs Austria (20:45 CET)
Path B: Sweden vs Czech Republic (20:45 CET)
Path C: Italy vs North Macedonia (20:45 CET), Portugal vs Turkey (20:45 CET)
Postponed (date tbc)
Path A: Scotland vs Ukraine
PLAY-OFF FINALS
Tuesday 29 March 2022
Path B: Poland vs Sweden / Czech Republic (20:45 CET)
Path C: Portugal / Turkey vs Italy / North Macedonia (20:45 CET)
Postponed (date tbc)
Path A: Wales / Austria vs Scotland / Ukraine
MATCHDAY 10
Sunday 14 November
Group A: Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Portugal 1-2 Serbia
Group B: Greece 1-1 Kosovo, Spain 1-0 Sweden
Group H: Croatia 1-0 Russia, Malta 0-6 Slovakia, Slovenia 2-1 Cyprus
Group J: Armenia 1-4 Germany, Liechtenstein 0-2 Romania, North Macedonia 3-1 Iceland
Monday 15 November
Group C: Northern Ireland 0-0 Italy, Switzerland 4-0 Bulgaria
Group F: Austria 4-1 Moldova, Israel 3-2 Faroe Islands, Scotland 2-0 Denmark
Group I: Albania 1-0 Andorra, Poland 1-2 Hungary, San Marino 0-10 England
Tuesday 16 November
Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-2 Ukraine, Finland 0-2 France
Group E: Czech Republic 2-0 Estonia, Wales 1-1 Belgium
Group G: Gibraltar 1-3 Latvia, Montenegro 1-2 Turkey, Netherlands 2-0 Norway
MATCHDAY 9
Thursday 11 November
Group A: Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal
Group B: Georgia 2-0 Sweden, Greece 0-1 Spain
Group H: Russia 6-0 Cyprus, Malta 1-7 Croatia, Slovakia 2-2 Slovenia
Group J: Armenia 0-5 North Macedonia, Germany 9-0 Liechtenstein, Romania 0-0 Iceland
Friday 12 November
Group C: Italy 1-1 Switzerland, Northern Ireland 1-0 Lithuania
Group F: Austria 4-2 Israel, Denmark 3-1 Faroe Islands, Moldova 0-2 Scotland
Group I: Andorra 1-4 Poland, England 5-0 Albania, Hungary 4-0 San Marino
Saturday 13 November
Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-3 Finland, France 8-0 Kazakhstan
Group G: Norway 0-0 Latvia, Turkey 6-0 Gibraltar, Montenegro 2-2 Netherlands
Group E: Belgium 3-1 Estonia, Wales 5-1 Belarus
MATCHDAY 8
Monday 11 October
Group E: Belarus 0-2 Czech Republic, Estonia 0-1 Wales
Group G: Latvia 1-2 Turkey, Netherlands 6-0 Gibraltar, Norway 2-0 Montenegro
Group H: Croatia 2-2 Slovakia, Cyprus 2-2 Malta, Slovenia 1-2 Russia
Group J: Iceland 4-0 Liechtenstein, North Macedonia 0-4 Germany, Romania 1-0 Armenia
Tuesday 12 October
Group A: Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan
Group B: Kosovo 1-2 Georgia, Sweden 2-0 Greece
Group C: Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland, Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland
Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Finland, Ukraine 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group F: Denmark 1-0 Austria, Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland, Israel 2-1 Moldova
Group I: Albania 0-1 Poland, England 1-1 Hungary, San Marino 0-3 Andorra
MATCHDAY 7
Friday 8 October
Group E: Czech Republic 2-2 Wales, Estonia 2-0 Belarus
Group G: Gibraltar 0-3 Montenegro, Latvia 0-1 Netherlands, Turkey 1-1 Norway
Group H: Cyprus 0-3 Croatia, Malta 0-4 Slovenia, Russia 1-0 Slovakia
Group J: Germany 2-1 Romania, Iceland 1-1 Armenia, Liechtenstein 0-4 North Macedonia
Saturday 9 October
Group A: Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia
Group B: Georgia 0-2 Greece, Sweden 3-0 Kosovo
Group C: Lithuania 3-1 Bulgaria, Switzerland 2-0 Northern Ireland
Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland 1-2 Ukraine
Group F: Scotland 3-2 Israel, Faroe Islands 0-2 Austria, Moldova 0-4 Denmark
Group I: Andorra 0-5 England, Hungary 0-1 Albania, Poland 5-0 San Marino
MATCHDAY 6
Tuesday 7 September
Group A: Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal, Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia
Group D: Bosnia-Herzegovina 2-2 Kazakhstan, France 2-0 Finland
Group F: Austria 0-1 Scotland, Denmark 5-0 Israel, Faroe Islands 2-1 Moldova
Group G: Montenegro 0-0 Latvia, Netherlands 6-1 Turkey, Norway 5-1 Gibraltar
Group H: Croatia 3-0 Slovenia, Russia 2-0 Malta, Slovakia 2-0 Cyprus
Wednesday 8 September
Group B: Greece 2-1 Sweden, Kosovo 0-2 Spain
Group C: Italy 5-0 Lithuania, Northern Ireland 0-0 Switzerland
Group E: Belarus 0-1 Belgium, Wales 0-0 Estonia
Group I: Albania 5-0 San Marino, Hungary 2-1 Andorra, Poland 1-1 England
Group J: Armenia 1-1 Liechtenstein, Iceland 0-4 Germany, North Macedonia 0-0 Romania
MATCHDAY 5
Saturday 4 September
Group A: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan, Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg
Group D: Finland 1-0 Kazakhstan, Ukraine 1-1 France
Group F: Faroe Islands 0-1 Denmark, Israel 5-2 Austria, Scotland 1-0 Moldova
Group G: Latvia 0-2 Norway, Gibraltar 0-3 Turkey, Netherlands 4-0 Montenegro
Group H: Cyprus 0-2 Russia, Slovenia 1-0 Malta, Slovakia 0-1 Croatia
Sunday 5 September
Group B: Kosovo 1-1 Greece, Spain 4-0 Georgia
Group C: Bulgaria 1-0 Lithuania, Switzerland 0-0 Italy
Group E: Belarus 2-3 Wales, Belgium 3-0 Czech Republic
Group I: Albania 1-0 Hungary, England 4-0 Andorra, San Marino 1-7 Poland
Group J: Iceland 2-2 North Macedonia, Germany 6-0 Armenia, Romania 2-0 Liechtenstein
MATCHDAY 4
Wednesday 1 September
Group A: Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan, Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland
Group D: Kazakhstan 2-2 Ukraine, France 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group F: Denmark 2-0 Scotland, Faroe Islands 0-4 Israel, Moldova 0-2 Austria
Group G: Latvia 3-1 Gibraltar, Norway 1-1 Netherlands, Turkey 2-2 Montenegro
Group H: Malta 3-0 Cyprus, Russia 0-0 Croatia, Slovenia 1-1 Slovakia
Thursday 2 September
Group B: Georgia 0-1 Kosovo, Sweden 2-1 Spain
Group C: Italy 1-1 Bulgaria, Lithuania 1-4 Northern Ireland
Group E: Czech Republic 1-0 Belarus, Estonia 2-5 Belgium
Group I: Andorra 2-0 San Marino, Hungary 0-4 England, Poland 4-1 Albania
Group J: Iceland 0-2 Romania, Liechtenstein 0-2 Germany, North Macedonia 0-0 Armenia
MATCHDAY 3
Wednesday 31 March
Group B: Greece 1-1 Georgia, Spain 3-1 Kosovo
Group C: Lithuania 0-2 Italy, Northern Ireland 0-0 Bulgaria
Group D: Bosnia and Herzegovina 0-1 France, Ukraine 1-1 Kazakhstan
Group F: Austria 0-4 Denmark, Moldova 1-4 Israel, Scotland 4-0 Faroe Islands
Group I: Andorra 1-4 Hungary, England 2-1 Poland, San Marino 0-2 Albania
Group J: Armenia 3-2 Romania, Germany 1-2 North Macedonia, Liechtenstein 1-4 Iceland
Tuesday 30 March
Group A: Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal
Group E: Belgium 8-0 Belarus, Wales 1-0 Czech Republic
Group G: Gibraltar 0-7 Netherlands, Montenegro 0-1 Norway, Turkey 3-3 Latvia
Group H: Croatia 3-0 Malta, Cyprus 1-0 Slovenia, Slovakia 2-1 Russia
MATCHDAY 2
Sunday 28 March
Group B: Georgia 1-2 Spain, Kosovo 0-3 Sweden
Group C: Bulgaria 0-2 Italy, Switzerland 1-0 Lithuania
Group D: Kazakhstan 0-2 France, Ukraine 1-1 Finland
Group F: Denmark 8-0 Moldova, Austria 3-1 Faroe Islands, Israel 1-1 Scotland
Group I: Albania 0-2 England, Poland 3-0 Andorra, San Marino 0-3 Hungary
Group J: Armenia 2-0 Iceland, North Macedonia 5-0 Liechtenstein, Romania 0-1 Germany
Saturday 27 March
Group A: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg, Serbia 2-2 Portugal
Group E: Belarus 4-2 Estonia, Czech Republic 1-1 Belgium
Group G: Montenegro 4-1 Gibraltar, Norway 0-3 Turkey, Netherlands 2-0 Latvia
Group H: Russia 2-1 Slovenia, Croatia 1-0 Cyprus, Slovakia 2-2 Malta
MATCHDAY 1
Thursday 25 March
Group B: Spain 1-1 Greece, Sweden 1-0 Georgia
Group C: Bulgaria 1-3 Switzerland, Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland
Group F: Israel 0-2 Denmark, Moldova 1-1 Faroe Islands, Scotland 2-2 Austria
Group I: Andorra 0-1 Albania, England 5-0 San Marino, Hungary 3-3 Poland
Group J: Germany 3-0 Iceland, Liechtenstein 0-1 Armenia, Romania 3-2 North Macedonia
Wednesday 24 March
Group A: Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan, Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland
Group D: Finland 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina, France 1-1 Ukraine
Group E: Belgium 3-1 Wales, Estonia 2-6 Czech Republic
Group G: Gibraltar 0-3 Norway, Latvia 1-2 Montenegro, Turkey 4-2 Netherlands
Group H: Cyprus 0-0 Slovakia, Malta 1-3 Russia, Slovenia 1-0 Croatia
Qatar friendlies
UEFA invited the Qatar national team – the reigning champions of Asia – to prepare for the 2022 World Cup. Qatar joined Group A along with Portugal, Serbia, Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg and Azerbaijan and played their 'home' matches in Europe in order to allow short travel times for their opponents.
As the next World Cup host nation, Qatar are automatically in the tournament, meaning their results did not count towards qualification. Below is the full rundown of results for Group A following UEFA's invitation.
Wednesday 24 March: Portugal 1-0 Azerbaijan, Serbia 3-2 Republic of Ireland, Qatar 1-0 Luxembourg
Saturday 27 March: Republic of Ireland 0-1 Luxembourg, Serbia 2-2 Portugal, Qatar 2-1 Azerbaijan
Tuesday 30 March: Azerbaijan 1-2 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-3 Portugal, Qatar 1-1 Republic of Ireland
Wednesday 1 September: Luxembourg 2-1 Azerbaijan, Portugal 2-1 Republic of Ireland, Qatar 0-4 Serbia
Saturday 4 September: Republic of Ireland 1-1 Azerbaijan, Serbia 4-1 Luxembourg, Qatar 1-3 Portugal
Tuesday 7 September: Azerbaijan 0-3 Portugal, Republic of Ireland 1-1 Serbia, Luxembourg 1-1 Qatar
Saturday 9 October: Azerbaijan 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Luxembourg 0-1 Serbia, Portugal 3-0 Qatar
Tuesday 12 October: Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg, Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan, Republic of Ireland 4-0 Qatar
Thursday 11 November: Azerbaijan 1-3 Luxembourg, Republic of Ireland 0-0 Portugal, Serbia 4-0 Qatar
Sunday 14 November: Luxembourg 0-3 Republic of Ireland, Portugal 1-2 Serbia, Azerbaijan 2-2 Qatar