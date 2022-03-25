Poland vs Sweden: World Cup play-off final preview, kick-off time, predicted line-ups

Poland and Sweden meet in the FIFA World Cup Path B play-off final on Tuesday 29 March.

The winner will book one of three remaining places at the 2022 tournament in Qatar, with the World Cup draw due to take place on Friday 1 April.

Poland vs Sweden at a glance When: Tuesday 29 March (20:45 CET)

Where: Silesian Stadium, Chorzow

What: Path B play-off final

Where to watch Poland vs Sweden on TV

How did the teams get here?

Runners-up to England in Group I, Poland were given a bye to the play-off final when their opponents, Russia, were suspended from international competition. Sweden finished behind Spain in Group B and survived an endurance test in the semi-finals, substitute Robin Quaison scoring the only goal in extra-time as they eliminated the Czech Republic, with the suspended Zlatan Ibrahimović watching on.

Possible line-ups

Poland: Szczęsny; Bielik, Glik, Bednarek; Cash, Krychowiak, Moder, Zieliński, Puchacz; Milik, Lewandowski

Sweden: Olsen; Krafth, Lindelöf, Danielson, Augustinsson; Claesson, K. Olsson, Ekdal, Forsberg; Kulusevski, Isak

Expert predictions

Piotr Kozmiński, Poland reporter

Poland are at home and playing in front of a 54,000, sell-out crowd, but many of their countrymen don't consider the White and Reds to be favourites. Poland have rarely enjoyed playing Sweden and have lost the sides' last six encounters, including a 3-2 defeat at UEFA EURO 2020. ﻿Robert Lewandowski scored twice in that game and is in great shape. Rested for the friendly against Scotland, he could help break the spell.

Sujay Dutt, Sweden reporter

Poland have home advantage, but Sweden come into the game in buoyant mood after overcoming a tough Czech side in the semi-final. Extra time was perhaps just what several Sweden players needed, since they were lacking match fitness. Sweden got the better of Poland at UEFA EURO 2020 last summer, and should goals prove hard to come by, they have a not-so-secret weapon in Zlatan Ibrahimović.

World Cup pedigree

Poland

Final tournaments: 8 (1938, 1974, 1978, 1982, 1986, 2002, 2006, 2018)

Best: third place (1974, 1982)

Sweden

Final tournaments: 12 (1934, 1938, 1950, 1958, 1970, 1974, 1978, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2006, 2018)

Best: runners-up (1958)

What the coaches say

Czesław Michniewicz, Poland coach: "We have studied Sweden in depth. We also had our people at their game against Czech Republic. We know what to expect from them. They are a very good, very well organised team, no doubt about it. But we will have our plan for this match. Provided he is fit, Wojciech Szczęsny will be in goal for us."

Janne Andersson, Sweden coach: "I have no idea whether a performance like [the semi-final one against the Czech Republic] would be enough [against Poland]. We won’t play the same way, because Poland play differently. We’ve got [a few] days to recover now. We'll see how things look, who's fully fit and healthy, when we get to Tuesday."