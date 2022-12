2022 World Cup results: All the European sides' games after France finish runners-up

Argentina clinched the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar after beating holders France on penalties in the final, ending the tournament which ran from 20 November to 18 December with their third title.

Kylian Mbappé struck only the second hat-trick in a World Cup showpiece as Les Bleus recovered from 2-0 and 3-2 down, but they were unable to defend their crown as Argentina held their nerve in the shoot-out.

World Cup final

Sunday 18 December

Argentina 3-3aet France, Argentina won 4-2 on penalties

Third-place play-off

Saturday 17 December

Croatia 2-1 Morocco

Europe's representatives' World Cup pedigree Belgium – third 2018 (World Cup best)

Croatia – runners-up 2018

Denmark – quarter-finals 1998

England – winners 1966

France – winners 1998, 2018

Germany – winners 1954, 1974, 1990, 2014

Netherlands – runners-up 1974, 1978, 2010

Poland – third 1974, 1982

Portugal – third 1966

Serbia – fourth 1930*, 1962*

Spain – winners 2010

Switzerland – quarter-finals 1934, 1938, 1954

Wales – quarter-finals 1958 *As Yugoslavia

World Cup games by European team

Belgium

23 November: 1-0 Canada

27 November: 0-2 Morocco

1 December: 0-0 Croatia

Croatia

23 November: 0-0 Morocco

27 November: 4-1 Canada

1 December: 0-0 Belgium

5 December: 1-1aet Japan, Croatia won 3-1 on penalties

9 December: 1-1aet Brazil, Croatia won 4-2 on penalties

13 December: 0-3 Argentina

17 December: 2-1 Morocco

Denmark

22 November: 0-0 Tunisia

26 November: 1-2 France

30 November: 0-1 Australia

England

21 November: 6-2 Iran

25 November: 0-0 United States

29 November: 3-0 Wales

4 December: 3-0 Senegal

10 December: 1-2 France

England topped their section

France

22 November: 4-1 Australia

26 November: 2-1 Denmark

30 November: 0-1 Tunisia

4 December: 3-1 Poland

10 December: 2-1 England

14 December: 2-0 Morocco

18 December: 3-3aet Argentina, Argentina won 4-2 on penalties

Germany

23 November: 1-2 Japan

27 November: 1-1 Spain

1 December: 4-2 Costa Rica

Netherlands

21 November: 2-0 Senegal

25 November: 1-1 Ecuador

29 November: 2-0 Qatar

3 December: 3-1 United States

9 December: 2-2aet Argentina, Argentina won 4-3 on penalties

Poland

22 November: 0-0 Mexico

26 November: 2-0 Saudi Arabia

30 November: 0-2 Argentina

4 December: 1-3 France

Portugal

24 November: 3-2 Ghana

28 November: 2-0 Uruguay

2 December: 1-2 Korea Republic

6 December: 6-1 Switzerland

10 December: 0-1 Morocco

Portugal finished top of their group

Serbia

24 November: 0-2 Brazil

28 November: 3-3 Cameroon

2 December: 2-3 Switzerland

Spain

23 November: 7-0 Costa Rica

27 November: 1-1 Germany

1 December: 1-2 Japan

6 December: 0-0aet Morocco, Morocco won 3-0 on penalties

Switzerland

24 November: 1-0 Cameroon

28 November: 0-1 Brazil

2 December: 3-2 Serbia

6 December: 1-6 Portugal



Wales

21 November: 1-1 United States

25 November: 0-2 Iran

29 November: 0-3 England

2022 World Cup groups Group A: Netherlands, Senegal, Ecuador, Qatar (hosts) 

Group B: England, United States, Iran, Wales

Group C: Argentina, Poland, Mexico, Saudi Arabia 

Group D: France, Australia, Tunisia, Denmark

Group E: Japan, Spain, Germany, Costa Rica

Group F: Morocco, Croatia, Belgium, Canada

Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, Korea Republic