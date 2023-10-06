EURO 2024 play-offs: How they work, state of play

Twelve teams will compete in the UEFA EURO 2024 play-offs on 21 and 26 March 2024, qualifying based on their performances in the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. Three of them will earn their last-minute ticket to the final tournament.

Who plays who, when and where?

Fixtures will be allocated/drawn following the conclusion of the European Qualifiers (see details in articles 16 and 17 of the competition regulations). There will be six semi-finals on 21 March 2024 and three finals on 26 March 2024, with the three winning teams in those games completing the 24-team EURO finals line-up.



Are the play-offs new?

There have been play-offs for six of the last seven EUROs. The UEFA EURO 2020 play-offs offered a different format, though. For the first time, teams had to come through more than one round and, unlike all previous editions, sides qualified to participate via the Nations League, rather than the European Qualifiers. The same format was taken for the European play-offs to the 2022 FIFA World Cup (though, in that case, only two Nations League teams qualified for the play-offs together with ten European Qualifiers group runners-up), and therefore it is now the third time that single-leg matches will be used.

How do the play-offs work?

Twelve teams will be selected based on their performance in the 2022/23 Nations League – nominally the group winners of Leagues A, B and C, but if they have already qualified they will be replaced by the next best-ranked team in their league. The four play-off slots are allocated to each league from League C to League A in reverse alphabetical order.

If fewer than four teams from one league enter the play-offs, the first available slot is allocated to the best-ranked group winner of League D, Estonia.

Remaining slots are then allocated on the basis of the overall 2022/23 Nations League rankings, to the best-ranked teams that have not already qualified, subject to the restriction that group winners of Leagues A, B and C cannot be in a play-off path with teams from a higher league.

Who were the 2022/23 Nations League group winners?

League A: Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, Italy

League B: Israel, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia, Scotland

League C: Georgia, Greece, Türkiye, Kazakhstan



Who would currently participate in the play-offs, based on the European Qualifiers standings after Matchday 6 (12 September)?

From League A: Poland, Wales

From League B: Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Finland, Ukraine, Iceland

From League C: Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg

From League D: Estonia

Explanation

Seven of the 2022/23 Nations League group winners would qualify directly for the EURO final tournament based on the standings at 12 September and would thus not need to enter the play-offs.

League A: Netherlands, Croatia, Spain, Italy

League B: Scotland, Serbia

League C: Türkiye

The allocation of play-off slots starts with League C. As a second principle, open play-off spots are allocated to the best-ranked teams from the same league that have not qualified, based on the overall 2022/23 Nations League ranking, provided four teams from the league are available.

League C: The play-off spot originally allocated to Türkiye is allocated to Luxembourg as the next-best ranked team in League C, thereby completing the four slots allocated to League C

League B: The play-off spots originally allocated to Scotland and Serbia would be allocated to Finland and Ukraine as the next-best ranked teams in League B.

League A: Four play-off spots are available but only two League A teams, Poland and Wales, would currently not directly qualify. In accordance with article 16.02 d) of the competition regulations, one of the available slots is allocated to the best-ranked group winner of League D, Estonia. The remaining play-off spot remains to be allocated via the overall rankings, to the best-ranked team that have not already qualified for the final tournament, based on the overall 2022/23 Nations League rankings. This would be Iceland from League B.

How would the play-off paths be formed, based on the European Qualifiers standings after Matchday 6 (12 September)?

Path C: Georgia, Greece, Kazakhstan, Luxembourg

Path B: Israel, Bosnia-Herzegovina, the two group winners, and two of Finland, Ukraine and Iceland (determined by a draw between the three teams)

Path A: Poland, Wales, Estonia and one of Finland, Ukraine and Iceland (determined by a draw between these three teams)

Explanation

Four teams of League C have been allocated to the play-offs, no draw is required to form Path C (see art. 16.03). Five teams have been allocated to League B, including two group winners. A draw must be conducted to decide which two teams join the two group winners to complete Path B. The remaining teams join Path A.

What would be the play-off matches, based on the European Qualifiers standings after Matchday 6 (12 September)?

Semi-finals – Path C: Georgia (1) vs Luxembourg (4), Greece (2) vs Kazakhstan (3)

Semi-finals – Path B: Israel (1) vs Finland/Ukraine/Iceland (4), Bosnia-Herzegovina (2) vs Finland/Ukraine/Iceland (3)

Semi-finals – Path A: Poland (1) vs Estonia (4), Wales (2) vs Finland/Ukraine/Iceland (3)

Final Path C: Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan (host to be drawn)

Final Path B: Israel/Finland/Ukraine/Iceland vs Bosnia-Herzegovina/Finland/Ukraine/Iceland (host to be drawn)

Final Path A: Poland/Estonia vs Wales/Finland/Ukraine/Iceland (host to be drawn)

Explanation

Once the teams participating in each path have been allocated/drawn, the four teams are ranked first to fourth according to the overall Nations League ranking. The best-ranked team among the four will host the team ranked fourth in the first semi-final, and the team ranked second will host the team ranked third in the second semi-final. The winners of each semi-final will meet in the final, with the host determined in advance by means of a draw.