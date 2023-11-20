EURO 2024 qualifying top scorers: Romelu Lukaku finishes clear of Cristiano Ronaldo

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku scored four goals on Sunday to finish UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying with an overall record 14 strikes, taking him clear of the chasing pack in the process.

Who was the top scorer in EURO qualifying?

EURO 2024 qualifying top scorers 14: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

10: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

9: Kylian Mbappé (France)

8: Harry Kane (England)

7: Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

7: Scott McTominay (Scotland)

6: Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

6: Erling Haaland (Norway)

6: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

Lukaku fired in a remarkable four goals in the space of 21 first-half-minutes in Belgium's final qualifier, helping the Red Devils dispatch Azerbaijan 5-0. That took the Roma ace onto 14 strikes overall – surpassing the previous record of Northern Ireland's David Healy and Poland's Robert Lewandowski for a single European Qualifiers campaign.

Lukaku's four-goal haul also lifted him past Ronaldo, who reached ten goals by finding the net in Portugal's 2-0 victory against Liechtenstein on Matchday 9 but could not bolster his tally in his team's final outing against Iceland. The striker has won almost everything there is to be won in football but is yet to finish as top scorer in a EURO qualifying tournament. France's Kylian Mbappé moved to nine with his treble against Gibraltar on Matchday 9, but did not register in his substitute outing versus Greece as the campaign drew to a close.

Watch all the top scorers' goals

Who provided the most assists in EURO qualifying?

Bruno Fernandes ended clear, with the Manchester United playmaker concluding qualification on eight in total. Mbappé laid on four goals in France's final two qualifiers to jump into second in the standings.

8: Bruno Fernandes (Portugal)

6: Kylian Mbappé (France)

5: Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

5: Teemu Pukki (Finland)

5: Dominik Szoboszlai (Hungary)

4: Nicolò Barella (Italy)

4: Jérémy Doku (Belgium)

4: Olimpiu Moruţan (Romania)

4: Milot Rashica (Kosovo)

4: Bernardo Silva (Portugal)

4: Dušan Tadić (Serbia)

4: Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson (Iceland)



EURO 2024 qualifying hat-tricks

Rasmus Højlund (Denmark 3-1 Finland, 23/03/2023)

Romelu Lukaku (Sweden 0-3 Belgium, 24/03/2023)

Renato Steffen (Belarus 0-5 Switzerland, 25/03/2023)

Daniel Håkans (Finland 6-0 San Marino, 19/06/2023)

Bukayo Saka (England 7-0 North Macedonia, 19/06/2023)

Álvaro Morata (Georgia 1-7 Spain, 08/09/2023)

Aleksandar Mitrović (Lithuania 1-3 Serbia, 10/09/23)

Kylian Mbappé (France 14-0 Gibraltar, 18/11/23)

Romelu Lukaku (Belgium 5-0 Azerbaijan, 19/11/2023)

Calvin Stengs (Gibraltar 0-6 Netherlands, 21/11/2023)



European Qualifiers stats

Recent EURO qualifying top scorers

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12

EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13

EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12

EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13

EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9

EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11