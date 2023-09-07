EURO 2024 qualifying top scorers: Romelu Lukaku and Rasmus Højlund on six goals

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and Denmark forward Rasmus Højlund are the top scorers in UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying after racking up six goals in the opening four matchdays.

EURO 2024 qualifying top scorers 6: Rasmus Højlund (Denmark)

6: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium)

5: Zeki Amdouni (Switzerland)

5: Harry Kane (England)

5: Scott McTominay (Scotland)

5: Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal)

4: Kylian Mbappé (France)

4: Bukayo Saka (England)

Højlund hit the ground running with a hat-trick against Finland on the opening night of qualifying and then added two more to his tally in the 3-2 defeat by Kazakhstan. He drew a blank against Northern Ireland and San Marino, but scored against Slovenia on Matchday 4﻿.

Lukaku joined him on six goals with two against Estonia on the final night of Matchday 4, the same evening as Cristiano Ronaldo took his tally to five goals with a late winner against Iceland on what was his 200th international appearance for Portugal.

Top Scorer: Watch Højlund's qualifying goals

Most assists in EURO 2024 qualifying

Teemu Pukki and Denzel Dumfries lead the way, the Dutchman setting up two of the Netherlands' goals in their 3-0 win against Greece on Matchday 5.

4: Teemu Pukki (Finland)

4: Denzel Dumfries (Netherlands)

3: Adam Čerin (Slovenia)

3: Dodi Lukebakio (Belgium)

3: Kylian Mbappé (France)

3: Olimpiu Moruţan (Romania)

3: Andy Robertson (Scotland)

3: Jón Dagur Thorsteinsson (Iceland)

EURO 2024 hat-tricks

Rasmus Højlund (Denmark 3-1 Finland, 23/03/2023)

Romelu Lukaku (Sweden 0-3 Belgium, 24/03/2023)

Renato Steffen (Belarus 0-5 Switzerland, 25/03/2023)

Daniel Håkans (Finland 6-0 San Marino, 19/06/2023)

Bukayo Saka (England 7-0 North Macedonia, 19/06/2023)

European Qualifiers stats

Recent EURO qualifying top scorers

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12

EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13

EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12

EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13

EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9

EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11