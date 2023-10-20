European Qualifiers: What to look out for in November

The UEFA EURO 2024 Qualifiers are drawing to a conclusion and there are a number of groups that are fascinatingly poised as we enter the last two matchdays.

UEFA.com identifies the main talking points in the final rounds of fixtures.

Group C's thrilling conclusion

Qualification is guaranteed to go right down to the wire in Group C, with Ukraine and Italy set to face off in a Matchday 10 encounter which will decide who takes the second automatic qualification spot behind England.

The Azzurri first take on a North Macedonia side who they have failed to beat in their last three encounters. Should Luciano Spalletti's side emerge victorious, they would only need to avoid defeat against Ukraine to guarantee a tilt at defending their EURO 2020 crown in Germany next summer. If Italy fail to beat North Macedonia, however, Ukraine would be the ones needing only a draw to qualify and send their opponents into the play-offs. Whatever the outcome, it is certain to be a tense, exciting match in Leverkusen on 20 November.

Wales turning things around

EURO 2016 semi-finalists Wales got off to a slow start in their Group D campaign, picking up just four points from their opening four games. Since then, they have recorded back-to-back victories to reignite their hopes, including a particularly impressive win against Croatia on Matchday 8 which lifted them above their opponents into second place.

Rob Page's side now know two more wins – against Armenia and already-qualified Türkiye – will secure qualification for their third EURO finals in a row, but they will need to guard against complacency after losing to both opponents in the reverse fixtures. "I'm so proud of them all," Page said of his side after the crucial triumph over Croatia. "We can't wait to get ready for the next game."

Kazakhstan dare to dream

Kazakhstan remain hopeful of qualifying for a first major tournament thanks to their comeback win against Finland on Matchday 8. They take on point-less San Marino on Matchday 9 before leaders Denmark and Slovenia face off, and a Kazakhstan victory would ensure they go into the final matchday with their chances of booking a place at the finals still very much alive.

"We have fought for every single point in this campaign," coach Magomed Adiyev said after the win against Finland. "Even though the opponent was very strong, we managed to get the win in the end. Now we are really happy and it is time to celebrate." Those celebrations will only intensify if they are able to make history and clinch qualification.

All the qualifying fixtures

European Qualifiers in November

All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated

MATCHDAY 9

Thursday 16 November 2023

Group A: Georgia vs Scotland (18:00), Cyprus vs Spain (19:00)

Group F: Azerbaijan vs Sweden (18:00), Estonia vs Austria (18:00)

Group G: Bulgaria vs Hungary, Montenegro vs Lithuania

Group J: Liechtenstein vs Portugal, Luxembourg vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia vs Iceland



Friday 17 November 2023

Group C: England vs Malta, Italy vs North Macedonia

Group E: Moldova vs Albania (18:00), Poland vs Czechia

Group H: Kazakhstan vs San Marino (16:00), Finland vs Northern Ireland (18:00), Denmark vs Slovenia

Saturday 18 November 2023

Group B: France vs Gibraltar, Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland

Group D: Armenia vs Wales (15:00), Latvia vs Croatia (18:00)

Group I: Belarus vs Andorra (18:00), Israel vs Romania, Switzerland vs Kosovo

MATCHDAY 10

Sunday 19 November 2023

Group A: Scotland vs Norway, Spain vs Georgia

Group F: Belgium vs Azerbaijan (18:00), Sweden vs Estonia (18:00)

Group G: Hungary vs Montenegro (15:00), Serbia vs Bulgaria (15:00)

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Slovakia, Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg, Portugal vs Iceland



Monday 20 November 2023

Group C: North Macedonia vs England, Ukraine vs Italy

Group E: Albania vs Faroe Islands, Czechia vs Moldova

Group H: Northern Ireland vs Denmark, San Marino vs Finland, Slovenia vs Kazakhstan

Tuesday 21 November 2023

Group B: Gibraltar vs Netherlands, Greece vs France

Group D: Croatia vs Armenia, Wales vs Türkiye

Group I: Andorra vs Israel, Kosovo vs Belarus, Romania vs Switzerland