UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: What to look out for on Friday and Saturday

The penultimate round of European Qualifiers for UEFA EURO 2024 runs from 16 to 18 November; check out the key storylines as the final tables start to take shape.

Matchday 9 fixtures

Thursday 16 November 2023

Group A: Georgia 2-2 Scotland, Cyprus 1-3 Spain

Group F: Azerbaijan 3-0 Sweden, Estonia 0-2 Austria

Group G: Bulgaria 2-2 Hungary, Montenegro vs Lithuania

Group J: Liechtenstein vs Portugal, Luxembourg vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Slovakia vs Iceland

Friday 17 November 2023

Group C: England vs Malta, Italy vs North Macedonia

Group E: Moldova vs Albania (18:00), Poland vs Czechia

Group H: Kazakhstan vs San Marino (16:00), Finland vs Northern Ireland (18:00), Denmark vs Slovenia

Saturday 18 November 2023

Group B: France vs Gibraltar, Netherlands vs Republic of Ireland

Group D: Armenia vs Wales (15:00), Latvia vs Croatia (18:00)

Group I: Belarus vs Andorra (18:00), Israel vs Romania, Switzerland vs Kosovo

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless noted

Poland's last chance

Group E has been fiercely competitive, but ahead of Matchday 1, few would have banked on Poland being one of the sides set to miss out on automatic qualification. However, as they host Czechia on Matchday 9, they can only hope that a win in what is their final qualifier will be enough. "If we still have a chance, we will fight to the very end for qualification," said coach Michał Priobierz after a 1-1 Matchday 8 draw against Moldova, but he also noted: "I am not a miracle worker."

Czechia boss Jaroslav Šilhavý heads to Warsaw hoping to lead his side to a second EURO in succession without regulars Jiří Pavlenka and Patrik Schick, though he will be able to call on significant support. The national association has laid on a special express train which will take 2,000 Czech fans to the Polish capital. If Czechia win (and Moldova do not) those supporters will be celebrating qualification on the way home.

Did you know?

Poland's Robert Lewandowski has yet to score in five games against Czechia (W1 L4).

Wales hopes, Croatia fears

"We are two wins away from qualifying for a fourth major tournament [in five]," said Wales manager Robert Page after his side's 2-1 win against Croatia on Matchday 8. His side have proved they can compete even without the talismanic Gareth Bale, and they could even confirm their finals place with a win in Armenia on Saturday, though that would require Croatia to have another disappointing night, and lose against Latvia.

World Cup finalists in 2018 and third-placed in Qatar last year, Croatia are in danger of missing out on their first EURO since 2000 after two defeats in October. Level on points with Wales but with an inferior head-to-head record, they need their rivals to slip up if they are to make it to Germany by the direct route, though they could still qualify via the play-offs. "We have to believe that we are going to be able to turn this around and be better than we were in [those] two games," coach Zlatko Dalić said.

Did you know?

Having never qualified for a EURO before 2016, Wales are aiming to make their third finals in a row.

What else to look out for

Denmark welcome Slovenia on Friday with the sides level on 19 points at the top of Group H, both knowing a win would take them to the finals. Both could potentially qualify on the night, but that would require San Marino to beat Kazakhstan away.

The Netherlands will make it to the finals on Saturday if they win at home against the Republic of Ireland. If they slip up, Greece could theoretically steal their place on Matchday 10, though they would have to beat France, and the Dutch would have to lose to Gibraltar.

