UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: What to look out for on Matchday 10

Fifteen down, five to go. The fight for the remaining automatic qualifying spots for UEFA EURO 2024 will go down to the wire between Sunday and Tuesday. Serbia hope to get over the line at home to Bulgaria while three head-to-heads on Monday promise nothing but drama – could holders Italy find their route to Germany barred?

Matchday 10 fixtures

Sunday 19 November 2023

Group A: Scotland vs Norway, Spain vs Georgia

Group F: Belgium vs Azerbaijan (18:00), Sweden vs Estonia (18:00)

Group G: Hungary vs Montenegro (15:00), Serbia vs Bulgaria (15:00)

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Slovakia, Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg, Portugal vs Iceland



Monday 20 November 2023

Group C: North Macedonia vs England, Ukraine vs Italy

Group E: Albania vs Faroe Islands, Czechia vs Moldova

Group H: Northern Ireland vs Denmark, San Marino vs Finland, Slovenia vs Kazakhstan

Tuesday 21 November 2023

Group B: Gibraltar vs Netherlands, Greece vs France

Group D: Croatia vs Armenia, Wales vs Türkiye

Group I: Andorra vs Israel, Kosovo vs Belarus, Romania vs Switzerland

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless noted

Ukraine vs Italy showdown

"We need an Italy that has strong characters and players who know how to face these situations." That was coach Luciano Spalletti's rallying cry ahead of a huge game for his side against Ukraine in Leverkusen, in what is essentially a shootout for the second automatic qualification spot behind England in Group C.

Following the Azzurri's 5-2 win against North Macedonia on Matchday 9, the advantage lies slightly in the Azzurri's favour, as they know they only need a draw to seal their place in the finals and send their opponents to the play-offs.

"We will fight to win and do our best," said Ukraine midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. "Beating Italy and qualifying for the finals is our dream." Whether or not that dream comes true will be discovered on Monday, in a match that has all the makings of a potential classic.

Highlights: Italy 2-1 Ukraine

Did you know?

Ukraine have lost all six previous competitive encounters with Italy, conceding 14 goals and scoring just three.

Serbia's Bulgaria test

Serbia would have qualified on Thursday had Montenegro not picked up another three points against Lithuania, but they will be certain of a trip to Germany next summer if they can beat Bulgaria at home on Sunday.

A 1-0 friendly defeat by Belgium gave Dragan Stojković's side some confidence as they looked ahead to their big game. "It was a solid test ahead of a much more important match," said the coach. "The match in Leskovac, we are turning to that now: we know what we want."

Filip Đjuričić, who hit the post and the crossbar against the Red Devils, can only hope that his luck will be a bit better against Bulgaria. "I am sure we will be celebrating earning a place at the EURO," he said.

Highlights: Bulgaria 1-1 Serbia

Did you know?

The blank against Belgium was the first time Serbia have failed to score in their last 12 matches including friendlies. The last time it happened was a 2-0 defeat to Brazil in the 2022 World Cup last November.

Croatia out to deny Wales

Croatia are within sight of the finals but as they welcome Armenia on Tuesday, Zlatko Dalić’s side will be well aware that their task is not a simple one. Drop points in Zagreb and Wales could steal the runners-up spot in Group D. "Now we are in the situation we wished for, where it is in our hands," said Dalić after his side’s 2-0 win in Latvia on Saturday. "We should be satisfied, but not get carried away. The next step awaits us in Zagreb."

Wales boss Rob Page knows that if Croatia drop points his side can qualify, but only if they beat section-toppers Türkiye. Midfielder Ethan Ampadu said: "We are always good at bouncing back and on Tuesday we need to control what we can control and get the result we need and maybe we will get a little bit of luck along the way."

Highlights: Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia

Did you know?

Croatia have missed only one EURO final tournament since independence, failing to make the cut for EURO 2000 in Belgium and the Netherlands..

What else to look out for

A left-footed smash against Liechtenstein on Thursday was Cristiano Ronaldo's 128th international goal, but Sunday's home game against Iceland could well be the 38-year-old's last ever European Qualifier for a EURO. Ronaldo is also looking to finish as a European Qualifier top scorer for the very first time – he is currently level at the top with Belgium's Romelu Lukaku on ten goals.

All the sides confirmed at EURO 2024 so far have some final tournament experience, but Kazakhstan are still hoping to make the competition in Germany their first; they travel to Slovenia on Tuesday needing a win to be certain of taking the direct route. "We are glad to still be in the hunt," said coach Magomed Adiev.

Kazakhstan aren't the only first-timers in contention for a shock finals spot on Monday. Step forward Moldova, beaten just once so far in Group E. They travel to Olomouc knowing that victory would see them leapfrog Czechia into second.

