UEFA EURO 2024 qualifying: What to look out for on Matchday 10

Sixteen down, four to go. The fight for the remaining automatic qualifying spots for UEFA EURO 2024 will go down to the wire on Monday and Tuesday.

First up, three head-to-heads on Monday promise nothing but drama – especially with holders Italy yet to secure their ticket to Germany. As for Croatia and Wales, only one will get to join the party the following night.

Who needs what to qualify?

Matchday 10 fixtures and results

Sunday 19 November 2023

Group A: Scotland vs Norway, Spain vs Georgia

Group F: Belgium vs Azerbaijan (18:00), Sweden vs Estonia (18:00)

Group G: Hungary 3-1 Montenegro, Serbia 2-2 Bulgaria

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Slovakia, Liechtenstein vs Luxembourg, Portugal vs Iceland



Monday 20 November 2023

Group C: North Macedonia vs England, Ukraine vs Italy

Group E: Albania vs Faroe Islands, Czechia vs Moldova

Group H: Northern Ireland vs Denmark, San Marino vs Finland, Slovenia vs Kazakhstan

Tuesday 21 November 2023

Group B: Gibraltar vs Netherlands, Greece vs France

Group D: Croatia vs Armenia, Wales vs Türkiye

Group I: Andorra vs Israel, Kosovo vs Belarus, Romania vs Switzerland

All kick-off times 20:45 CET unless noted

Ukraine vs Italy showdown

"We need an Italy that has strong characters and players who know how to face these situations." That was coach Luciano Spalletti's rallying cry ahead of a huge game for his side against Ukraine in Leverkusen, in what is essentially a shootout for the second automatic qualification spot behind England in Group C.

Following the Azzurri's 5-2 win against North Macedonia on Matchday 9, the advantage lies slightly in the Azzurri's favour, as they know they only need a draw to seal their place in the finals and send their opponents to the play-offs.

"We will fight to win and do our best," said Ukraine midfielder Georgiy Sudakov. "Beating Italy and qualifying for the finals is our dream." Whether or not that dream comes true will be discovered on Monday, in a match that has all the makings of a potential classic.

Highlights: Italy 2-1 Ukraine

Did you know?

Ukraine have lost all six previous competitive encounters with Italy, conceding 14 goals and scoring just three.

Croatia out to deny Wales

Croatia are within sight of the finals but as they welcome Armenia on Tuesday, Zlatko Dalić’s side will be well aware that their task is not a simple one. Drop points in Zagreb and Wales could steal the runners-up spot in Group D. "Now we are in the situation we wished for, where it is in our hands," said Dalić after his side’s 2-0 win in Latvia on Saturday. "We should be satisfied, but not get carried away. The next step awaits us in Zagreb."

Wales boss Rob Page knows that if Croatia drop points his side can qualify, but only if they beat section-toppers Türkiye. Midfielder Ethan Ampadu said: "We are always good at bouncing back and on Tuesday we need to control what we can control and get the result we need and maybe we will get a little bit of luck along the way."

Highlights: Kazakhstan 1-2 Slovenia

Did you know?

Croatia have missed only one EURO final tournament since independence, failing to make the cut for EURO 2000 in Belgium and the Netherlands.

What else to look out for

All the sides confirmed at EURO 2024 so far have some final tournament experience, but Kazakhstan are still hoping to make the competition in Germany their first; they travel to Slovenia on Tuesday needing a win to be certain of taking the direct route. "We are glad to still be in the hunt," said coach Magomed Adiev.

Kazakhstan aren't the only first-timers in contention for a shock finals spot on Monday. Step forward Moldova, beaten just once so far in Group E. They travel to Olomouc knowing that victory would see them leapfrog Czechia into second.

