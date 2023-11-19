European Qualifiers: Italy, Czechia and Slovenia latest teams through

We now know 20 of the 24 teams that will be playing at the UEFA EURO 2024 finals as Italy, Czechia and Slovenia became the latest to book their places in next summer's tournament.

UEFA.com rounds up the Matchday 10 action on the road to the finals in Germany.

All the qualifying fixtures

Monday's results

Group C: North Macedonia 1-1 England, Ukraine 0-0 Italy

Group E: Albania 0-0 Faroe Islands, Czechia 3-0 Moldova

Group H: Northern Ireland 2-0 Denmark, San Marino 1-2 Finland, Slovenia 2-1 Kazakhstan

Gianluigi Donnarumma made some big saves for Italy in their battling draw with Ukraine Getty Images

EURO holders Italy reached the finals ahead of Ukraine by sealing second spot in Group C with a point in Leverkusen.

Luciano Spalletti's side had the majority of the chances during an end-to-end opening period, Federico Chiesa and Nicolò Barella among those going close, while Davide Frattesi was denied by goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin after breaking clear inside the area.

Ukraine repeatedly threatened from counterattacks, Georgiy Sudakov seeing his drive tipped away by Azzurri No1 Gianluigi Donnarumma.

In an intense but less frenetic second half, Donnarumma's vital save prevented Mykhailo Mudryk from changing the course of qualification. Ukraine now enter the play-offs.

Key stat: Ukraine became the first side since Northern Ireland in 2010 to stop Italy from scoring in EURO qualifying – a run of 34 matches.

Tomáš Chorý was among the scorers for Czechia against Moldova AFP via Getty Images

Czechia claimed second place in Group E after a comprehensive victory over ten-man Moldova.

David Douděra put the hosts ahead with a deft close-range finish after just 14 minutes, having collected Tomáš Chorý's pinpoint pass.

The visitors' hopes of a comeback were dented when Vladislav Baboglo was sent off in the 55th minute for a second bookable offence.

Czechia took full advantage in the closing stages, adding further goals via Chorý's emphatic near-post header and Tomas Souček's precise effort.

Key stat: Czechia have qualified for their eighth successive EURO finals.

Benjamin Šeško converted a first-half penalty for Slovenia against Kazakhstan UEFA via Getty Images

Benjamin Verbič came off the bench to score the winner as Slovenia clinched their spot at UEFA EURO 2024.

The hosts needed a draw to secure second place in Group H, and after dominating possession in the first half they grabbed the lead from the spot when Benjamin Šeško coolly slotted home.

Kazakhstan gave themselves hope as Ramazan Orazov netted his first international goal early in the second half, but Slovenia weathered the storm and substitute Verbič curled home late on to send his nation to Germany, while the battling visitors now head for the play-offs.

Key stat: Slovenia have qualified for the UEFA EURO finals for just the second time, previously doing so in 2000.

Elsewhere

England ended their Group C campaign unbeaten after rescuing a point in North Macedonia. The hosts took a surprise first-half lead through Enis Bardhi, but Jani Atanasov's own goal drew the Three Lions level after the interval.

Northern Ireland finished qualification with a morale-boosting triumph over Group H winners Denmark. Isaac Price scored the opening goal on the hour mark before Dion Charles added a second.

Pyry Soiri scored twice as Finland completed their Group H campaign with victory in San Marino. The Nordic team came third in their section, behind Denmark and Slovenia.

Sunday's results

Group A: Scotland 3-3 Norway, Spain 3-1 Georgia

Group F: Belgium 5-0 Azerbaijan, Sweden 2-0 Estonia

Group G: Hungary 3-1 Montenegro, Serbia 2-2 Bulgaria

Group J: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Slovakia, Liechtenstein 0-1 Luxembourg, Portugal 2-0 Iceland

Latest standings

Serbia secured the point they needed to qualify for their first EURO finals since 2000. Miloš Veljković put the hosts ahead in the first half, nodding in from close range after Nemanja Gudelj's header had struck the crossbar. The visitors improved after the restart and restored parity courtesy of Georgi Rusev's crisp low drive, before Kiril Despodov completed the turnaround following a well-worked counterattack. Dragan Stojković's side levelled with eight minutes remaining, Srđan Babić heading home a Dušan Tadić corner to deny Bulgaria their first win in Group G.

Key stat: Veljković and Babić both scored their first Serbia goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw.

Highlights: Serbia 2-2 Bulgaria

Home skipper Dominik Szoboszlai's quick-fire double – including a fine individual effort – sparked the comeback as Hungary secured top spot in Group G. Slobodan Rubežić's close-range header put Montenegro ahead against the run of play as they chased the win they needed to stand any chance of qualifying. Szoboszlai then levelled after the interval with a crisp finish following a mazy run, and he added a second just moments later after combining with Martin Ádám. Ádám Nagy's half-volley in added time put the gloss on a stylish second-half showing.

Key stat: Hungary secured their first-ever win versus Montenegro, at the fifth time of asking.

Highlights: Hungary 3-1 Montenegro

Romelu Lukaku's four-goal haul in the space of 21 first-half minutes helped Belgium clinch top spot in Group F against ten-man Azerbaijan. The Red Devils captain got the breakthrough 17 minutes in, with a powerful header from Jérémy Doku's pinpoint delivery. Visiting midfielder Eddy was dismissed for a second booking shortly afterwards and Lukaku doubled the advantage moments later, before nodding in Wout Faes' cross to complete his hat-trick and grabbing a fourth eight minutes before half-time. Leandro Trossard added a fifth late on, sweeping home Doku's cutback.

Key stat: Lukaku's four goals took him to 14 for this EURO qualifying campaign, surpassing the record tally for EURO preliminaries set by Northern Ireland's David Healy (2008) and Poland's Robert Lewandowski (2016).

Highlights: Belgium 5-0 Azerbaijan

Spain secured top spot in Group A via a hard-fought victory in Valladolid. Robin Le Normand headed the hosts in front from Ferran Torres' excellent whipped free-kick, but Georgia were soon level courtesy of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's cool finish. Spain played with greater intensity after the break and earned the three points through Torres' far-post header and a Luka Lochoshvili own goal from Lamine Yamal's cross. The only blot on the copybook for Luis de la Fuente's side was an injury to talented young Barcelona midfielder Gavi.

Key stat: Spain have won 35 of their last 36 home matches in EURO qualifying, with the exception a 1-0 home loss to Greece in 2003.

Highlights: Spain 3-1 Georgia

Mohamed Elyounoussi's late header earned Norway a point in Glasgow as Scotland ended a successful campaign with an entertaining draw. Norway, without key men Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, and unable to progress to next year's finals, started well and took an early lead through Aron Dønnum. Scotland captain John McGinn equalised from the penalty spot, but Jørgen Larsen soon poked the visitors back ahead. A Leo Østigård own goal had the hosts level before half-time and Stuart Armstrong gave them the lead, but former Celtic player Elyounoussi had the final say.

Key stat: Scotland both scored and conceded at least three goals in a match for the first time since May 1969, a 5-3 win against Wales.

Highlights: Scotland 3-3 Norway

Group J winners Portugal comfortably beat Iceland to end their qualifying campaign with a perfect ten wins from ten. Bruno Fernandes broke the visitors' resistance eight minutes before the interval, arrowing a low shot into the far corner from the edge of the penalty area. Second-half substitute Ricardo Horta completed the scoring from close range, ensuring Roberto Martínez's side finished a magnificent campaign on a high.

Key stat: Portugal scored 36 goals in Group J – more than they have ever managed in qualifying for a major tournament.

Highlights: Portugal 2-0 Iceland

Elsewhere

Luxembourg ended their best-ever qualifying campaign with a fifth win from ten games, record scorer Gerson Rodrigues securing a 1-0 success away to Liechtenstein despite Danel Sinani's fifth-minute dismissal. The visitors ultimately finished third in Group J.

Elsewhere in the section, already-qualified Slovakia engineered a 2-1 triumph away to Bosnia and Herzegovina, goals from Róbert Boženík and Ľubomír Šatka enabling a comeback win in the second half.

Sweden signed off with a consolation victory in Group F after missing out on a EURO 2024 spot. Viktor Claesson and Emil Forsberg buried the goals in a 2-0 defeat of Estonia, the home side's third win of the campaign.

Highlights: Sweden 2-0 Estonia

Tuesday's fixtures

Group B: Gibraltar vs Netherlands, Greece vs France

Group D: Croatia vs Armenia, Wales vs Türkiye

Group I: Andorra vs Israel, Kosovo vs Belarus, Romania vs Switzerland

Kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated otherwise

Get the EURO 2024 app