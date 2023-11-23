Were these the best UEFA EURO 2024 qualifiers?

Another thrilling EURO qualifying campaign has drawn to a close and we now know 21 of the 24 teams who will be participating at the UEFA EURO 2024 finals in Germany next summer.

We have picked out some of our favourite matches across eight months of action. Do you agree with our selection?

Italy 1-2 England (Matchday 1)

Highlights: Italy 1-2 England

The EURO 2020 finalists met on the very first matchday, with England able to gain a measure of revenge for that shoot-out defeat at their Wembley home by registering a first away victory over Italy since 1961.

Declan Rice gave the Three Lions an early lead before Harry Kane became the record scorer for his country by converting a penalty, overtaking Wayne Rooney with his 54th international goal.

Mateo Retegui halved the deficit in the second period, and England had to survive the last ten minutes with ten men after Luke Shaw was shown two yellow cards in quick succession. Gareth Southgate's side held on to get their qualifying campaign off to an impressive start.

France 4-0 Netherlands (Matchday 1)

Highlights: France 4-0 Netherlands

The other heavyweight clash on Matchday 1 was far more one-sided as a rampant France side cruised to a comfortable win against the Netherlands. Les Bleus were 2-0 up inside eight minutes.

Antoine Griezmann first fired home from just inside the box and then providing a wicked curling free-kick which Dayot Upamecano bundled in. "When you go two down so early, it's a hell of a job," rued Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk.

Newly-appointed France captain Kylian Mbappé then took centre stage, adding a third in the 21st minute before rounding things off with a brilliant solo effort late on to leave the Stade de France crowd purring. The Oranje's miserable night was summed up when Mike Maignan saved Memphis Depay's late penalty.

Kazakhstan 3-2 Denmark (Matchday 2)

Highlights: Kazakhstan 3-2 Denmark

UEFA EURO 2020 semi-finalists Denmark looked to be on their way to a straightforward victory over Kazakhstan after Rasmus Højlund struck two first-half goals in Astana.

But the hosts had other ideas, scoring three times in the final 17 minutes to secure a superb comeback win, Abat Aimbetov's last-gasp header sparking delirium in the stands.

It was Kazakhstan's first victory over Denmark at the fifth attempt, and goes down as one of the most impressive results in the nation's history.

Scotland 2-0 Spain (Matchday 2)

Highlights: Spain 2-0 Scotland

Scotland earned their first win against Spain in 39 years by stunning the three-time EURO winners on a famous night at Hampden Park.

Midfielder Scott McTominay, who had already scored twice against Cyprus on Matchday 1, got an even more impressive double on this occasion, opening the scoring on seven minutes with a deflected effort before sealing victory after the break with a placed volley.

"The players were outstanding from first minute to last," said manager Steve Clarks. "It's a step forward, but we're only on six points and you don't qualify with six points." And they didn't. Scotland went on to win their first five games in Group A and ultimately secured back-to-back EURO finals qualifications.

Wales 2-4 Armenia (Matchday 3)

Highlights: Wales 2-4 Armenia

In another surprise result, Armenia claimed their first points in Group D as they shocked the Cardiff City Stadium in a hugely entertaining encounter. After Daniel James had put the hosts ahead, Lucas Zelarayán equalised with a sumptuous volley before Grant-Leon Ranos completed the turnaround.

Ranos extended the visitors' lead after the break with another well-taken finish and although Harry Wilson pulled one back for Wales, Zelarayán put the seal on a thoroughly deserved Armenia victory just three minutes later by crashing a shot into the top corner.

"It's an unbelievable feeling," said German-born Mamedova "We are very happy with the win." So too Armenia coach, Oleksandr Petrakov – he was Ukraine boss when their World Cup dreams were ended in Cardiff the previous year.

Moldova 3-2 Poland (Matchday 4)

Highlights: Moldova 3-2 Poland

Moldova roared back from 2-0 down to beat a Poland side ranked 148 places above their opponents at the time.

Arkadiusz Milik and Robert Lewandowski put the visitors in control in Chisinau, but Ion Nicolaescu hit back with two goals in the second half before Vladislav Baboglo's glancing header won it.

Moldova had won only one of their past 43 games in EURO and World Cup qualifying prior to this match, making their comeback all the more outstanding.

Portugal 3-2 Slovakia (Matchday 7)

Highlights: Portugal 3-2 Slovakia

Portugal sealed their place at EURO 2024 with victory over Slovakia as Cristiano Ronaldo's double took him to an incredible 125 international goals. Goncalo Ramos' opener was followed by a Ronaldo penalty, but Slovakia were offered hope when Dávid Hancko pulled one back in the 69th minute.

Captain Ronaldo restored his team's two-goal advantage with a close-range finish just two minutes later, and although Stanislav Lobotka's strike set up a nervy last ten minutes for the hosts, they clung on to qualify for their ninth EURO finals.

"Football is about suffering, about competing," said Roberto Martínez, who would oversee Portugal's best ever qualifying campaign. "I am delighted with the result, delighted with the amount of chances we created."

Bulgaria 2-2 Hungary (Matchday 9)

Highlights: Bulgaria 2-2 Hungary

Bulgaria had not won in Group G while Hungary were unbeaten and only needed a draw to qualify, so it seemed a straightforward assignment for the visitors.

Martin Ádám's opener was cancelled out by Spas Delev but the hosts momentum was checked when Valentin Antov was dismissed before the break. It swung back the other way when Milos Kerkez was sent off just before the hour, and Kiril Despodov's penalty left Marco Rossi's men on the brink of a first defeat in the section.

Then, with the last action of the contest, Dominic Szoboszlai's 97th-minute free-kick was glanced past his own goalkeeper by Alex Petrov to seal a third straight EURO qualification for the Magyars.

Ukraine 0-0 Italy (Matchday 10)

Highlights: Ukraine 0-0 Italy

The holders were in real danger of missing out on automatic qualification heading into their final fixture. Victory for Ukraine in Leverkusen and the Azzurri would have been headed for the play-offs, no doubt triggering collective nightmares of the last time they ran that gauntlet.

Luciano Spalletti's side had the majority of chances during an end-to-end encounter, but for the first time in 34 EURO qualifiers they were destined to draw a blank. So not for the first time it was all down to Gianluigi Donnarumma, the last line of a defence peppered by counterattacks.

As the tension became unbearable, the Paris keeper denied Georgiy Sudakov and Mykhailo Mudryk to seal Italy's place in Germany. "We're back," said the man of the moment. "We go there as reigning champions and will give our all again. We can do well if we play with this spirit."