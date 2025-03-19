Where to watch the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: TV broadcast partners, live streams

Partners in Europe and across the globe are broadcasting the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Find your local European Qualifiers broadcast partner(s) below.

Exact matches available are subject to the individual broadcaster schedules.

Europe

Albania: Digitalb, TV Klan

Armenia: Fast Media

Austria: ORF, Puls 4, Servus TV

Azerbaijan: CBC Sport, Saran

Belgium: DPG Media Belgium, DAZN, RTBF

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT, NOVA Bulgaria

Croatia: Sportklub - NOVA TV

Cyprus: CyBC, CYTA

Czechia: Ceska Televize

Denmark: TV2 Denmark

Estonia: ERR, TV3 Sport Es

Faroe Islands: Faroese Broadcasting Corp

Finland: MTV Finland, YLE

France: La chaine L'Équipe, TF1 France

Georgia: GPB, Saran - Silknet

Germany: ARD, DAZN DACH, RTL Germany, ZDF Germany

Gibraltar: Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation

Greece: Alpha Satellite Television, NovaSports Greece

Hungary: AMC Networks Central Europe, MTVA Hungary, TV2 Hungary, Arena 4

Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Stod 2 Sports

Israel: Charlton, The Sports Channel Israel

Italy: RAI

Kazakhstan: SARAN - Kazakhstan TV

Kosovo: ArtMotion Kosovo, Digitalb Kosovo - RTK Kosovo

Latvia: LT, TV3 Sport Latvia

Liechtenstein: Liechtensteiner Landeskanal

Lithuania: LRT, TV3 Sport Lithuania

Luxembourg: RTL Luxembourg

Malta: PBS, Saran

Moldova: TRM

Montenegro: Arena Sport Serbia - RTCG

Netherlands: NOS, Ziggo Sport Netherlands

North Macedonia: Arena Sport Serbia - MKRTV Macedonia

Norway: TV2-N

Poland: POLSAT Poland, TVP

Portugal: RTP Portugal, Sport TV Portugal

Republic of Ireland: RTÉ Ireland, Virgin Media Ireland

Romania: Antena 1 Television, Clever Media Romania, Digi Sport Romania

San Marino: RTV San Marino

Serbia: Arena Sport Serbia, RTS Serbia

Slovakia: STVR - Slovak Television and Radio

Slovenia: SportKlub Slovenia

Spain: TVE Spain

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: RSI, RTS, SRF, SRG SSR

Türkiye: Saran - TV8

Ukraine: Megogo Ukraine

United Kingdom: BBC Northern Ireland (Northern Ireland matches), BBC Wales (Wales matches), ITV UK (England matches), S4C (Wales matches), Amazon UK (all other matches)

Outside Europe

Australia: Optus Australia

Bermudas: CPSL

Brazil: ESPN Brazil, Globo

Cambodia: CTN Cambodia

Canada: DAZN Canada

China PR: iQIYI Sports China

India: SONY SIX

Indonesia: Infront - MNC

Japan: DAZN Japan

Korea Republic: Eclat Korea

Malaysia: Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union

Mexico: Sky Mexico

Mongolia: Unitel Mongolia

New Zealand: Sky Network Television

Papua New Guinea: Digicel

Philippines: TAP TV Philippines

Qatar: beIN Sports MENA

South Africa: Supersport South Africa

Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: ELTA TV Taiwan

Togo: New World TV

USA: ESPN Latin America, Fox Sports USA English, FuboTV, TelevisaUnivision

Vietnam: Viettel

In-flight/In-ship: IMG in-flight UK