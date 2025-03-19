Where to watch the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup: TV broadcast partners, live streams
Wednesday, March 19, 2025
Article summary
Check out how to watch the European Qualifiers where you are.
Article top media content
Article body
Partners in Europe and across the globe are broadcasting the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Find your local European Qualifiers broadcast partner(s) below.
Exact matches available are subject to the individual broadcaster schedules.
Europe
Albania: Digitalb, TV Klan
Armenia: Fast Media
Austria: ORF, Puls 4, Servus TV
Azerbaijan: CBC Sport, Saran
Belgium: DPG Media Belgium, DAZN, RTBF
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT
Bulgaria: BNT, NOVA Bulgaria
Croatia: Sportklub - NOVA TV
Cyprus: CyBC, CYTA
Czechia: Ceska Televize
Denmark: TV2 Denmark
Estonia: ERR, TV3 Sport Es
Faroe Islands: Faroese Broadcasting Corp
Finland: MTV Finland, YLE
France: La chaine L'Équipe, TF1 France
Georgia: GPB, Saran - Silknet
Germany: ARD, DAZN DACH, RTL Germany, ZDF Germany
Gibraltar: Gibraltar Broadcasting Corporation
Greece: Alpha Satellite Television, NovaSports Greece
Hungary: AMC Networks Central Europe, MTVA Hungary, TV2 Hungary, Arena 4
Iceland: Viaplay Iceland, Stod 2 Sports
Israel: Charlton, The Sports Channel Israel
Italy: RAI
Kazakhstan: SARAN - Kazakhstan TV
Kosovo: ArtMotion Kosovo, Digitalb Kosovo - RTK Kosovo
Latvia: LT, TV3 Sport Latvia
Liechtenstein: Liechtensteiner Landeskanal
Lithuania: LRT, TV3 Sport Lithuania
Luxembourg: RTL Luxembourg
Malta: PBS, Saran
Moldova: TRM
Montenegro: Arena Sport Serbia - RTCG
Netherlands: NOS, Ziggo Sport Netherlands
North Macedonia: Arena Sport Serbia - MKRTV Macedonia
Norway: TV2-N
Poland: POLSAT Poland, TVP
Portugal: RTP Portugal, Sport TV Portugal
Republic of Ireland: RTÉ Ireland, Virgin Media Ireland
Romania: Antena 1 Television, Clever Media Romania, Digi Sport Romania
San Marino: RTV San Marino
Serbia: Arena Sport Serbia, RTS Serbia
Slovakia: STVR - Slovak Television and Radio
Slovenia: SportKlub Slovenia
Spain: TVE Spain
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: RSI, RTS, SRF, SRG SSR
Türkiye: Saran - TV8
Ukraine: Megogo Ukraine
United Kingdom: BBC Northern Ireland (Northern Ireland matches), BBC Wales (Wales matches), ITV UK (England matches), S4C (Wales matches), Amazon UK (all other matches)
Outside Europe
Australia: Optus Australia
Bermudas: CPSL
Brazil: ESPN Brazil, Globo
Cambodia: CTN Cambodia
Canada: DAZN Canada
China PR: iQIYI Sports China
India: SONY SIX
Indonesia: Infront - MNC
Japan: DAZN Japan
Korea Republic: Eclat Korea
Malaysia: Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union
Mexico: Sky Mexico
Mongolia: Unitel Mongolia
New Zealand: Sky Network Television
Papua New Guinea: Digicel
Philippines: TAP TV Philippines
Qatar: beIN Sports MENA
South Africa: Supersport South Africa
Taiwan/Chinese Taipei: ELTA TV Taiwan
Togo: New World TV
USA: ESPN Latin America, Fox Sports USA English, FuboTV, TelevisaUnivision
Vietnam: Viettel
In-flight/In-ship: IMG in-flight UK