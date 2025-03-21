European Qualifiers: England win opener, Lewandowski leaves it late
Friday, March 21, 2025
England made a victorious start as the first steps on the road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup were taken on Friday.
Thomas Tuchel tasted victory in his first game at the England helm while Robert Lewandowski scored a landmark winner as the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup started on Friday.
UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 1 action so far.
Matchday 1 results
Friday 21 March
Group G: Malta 0-1 Finland, Poland 1-0 Lithuania
Group H: Cyprus 2-0 San Marino, Romania 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Group K: England 2-0 Albania, Andorra 0-1 Latvia
Saturday 22 March
Group I: Moldova vs Norway, Israel vs Estonia
Group J: Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia, Wales vs Kazakhstan
Group L: Montenegro vs Gibraltar, Czechia vs Faroe Islands
Matchday 2 results
Monday 24 March
Group G: Lithuania vs Finland, Poland vs Malta
Group H: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Romania
Group K: Albania vs Andorra, England vs Latvia
Tuesday 25 March:
Group I: Moldova vs Estonia, Israel vs Norway
Group J: North Macedonia vs Wales, Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan
Group L: Gibraltar vs Czechia, Montenegro vs Faroe Islands
Youth and experience pave way for England
Goals from Myles Lewis-Skelly and captain Harry Kane ensured Thomas Tuchel was victorious in his first game as England coach. One of two debutants named in an ultimately unbreached England defence at Wembley, the other being Dan Burn, 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly became the youngest-ever player to score on their first England appearance when he ran on to Jude Bellingham's through ball in the 20th minute. Albania exerted more pressure in the second half, particularly after the introduction of forward Armando Broja, but Kane finished with characteristic composure to restore some calm in the 77th minute.
Lewandowski edges Poland to victory
Poland endured a largely frustrating evening at home Lithuania but, not for the first time, their relentless striker Robert Lewandowski came to their rescue. The visitors held out until the 81st minute but were then unsettled by Jakub Kamiński's mazy dribble and lay-off to Lewandowski, whose drive deflected over Edvinas Gertmonas to take him outright third in the list of Europe's all-time top international goalscorers with 85 goals. Though late, the breakthrough for Michał Probierz's men was deserved as they racked up 24 shots in Warsaw.
Best of the rest
- Cyprus forward Ioannis Pittas scored the first goal of the qualifying campaign, his deflected 55th-minute effort finally puncturing stubborn resistance from visitors San Marino and setting his country on the road to a 2-0 victory.
- Bosnia and Herzegovina have only reached one final tournament, the 2014 World Cup, but they made an impressive start this time around as Armin Gigović put the finishing touch on a flowing move to earn three points away to Romania.