European Qualifiers: England win opener, Lewandowski leaves it late

Thomas Tuchel tasted victory in his first game at the England helm while Robert Lewandowski scored a landmark winner as the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup started on Friday.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 1 action so far.

Qualifying lowdown

Matchday 1 results

Friday 21 March

Group G: Malta 0-1 Finland, Poland 1-0 Lithuania

Group H: Cyprus 2-0 San Marino, Romania 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group K: England 2-0 Albania, Andorra 0-1 Latvia

Saturday 22 March

Group I: Moldova vs Norway, Israel vs Estonia

Group J: Liechtenstein vs North Macedonia, Wales vs Kazakhstan

Group L: Montenegro vs Gibraltar, Czechia vs Faroe Islands

Matchday 2 results

Monday 24 March

Group G: Lithuania vs Finland, Poland vs Malta

Group H: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Cyprus, San Marino vs Romania

Group K: Albania vs Andorra, England vs Latvia

Tuesday 25 March:

Group I: Moldova vs Estonia, Israel vs Norway

Group J: North Macedonia vs Wales, Liechtenstein vs Kazakhstan

Group L: Gibraltar vs Czechia, Montenegro vs Faroe Islands

Youth and experience pave way for England

Goals from Myles Lewis-Skelly and captain Harry Kane ensured Thomas Tuchel was victorious in his first game as England coach. One of two debutants named in an ultimately unbreached England defence at Wembley, the other being Dan Burn, 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly became the youngest-ever player to score on their first England appearance when he ran on to Jude Bellingham's through ball in the 20th minute. Albania exerted more pressure in the second half, particularly after the introduction of forward Armando Broja, but Kane finished with characteristic composure to restore some calm in the 77th minute.

Lewandowski edges Poland to victory

Poland endured a largely frustrating evening at home Lithuania but, not for the first time, their relentless striker Robert Lewandowski came to their rescue. The visitors held out until the 81st minute but were then unsettled by Jakub Kamiński's mazy dribble and lay-off to Lewandowski, whose drive deflected over Edvinas Gertmonas to take him outright third in the list of Europe's all-time top international goalscorers with 85 goals. Though late, the breakthrough for Michał Probierz's men was deserved as they racked up 24 shots in Warsaw.

Best of the rest