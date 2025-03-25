March's European Qualifiers: Norway and Czechia move on to six points

Erling Haaland was among the scorers again as Norway rattled in four more goals, while Wales maintained a positive run with a late equaliser in Tuesday's European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 1 and 2 action.

Matchday 2 results

Monday 24 March

Group G: Lithuania 2-2 Finland, Poland 2-0 Malta

Group H: Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-1 Cyprus, San Marino 1-5 Romania

Group K: Albania 3-0 Andorra, England 3-0 Latvia

Tuesday 25 March

Group I: Moldova 2-3 Estonia, Israel 2-4 Norway

Group J: North Macedonia 1-1 Wales, Liechtenstein 0-2 Kazakhstan

Group L: Gibraltar 0-4 Czechia, Montenegro 1-0 Faroe Islands

Norway keep scoring against Israel

Having won their opener 5-0, goals kept flowing for Norway in Debrecen. Left-back David Møller Wolfe broke the deadlock with a delicate finish on 39 minutes, and while Mohammad Abu Fani brought Israel level with a deflected effort from distance, Ståle Solbakken's side were impressive. Having hit the bar at the start of both halves, Alexander Sørloth headed his side back in front. Kristoffer Ajer then got Norway's third from close range and Erling Haaland hit his 40th international goal in 41 appearances before Dor Turgeman got his first for Israel.

England too strong for Latvia

Thomas Tuchel made it two wins from as many games at the England helm as they eventually eased past Latvia at Wembley. The visitors almost took a shock early lead through Vladislavs Gutkovskis but England dominated thereafter, finally making it count through Reece James' magnificent 38th-minute free-kick. Midway through the second half England earned breathing space and, inevitably, Harry Kane was the man to provide it, converting Declan Rice's low cross. Substitute Eberechi Eze, like James, grabbed his first England goal to add late gloss.

Świderski at the double for Poland

Karol Świderski ended a run of eight games without an international goal with two as Poland eased to a 2-0 win against Malta. Lithuania frustrated Michał Probierz's side for 80 minutes on Friday, and once again the hosts struggled to press home their dominance in Warsaw, racking up 28 shots. Panathinaikos forward Świderski made the difference, tapping in the opener midway through the first half and adding a second soon after the restart.

Best of the rest

North Macedonia looked to have secured a seventh successive win when Joe Allen's misplaced pass invited Bojan Miovski to put them ahead against Wales in second-half added time. However, David Brooks flicked in an equaliser with the final kick to maintain Craig Bellamy's unbeaten record as Wales boss.

Bosnia and Herzegovina also continued their 100% start with a hard-fought victory at home to Cyprus, Haris Hajradinović scoring the second-half winner.

Lithuania looked set for an eighth successive defeat as they went 2-0 down at home to Finland inside 17 minutes but goals from Armandas Kučys and Gvidas Gineitis earned a Group G point.

Qualifying lowdown

Matchday 1 results

Friday 21 March

Group G: Malta 0-1 Finland, Poland 1-0 Lithuania

Group H: Cyprus 2-0 San Marino, Romania 0-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group K: England 2-0 Albania, Andorra 0-1 Latvia

Saturday 22 March

Group I: Moldova 0-5 Norway, Israel 2-1 Estonia

Group J: Liechtenstein 0-3 North Macedonia, Wales 3-1 Kazakhstan

Group L: Montenegro 3-1 Gibraltar, Czechia 2-1 Faroe Islands

Bellamy's run goes on



Wales are now seven games unbeaten under coach Craig Bellamy after they got their Group J campaign off to winning start with victory over Kazakhstan. Dan James forced in in the ninth minute to give the hosts an early lead, but they were pegged back from the penalty spot as Kazakhstan's Askhat Tagybergen kept his cool to level before half-time.

After the break, though, the Dragons asserted their dominance, with Ben Davies immediately heading in from a corner before Rabbi Matondo came off the bench to net his first goal for his country in stoppage time and cap off a satisfactory evening for the majority inside the Cardiff City Stadium.

Youth and experience pave way for England

Goals from Myles Lewis-Skelly and captain Harry Kane ensured Thomas Tuchel was victorious in his first game as England coach. One of two debutants named in an ultimately unbreached England defence at Wembley, the other being Dan Burn, 18-year-old Lewis-Skelly became the youngest-ever player to score on their first England appearance when he ran on to Jude Bellingham's through ball in the 20th minute. Albania exerted more pressure in the second half, particularly after the introduction of forward Armando Broja, but Kane finished with characteristic composure to restore some calm in the 77th minute.

Lewandowski edges Poland to victory

Poland endured a largely frustrating evening at home Lithuania but, not for the first time, their relentless striker Robert Lewandowski came to their rescue. The visitors held out until the 81st minute but were then unsettled by Jakub Kamiński's mazy dribble and lay-off to Lewandowski, whose drive deflected over Edvinas Gertmonas to take him outright third in the list of Europe's all-time top international goalscorers with 85 goals. Though late, the breakthrough for Michał Probierz's men was deserved as they racked up 24 shots in Warsaw.

Best of the rest