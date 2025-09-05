European Qualifiers top scorer: Andrej Kramarić, Erling Haaland, Patrik Schick

Croatia's Andrej Kramarić, with five goals, is ahead of Norway's Erling Haaland and Patrik Schick of Czechia as the leading scorer in the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Netherlands' Memphis Depay, England captain Harry Kane, Belgium midfielder Youri Tielemans and Norway's Alexander Sørloth follow closely behind, along with Serbia's Aleksandar Mitrović, scorer of the first hat-trick of these qualifiers.

Who is the top scorer in the European Qualifiers?

World Cup qualifying top scorers 5 Andrej Kramarić (Croatia) 4 Erling Haaland (Norway)

4 Patrik Schick (Czechia) 3 Memphis Depay (Netherlands)

3 Harry Kane (England)

3 Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia)

3 Alexander Sørloth (Norway)

3 Youri Tielemans (Belgium)

Kramarić scored the winner away to the Faroe Islands to move on to five goals in three games in the current edition.

Haaland has scored in all four of Norway's European Qualifiers to date (all victories) while Schick was the early front-runner before Czechia lost 5-1 to Croatia in June, including two goals from Kramarić.

Who has provided the most assists in the European Qualifiers?

Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard has been the most prolific provider so far, laying on five of Norway's 13 goals. Wales' Sorba Thomas has averaged one for each of his four appearances, while Ivan Perišić set up three goals in one game during Croatia's 7-0 victory over Gibraltar on Matchday 3.

5 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

4 Sorba Thomas (Wales)

3 Ivan Perišić (Croatia)

3 Manor Soloman (Israel)

Who has scored a hat-trick?

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia 3-0 Andorra, 10/06/2025)

Recent European Qualifiers top scorers

EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 14

2022 World Cup: Harry Kane (England), Memphis Depay (Netherlands) 12

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12

2018 World Cup: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 16

EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13

2014 World Cup: Robin van Persie (Netherlands) 11

EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12

2010 World Cup: Theofanis Gekas (Greece) 10

EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13

2006 World Cup: Pauleta (Portugal) 11

EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9

2002 World Cup: Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 10

EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11