European Qualifiers top scorer: Patrik Schick on top, ahead of Erling Haaland, Alexander Sørloth and Harry Kane

Czechia's Patrik Schick remains the top scorer in the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup with four goals, with England captain Harry Kane and Norway pair Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth following closely behind.

Who is the top scorer in the European Qualifiers?

World Cup qualifying top scorers 4: Patrik Schick (Czechia) 3: Erling Haaland (Norway)

3: Alexander Sørloth (Norway)

3: Harry Kane (England) 2: Mohammad Abu Fani (Israel)

2: Dan Biton (Israel)

2: Franjo Ivanović (Croatia)

2: Mattias Käit (Estonia)

2: Andrej Kramarić (Croatia)

2: Rey Manaj (Albania)

2: Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia)

2: Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus)

2: Karol Świderski (Poland)

Schick was the only player to find the net twice on Matchday 1, and added to his tally as his side won in Gibraltar before scoring once again in a victory against Montenegro. Norway are the top scorers in the competition so far with 12 goals, including a goal per game from Haaland and Sørloth, while Harry Kane has scored in all three of England's fixtures so far.

Who has provided the most assists in the European Qualifiers?

Croatia's Ivan Perišić set up three goals in one game during his side's 7-0 win over Gibraltar on Matchday 3, while Wales' Sorba Thomas has also managed the same amount in his three appearances. However, Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard has been the most prolific provider so far, laying on five of Norway's 12 goals.

5: Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

3: Ivan Perišić (Croatia)

3: Sorba Thomas (Wales)

Who has scored a hat-trick?

No hat-tricks have been scored in the European Qualifiers this season.

Recent European Qualifiers top scorers

EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 14

2022 World Cup: Harry Kane (England), Memphis Depay (Netherlands) 12

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12

2018 World Cup: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 16

EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13

2014 World Cup: Robin van Persie (Netherlands) 11

EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12

2010 World Cup: Theofanis Gekas (Greece) 10

EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13

2006 World Cup: Pauleta (Portugal) 11

EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9

2002 World Cup: Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 10

EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11