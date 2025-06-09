European Qualifiers: Netherlands, Austria and Serbia win big

The Netherlands wrapped up an 8-0 victory, Austria hit four while Aleksandar Mitrović scored the first hat-trick of these European Qualifiers on his 100th appearance for Serbia.

UEFA.com wraps up the Matchday 3 and 4 action.

Qualifying lowdown

Matchday 4 fixtures and results

Monday 9 June

Group I: Estonia 0-1 Norway, Italy 2-0 Moldova

Group J: Belgium 4-3 Wales, Kazakhstan 0-1 North Macedonia

Group L: Faroe Islands 2-1 Gibraltar, Croatia 5-1 Czechia

Tuesday 10 June

Group G: Finland 2-1 Poland, Netherlands 8-0 Malta

Group H: Romania 2-0 Cyprus, San Marino 0-4 Austria

Group K: Latvia 1-1 Albania, Serbia 3-0 Andorra

Ronald Koeman marked 50 matches in charge in style as the Dutch made it two wins from two in Group G in Groningen. Memphis Depay drew level with the Oranje's all-time leading scorer Robin van Persie inside 16 minutes as an early double took him to 50 international goals.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, back in the city where he played his club football until 2013, quickly smashed in the third before Xavi Simons' precise finish made it four just past the hour and the Dutch ran amok in the last 20 minutes through substitutes Donyell Malen (2) and Noa Lang, plus Micky van de Ven's first goal for his country.

Highlights: Belgium 4-3 Wales

Kevin De Bruyne scored a late winner as Belgium withstood an inspired Wales fightback in Brussels. Romelu Lukaku's penalty broke the deadlock and further strikes from Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku made it 3-0 inside 27 minutes.

A Harry Wilson penalty in first-half added time gave Wales hope, before Sorba Thomas and Brennan Johnson levelled the match after the break only for De Bruyne to volley in with two minutes remaining to snatch victory for Belgium.

Highlights: Italy 2-0 Moldova

Goals either side of half-time gave Italy their first points in Group I. Giacomo Raspadori's first-time strike from a half-cleared Luca Ranieri cross broke the deadlock in the 40th minute, after Ranieri's earlier header had struck the crossbar.

Moldova had opportunities to equalise, Artur Ioniţă shooting narrowly wide and Federico Dimarco blocking Daniel Dumbravanu's header. But Andrea Cambiaso doubled the home lead early in the second half, applying the final touch to a knocked-on cross from Riccardo Orsolini.

Best of the rest

Aleksandar Mitrović marked his 100th appearance for Serbia with the first hat-trick of these European Qualifiers, hitting all three of his side's goals at home against Andorra on Tuesday.

Erling Haaland took his total to four goals in four European Qualifiers as Norway continued their 100% start to Group I. He is the competition's joint top scorer alongside Croatia's Andrej Kramarić and Czechia's Patrik Schick.

Croatia made it 12 goals in four days as they followed up Thursday's 7-0 win against Gibraltar with a 5-1 triumph at home to Czechia, Luka Modrić among the scorers.

Highlights: Croatia 5-1 Czechia

Matchday 3 results

Friday 6 June

Group I: Estonia 1-3 Israel, Norway 3-0 Italy

Group J: North Macedonia 1-1 Belgium, Wales 3-0 Liechtenstein

Group L: Czechia 2-0 Montenegro, Gibraltar 0-7 Croatia

Saturday 7 June

Group G: Malta 0-0 Lithuania, Finland 0-2 Netherlands

Group H: Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-0 San Marino, Austria 2-1 Romania

Group K: Andorra 0-1 England, Albania 0-0 Serbia

Highlights: Andorra 0-1 England

England's perfect start under Thomas Tuchel continued with a narrow victory in Barcelona. The visitors dominated possession but struggled to find a way through a resilient Andorra back line as Iker Álvarez made decisive saves to deny Noni Madueke and Jude Bellingham in the first half.

Harry Kane broke the deadlock in the 50th minute as Madueke pounced on Álvarez's clearance and sent the ball back across goal. This proved to be the winner, though Eberechi Eze tested the Andorran goalkeeper with a close-range header, while Ezri Konsa made a key block at the other end.

Highlights: Finland 0-2 Netherlands

Defeated Nations League quarter-finalists Netherlands kicked off their qualifying campaign with a stylish win in Helsinki. The Oranje wasted no time in opening their account for the campaign, Memphis Depay running onto a loose back pass and finishing confidently in the sixth minute, thereby denying Lukas Hrádecký a clean sheet on his 100th international appearance.

Another cultured finish doubled the Dutch lead in the 23rd minute, Denzel Dumfries turning in Cody Gakpo's precise cross, and the visitors remained in charge in the second half, Depay coming close to a second while Mark Flekken was largely untroubled in the Netherlands goal.

Highlights: Austria 2-1 Romania

Austria kicked off their Group H campaign with victory in Vienna. Christoph Baumgartner was denied at close range by Horațiu Moldovan, who also palmed over Romano Schmid's effort, but the Romania goalkeeper had no answer to Michael Gregoritsch's thumping volley before the interval.

Marcel Sabitzer's deflected effort doubled Austria's advantage on the hour before although it took a superb one-handed stop from Patrick Pentz to keep out another deflected effort, from Adrian Șut, meaning Florin Tănase's last-gasp header came too late for Romania.

Highlights: Norway 3-0 Italy

Norway stayed perfect in Group I with a brilliant 3-0 win over Italy in Oslo. Antonio Nusa was the star of the show in the first half, setting up Alexander Sørloth's opener before finishing off a beautiful solo goal with a powerful strike.

Erling Haaland scored his 41st international goal to make it three before the break, and Norway comfortably defended their lead, restricting Italy to just one shot on target.

Highlights: North Macedonia 1-1 Belgium

A stunning late equaliser from Ezgjan Alioski ensured North Macedonia remain unbeaten in Group J, coming away with a 1-1 draw against Belgium in Skopje.

Maxim De Cuyper had put Belgium ahead in the 28th minute after pouncing on a rebound, but Alioski produced a fine volley in the 86th to leave his team on five points from three games.

Highlights: Wales 3-0 Liechtenstein

Wales secured a comfortable victory over Liechtenstein to make it seven points from three games and stretch coach Craig Bellamy's unbeaten streak at the helm to nine matches.

Joe Rodon scored his first international goal with a fine header to put the hosts 1-0 up on 40 minutes, with Harry Wilson doubling the advantage in the second period after meeting Jay Dasilva's fine cross. Kieffer Moore rounded off the scoring with a tap-in from close range.

Best of the rest

Edin Džeko scored his 68th international goal as Bosnia and Herzegovina continued their perfect start with a 1-0 win against San Marino.

Veteran winger Ivan Perišić starred for Croatia with a goal and three assists as his side eased past Gibraltar to win their first game in Group L.

Patrik Schick, the early top scorer in qualifying, netted again to make it four goals in three games for Czechia in their win over Montenegro.