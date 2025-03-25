European Qualifiers top scorer: Patrik Schick on top

Czechia's Patrik Schick is the three-goal top scorer in the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with Erling Haaland and Harry Kane among seven players who have two.

World Cup qualifying top scorers 3: Patrik Schick (Czechia) 2: Erling Haaland (Norway)

2: Harry Kane (England)

2: Rey Manaj (Albania)

2: Bojan Miovski (North Macedonia)

2: Ioannis Pittas (Cyprus)

2: Alexander Sørloth (Norway)

2: Karol Świderski (Poland)

Schick was the only player to find the net twice on Matchday 1, and added to his tally as his side won in Gibraltar. Norway are the top scorers in the competition so far with nine goals, including a goal per game from Erling Haaland and Alexander Sørloth.

Who has provided the most assists in the European Qualifiers?

Wales' Sorba Thomas set up two of their three goals against Kazakhstan on Matchday 1 while England's Declan Rice created a goal in each of the Three Lions' Group K games in March. However, Rice's Arsenal team-mate Martin Ødegaard has been the most prolific provider so far, laying on four of Norway's nine goals.

4: Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

2: Declan Rice (England)

2: Sorba Thomas (Wales)

Recent European Qualifiers top scorers

EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 14

2022 World Cup: Harry Kane (England), Memphis Depay (Netherlands) 12

EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12

2018 World Cup: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 16

EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13

2014 World Cup: Robin van Persie (Netherlands) 11

EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12

2010 World Cup: Theofanis Gekas (Greece) 10

EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13

2006 World Cup: Pauleta (Portugal) 11

EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9

2002 World Cup: Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 10

EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11