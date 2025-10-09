European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup round-up: Scotland, Austria, Netherlands and Denmark shine

Scotland came from a goal down to overcome Greece and stay level on points with Group C leaders Denmark while there were important victories for the likes of Austria, Netherlands and the Faroe Islands as the European Qualifiers resumed.

We wrap up the best of the action from Thursday.

Qualifying lowdown

Thursday's results

Group C: Belarus 0-6 Denmark, Scotland 3-1 Greece

Group G: Finland 2-1 Lithuania, Malta 0-4 Netherlands

Group H: Austria 10-0 San Marino, Cyprus 2-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Group L: Czechia 0-0 Croatia, Faroe Islands 4-0 Montenegro

Highlights: Scotland 3-1 Greece

Scotland completed a stunning comeback in Glasgow to boost their chances of a first World Cup finals berth since 1998. Greece had won 3-0 on their last visit to Hampden Park and started in similarly dominant form, standout chances falling to Vangelis Pavlidis and Giorgos Masouras before Kostas Tsimikas swept in a 62nd-minute opener from a loose ball.

Greek joy was short-lived, though, Ryan Christie finishing from close range just two minutes later and Lewis Ferguson smashing in a loose ball in the 80th minute. Konstantinos Karetsas' curler would have had Ivan Jovanović's men level late on, but Angus Gunn saved brilliantly before Lyndon Dykes' added-time finish sealed victory.

Highlights: Czechia 0-0 Croatia

A draw suited the Group L leaders Croatia more, but Ivan Hašek's hosts were at least much better than they were in their 5-1 defeat to the same opponents in Osijek.

A first-half Lukáš Provod free-kick, which was saved by Dominik Livaković, was their best opening, while Ivan Perišić missed the target with Croatia's best chance. The result leaves these nations level on points at the group summit but Croatia have a game in hand.

Best of the rest

Austria maintained their perfect record in Group H with a rampant display against San Marino. Their 10-0 victory was their biggest in international football while Marko Arnautović, who struck four, became the country's all-time record goalscorer with 45.

Denmark were equally dominant in the first half as they seized control of Group C. Rasmus Højlund scored two of their four goals before the interval as they went into half-time 4-0 up against Belarus. Anders Dreyer added a second-half double.

Netherlands are three points clear of Poland and Finland, who have played one game more than the other two, after their victory in Malta. Cody Gakpo converted two penalties with Tijjani Reijnders and Memphis Depay completing the scoring.

Faroe Islands scored four times in a competitive game for the first time and recorded their biggest competitive victory with a stunning 4-0 success against Montenegro, Hanus Sørensen leading the way with a goal in each half.

Highlights: Malta 0-4 Netherlands

Friday's fixtures

All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated

Group A: Northern Ireland vs Slovakia, Germany vs Luxembourg

Group B: Kosovo vs Slovenia, Sweden vs Switzerland

Group D: Iceland vs Ukraine, France vs Azerbaijan

Group J: Kazakhstan vs Liechtenstein (16:00), Belgium vs North Macedonia

Saturday's fixtures

All kick-offs 20:45 CET unless stated

Group E: Spain vs Georgia, Bulgaria vs Türki̇ye

Group F: Hungary vs Armenia (18:00), Portugal vs Republic of Ireland

Group I: Norway vs Israel (18:00), Estonia vs Italy

Group K: Latvia vs Andorra (15:00), Serbia vs Albania