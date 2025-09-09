Nations League & Women's EURO Live football scores & stats
European Qualifiers top scorer: Erling Haaland

Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Keep track of the top scorers in the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as well as assists and hat-tricks.

Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in five qualifying games for Norway so far
Erling Haaland has scored nine goals in five qualifying games for Norway so far AFP via Getty Images

Norway's Erling Haaland tops the scorers rankings for the European Qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup after netting five times in his side's 11-1 win over Moldova to take his total to nine in five appearances so far.

The Manchester City striker is three clear of Croatia's Andrej Kramarić and four ahead of his Norway teammate Thelo Aasgaard and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay.

Who is the top scorer in the European Qualifiers?

World Cup qualifying top scorers

9 Erling Haaland (Norway)

6 Andrej Kramarić (Croatia)

5 Thelo Aasgaard (Norway)
5 Memphis Depay (Netherlands)﻿

4 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium)
4 Edin Džeko (Bosnia and Herzegovina)
4 Harry Kane (England)
4 Mikel Merino (Spain)
4 Patrik Schick (Czechia)

Kramarić has scored in all four of Croatia's wins in as many outings to date, while the Netherlands' new all-time top scorer Depay has five in four after he was shut out by Poland (when he did claim an assist). Aasgaard, meanwhile, came off the bench to bag four goals in that Norway victory over Moldova and join Depay on five in total.

Top scorer: All of Andrej Kramarić's goals

A stellar cast of five players have managed four goals so far: Belgium's Kevin De Bruyne, Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Džeko, England's Harry Kane, Spain's Mikel Merino (one of four players to score a hat-trick) and Czechia's Patrik Schick.

See the top scorer rankings

Who has provided the most assists in the European Qualifiers?

Arsenal midfielder Martin Ødegaard has been the most prolific provider so far, laying on seven of Norway's 24 goals. Wales' Sorba Thomas, Ødegaard's club colleague Declan Rice, Italy forward Mateo Retegui and Israel's Manor Solomon are each three behind.

7 Martin Ødegaard (Norway)

4 Mateo Retegui (Italy)﻿
4 Declan Rice (England)
4 Manor Solomon (Israel)﻿
4 Sorba Thomas (Wales)

Watch Memphis Depay's five goals
European Qualifiers stats

Who has scored a hat-trick?

Aleksandar Mitrović (Serbia 3-0 Andorra, 10/06/2025)
Mikel Merino (Türkiye 0-6 Spain, 07/09/2025)
Erling Haaland (five) (Norway 11-1 Moldova, 09/09/2025)
Thelo Aasgard (four) (Norway 11-1 Moldova, 09/09/2025)

Recent European Qualifiers top scorers

EURO 2024: Romelu Lukaku (Belgium) 14
2022 World Cup: Harry Kane (England), Memphis Depay (Netherlands) 12
EURO 2020: Harry Kane (England) 12
2018 World Cup: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 16
EURO 2016: Robert Lewandowski (Poland) 13
2014 World Cup: Robin van Persie (Netherlands) 11
EURO 2012: Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (Netherlands) 12
2010 World Cup: Theofanis Gekas (Greece) 10
EURO 2008: David Healy (Northern Ireland) 13
2006 World Cup: Pauleta (Portugal) 11
EURO 2004: Ermin Šiljak (Slovenia) 9
2002 World Cup: Andriy Shevchenko (Ukraine) 10
EURO 2000: Raúl González (Spain) 11

Top scorer: Lukaku's 14 Belgium goals

