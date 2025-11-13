European Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup: France through, England stay perfect

Kylian Mbappé scored twice as France eased into the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals with a 4-0 success against Ukraine while England, the only other nation guaranteed a place at present, made it seven wins from seven in their group.

We wrap up Thursday's action.

Qualifying lowdown

Results

Group D: Azerbaijan 0-2 Iceland, France 4-0 Ukraine

Group F: Armenia 0-1 Hungary, Republic of Ireland 2-0 Portugal

Group I: Norway 4-1 Estonia, Moldova 0-2 Italy

Group K: Andorra 0-1 Albania, England 2-0 Serbia

France 4-0 Ukraine

Ukraine defended resolutely in the first half, but Kylian Mbappé eased French nerves in the 55th minute, nonchalantly chipping a penalty straight down the middle to break the deadlock.

With the visitors unable to muster much attacking response, Michael Olise spun and finished inside the box to make it 2-0, and Mbappé scrambled in a third before cueing up Hugo Ekitiké for his first ever France goal.

Victory sends Didier Deschamps' side to the World Cup finals as Group D winners, while Ukraine and Iceland's Sunday meeting will settle the runners-up slot.

Republic of Ireland 2-0 Portugal

Portugal were unable to seal Group F's top spot as they fell to defeat against a spirited Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

Knowing a win would send them to the finals, the visitors made a dominant start but trailed 2-0 at half-time after Troy Parrott's double and struggled to crack a stubborn defence in the second half as Cristiano Ronaldo was dismissed.

AZ Alkmaar forward Parrott notched his first on 17 minutes, nodding in from close range after Liam Scales headed back Jack Taylor's corner, and added a second on the brink of half-time as he cut in from the left before angling a shot back towards the near corner.

Portugal's uphill battle grew steeper yet in the 59th minute as Ronaldo was shown a straight red card and they were ultimately unable to crack a stubborn Irish defence.

England 2-0 Serbia

The Three Lions continued their perfect Group K record with a victory that dashed Serbia's top-two hopes.

Just before the half-hour mark, Bukayo Saka pounced with an eye-catching volley after debutant Nico O'Reilly's shot deflected into the winger's path. England dominated proceedings in their search for a second goal, and the pressure finally told late on when substitute Eberechi Eze swept home effortlessly after a pass from fellow replacement Phil Foden.

The visitors' best opportunities to draw level came via a pair of Dušan Vlahović chances, but this loss, coupled with Albania's victory away to Andorra, ensured the Orlovi could no longer finish second in the section.

Best of the rest

Alexander Sørloth and Erling Haaland both scored twice in a dazzling 12-minute spell as Norway beat Estonia 4-1 in Group I to move to the brink of automatic qualification. Haaland's double took him to 14 goals in seven qualifiers, extending his lead at the top of the individual scoring charts.

Italy remain three points behind Norway, who they host on Matchday 10, after beating Moldova with late headers from Gianluca Mancini and Pio Esposito.

A Barnabás Varga header was enough to give second-placed Hungary a victory over Armenia and keep them a point ahead of Republic of Ireland, who they host on Sunday. Marco Rossi's team can still win Group F thanks to Portugal's defeat.

Albania have been confirmed in second place, and the play-offs, in Group K thanks to Kristjan Asllani's second-half winner in Andorra.

Friday's fixtures

Group A: Luxembourg vs Germany, Slovakia vs Northern Ireland

Group G: Finland vs Malta, Poland vs Netherlands

Group L: Gibraltar vs Montenegro, Croatia vs Faroe Islands