European Qualifiers: Portugal and Norway seal World Cup qualification

Bruno Fernandes and João Neves hit hat-tricks as Portugal clinched their place at FIFA World Cup 2026, while Norway topped Group I after Erling Haaland's double helped them defeat Italy.

UEFA.com rounds up Sunday's action.

Qualifying lowdown

Results

Group D: Ukraine 2-0 Iceland, Azerbaijan 1-3 France

Group F: Hungary 2-3 Republic of Ireland, Portugal 9-1 Armenia

Group I: Italy 1-4 Norway, Israel 4-1 Moldova

Group K: Serbia 2-1 Latvia, Albania 0-2 England

Italy 1-4 Norway

Erling Haaland struck twice as Norway completed a perfect campaign, finishing six points above second-placed Italy atop Group I.

Pio Esposito opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a sharp turn and finish as part of a dominant first half for the Azzurri, but the revitalised visitors equalised through Antonio Nusa's powerful 63rd-minute drive.

Haaland volleyed in Oscar Bobb's cross in the 78th minute and struck again from Morten Thorsby's pass a minute later, with substitute Jørgen Strand Larsen adding to the scoreline after a dazzling run in added time as his side reached their first World Cup since 1998.

Portugal 9-1 Armenia

The Seleção claimed Group F top spot in style behind Bruno Fernandes and João Neves hat-tricks. It was Renato Veiga who first put the hosts in front, however, registering via a close-range header, only for Armenia skipper Eduard Spertsyan to level after a swift counter.

Any Portugal fears were allayed with two goals in three minutes before the half-hour mark, Gonçalo Ramos pouncing on a back pass and João Neves burying his first international strike.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder then added a superb curling free-kick, before Bruno Fernandes staked his claim to the match ball with a pair of penalties either side of a swept finish. João Neves was not to be outdone, though, notching his third of the contest thanks to a fine half-volley late on, with substitute Francisco Conceição adding a ninth in added time.

Albania 0-2 England

Harry Kane's late double ensured the Three Lions finished with a perfect record in Group K.

The England skipper pounced from close range in the 74th minute to tap in at the near post following a Bukayo Saka corner and doubled the advantage soon after with a powerful header from Marcus Rashford's precise cross.

Before that, Albania had been on course to become the first team to stop England from scoring during qualifying and nearly took the lead themselves early in the second half, with Dean Henderson twice denying the lively Arbër Hoxha.

Kane almost claimed a hat-trick deep in added time, but his effort from a tight angle flashed across the face of goal.

Best of the rest

The Republic of Ireland beat Hungary 3-2 in Budapest to seal second place in Group F, with Troy Parrott striking in stoppage time to complete a hat-trick and cap a remarkable turnaround. Heimir Hallgrímsson's men advance to March's play-offs as a result.

Ukraine sealed a play-off spot by downing Iceland 2-0 to finish as runners-up in Group D, the decisive late goals provided by Oleksandr Zubkov and Oleksii Hutsuliak.

Elsewhere, Group D winners France came from behind to defeat Azerbaijan 3-1 in Baku as Maghnes Akliouche scored his first senior international goal.

Monday's fixtures

Kick-off 20:45 CET

Group A: Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg, Germany vs Slovakia

Group G: Malta vs Poland, Netherlands vs Lithuania

Group L: Czechia vs Gibraltar, Montenegro vs Croatia