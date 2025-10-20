World Cup 2026: Who has qualified from Europe, who is in the play-offs, who can still qualify?

England are the first European team to book their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

European Qualifiers: State of play The 12 group winners qualify directly for the World Cup; runners-up will participate in the play-offs, along with the four best-ranked group winners of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League that did not finish their European Qualifiers group stage in first or second place. Qualified as group winners

England Assured of at least a play-off spot

Croatia, Denmark, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Scotland, Spain, Switzerland

All information in this article is subject to final confirmation from UEFA. Last updated: 09:00 CET on Wednesday 15 October.

Germany (9 pts), Slovakia (9), Northern Ireland (6), Luxembourg (0)

14 November: Luxembourg vs Germany, Slovakia vs Northern Ireland

17 November: Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg, Germany vs Slovakia

Germany will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Luxembourg and Northern Ireland do not beat Slovakia, or if Germany draw and Northern Ireland lose.

Slovakia will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland will be unable to qualify directly if they lose to Slovakia, or if they do not win and Germany beat Luxembourg. Northern Ireland will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Slovakia and Germany avoid defeat by Luxembourg.

Luxembourg cannot finish in the top two.

﻿Switzerland (10), Kosovo (7), Slovenia (3), Sweden (1)

15 November: Switzerland vs Sweden, Slovenia vs Kosovo

18 November: Sweden vs Slovenia, Kosovo vs Switzerland

Switzerland are confirmed in the top two. They will qualify directly if they beat Sweden and Kosovo do not beat Slovenia, or if Switzerland draw and Kosovo lose.

Kosovo will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by Slovenia. Kosovo will be unable to qualify directly if they do not win and Switzerland beat Sweden, or if Kosovo lose and Switzerland draw. Kosovo will be confirmed in second place and the play-offs if they draw and Switzerland win.

Slovenia will be unable to finish second if they do not beat Kosovo. Slovenia cannot qualify directly.

Sweden will be unable to finish second if they do not beat Switzerland or if Kosovo avoid defeat by Slovenia. Sweden cannot qualify directly.

Denmark (10), Scotland (10), Greece (3), Belarus (0)

15 November: Greece vs Scotland, Denmark vs Belarus

18 November: Scotland vs Denmark, Belarus vs Greece

Denmark and Scotland are confirmed in the top two. Neither can confirm direct qualification on 15 November.

Greece cannot finish in the top two.

Belarus cannot finish in the top two.

France (10), Ukraine (7), Iceland (4), Azerbaijan (1)

13 November: Azerbaijan vs Iceland, France vs Ukraine

16 November: Ukraine vs Iceland, Azerbaijan vs France

France will qualify directly if they beat Ukraine. France will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat, or if Iceland do not beat Azerbaijan.

Ukraine will be unable to qualify directly if they lose to France. Ukraine will be confirmed in the top two if they win and Iceland do not beat Azerbaijan, or if Ukraine draw and Iceland lose.

Iceland will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Azerbaijan and Ukraine avoid defeat by France, or if Iceland draw and Ukraine win. Iceland will be unable to qualify directly if they do not win or if France avoid defeat.

Azerbaijan will be unable to finish second if they do not beat Iceland, or if Ukraine avoid defeat by France. Azerbaijan cannot qualify directly.

Spain (12), Türkiye (9), Georgia (3), Bulgaria (0)

15 November: Georgia vs Spain, Türkiye vs Bulgaria

18 November: Bulgaria vs Georgia, Spain vs Türkiye

Spain are confirmed in the top two. They will qualify directly if they beat Georgia and Türkiye do not beat Bulgaria, or if Spain draw and Türkiye lose.

Türkiye will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by Bulgaria or if Georgia do not beat Spain. Türkiye will be unable to qualify directly if they do not win and Spain do win, or if Türkiye lose and Spain draw.

Georgia will be unable to finish second if they do not beat Spain or if Türkiye avoid defeat by Bulgaria. Georgia cannot qualify directly.

Bulgaria cannot finish in the top two.

Portugal (10), Hungary (5), Republic of Ireland (4), Armenia (3)

13 November: Republic of Ireland vs Portugal, Armenia vs Hungary

16 November: Portugal vs Armenia, Hungary vs Republic of Ireland

Portugal are confirmed in the top two. They will qualify directly if they beat Republic of Ireland, or if they avoid defeat and Hungary do not beat Armenia.

Hungary will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Armenia and Republic of Ireland lose to Portugal. Hungary will be unable to qualify directly if they do not beat Armenia or Portugal beat Republic of Ireland.

Republic of Ireland will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Portugal and Hungary beat Armenia. Ireland will be unable to qualify directly if they do not beat Portugal.

Armenia will be unable to finish second if they lose to Hungary, or if they draw and Republic of Ireland beat Portugal. Armenia cannot qualify directly.

Key dates Group stage match dates

March to November 2025 Play-off match dates

26 & 31 March 2026 Final tournament dates

11 June to 19 July 2026

Netherlands (16), Poland (13), Finland (10), Lithuania (3), Malta (2)

14 November: Poland vs Netherlands, Finland vs Malta

17 November: Malta vs Poland, Netherlands vs Lithuania

Netherlands are confirmed in the top two. They will qualify directly if they beat Poland.

Poland will be unable to qualify directly if they lose to the Netherlands. Poland will be confirmed in the top two if they avoid defeat by the Netherlands or if Finland do not beat Malta.

Finland will be unable to finish in the top two if they do not beat Malta or if Poland avoid defeat by the Netherlands.

Lithuania cannot finish in the top two.

Malta cannot finish in the top two.

Austria (15), Bosnia and Herzegovina (13), Romania (10), Cyprus (8), San Marino (0)

15 November: Cyprus vs Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Romania

18 November: Austria vs Bosnia and Herzegovina, Romania vs San Marino

Austria will qualify directly if they beat Cyprus and Bosnia and Herzegovina do not beat Romania. Austria will be confirmed in the top two if they win or regardless if Romania do not beat Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be confirmed in the top two if they beat Romania. They will be unable to qualify directly if they do not win and Austria beat Cyprus.

Romania will be unable to qualify directly if they do not beat Bosnia and Herzegovina or if Austria beat Cyprus. They will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose.

Cyprus cannot finish in the top two.

San Marino cannot finish in the top two.

Norway (18), Italy (15), Israel (9), Estonia (4), Moldova (1)

13 November: Moldova vs Italy, Norway vs Estonia

16 November: Italy vs Norway, Israel vs Moldova

Norway are confirmed in the top two. Norway will qualify directly if they beat Estonia and Italy do not beat Moldova, or if Norway draw and Italy lose.

Italy are confirmed in the top two. They will be confirmed in second place and the play-offs if they lose to Moldova and Norway avoid defeat by Estonia, or if Italy draw and Norway win.

Israel cannot finish in the top two.

Estonia cannot finish in the top two.

Moldova cannot finish in the top two.

﻿Belgium (14), North Macedonia (13), Wales (10), Kazakhstan (7), Liechtenstein (0)

15 November: Liechtenstein vs Wales, Kazakhstan vs Belgium

18 November: Belgium vs Liechtenstein, Wales vs North Macedonia

Belgium will qualify directly if they beat Kazakhstan. Belgium will otherwise be confirmed in the top two if they draw. They will also be confirmed in the top two if they lose and Wales do not beat Liechtenstein.

North Macedonia will be unable to qualify directly if Belgium beat Kazakhstan.

Wales will be unable to qualify directly if they lose to Liechtenstein, or if they draw and Belgium avoid defeat by Kazakhstan, or regardless if Belgium win.

Kazakhstan cannot finish in the top two.

Liechtenstein cannot finish in the top two.

England (18), Albania (11), Serbia (10), Latvia (5), Andorra (1)

13 November: Andorra vs Albania, England vs Serbia

16 November: Albania vs England, Serbia vs Latvia

England have qualified as group winners.

Albania will be confirmed in second place and the play-offs if they beat Andorra and Serbia lose to England.

Serbia will be unable to finish second if they lose to England and Albania beat Andorra.

Latvia cannot finish in the top two.

Andorra cannot finish in the top two.

﻿Croatia (16), Czechia (13), Faroe Islands (12), Montenegro (6), Gibraltar (0)

14 November: Gibraltar vs Montenegro, Croatia vs Faroe Islands

17 November: Czechia vs Gibraltar, Montenegro vs Croatia

Croatia are confirmed in the top two. They will qualify directly if they avoid defeat by the Faroe Islands.

Czechia will be confirmed in the play-offs as runners-up if Croatia beat the Faroe Islands. Czechia will also be unable to qualify directly if Croatia draw with the Faroe Islands.

Faroe Islands will be unable to finish in the top two if they lose to Croatia.

Montenegro cannot finish in the top two.

Gibraltar cannot finish in the top two.