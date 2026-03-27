Sweden vs Poland World Cup play-off final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time and team news

The winner takes it all as Sweden host Poland on Tuesday 31 March.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 31 March (20:45 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: Strawberry Arena, Solna

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 European play-off final

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Sweden vs Poland on TV

Fans can find their local European Qualifiers broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

"Viktor Gyökeres was incredible," said Sweden boss Graham Potter after the Arsenal frontman hit a hat-trick in his side's 3-1 semi-final success against Ukraine, and he will be the one to watch for Poland as they look to win in Sweden for the first time since 1930. They have lost their last three games in Solna: 2-0 in 1999, 3-0 in 2003 and 3-1 in 2004, while Sweden also beat the Poles 3-2 at EURO 2020.

However, the game that will be most present in the minds of both teams will be the most recent one: the final of the 2022 World Cup play-offs, in which Poland beat the Swedes 2-0 in Chorzow. Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zieliński scored the goals in that match, and both were on target as Jan Urban's side accounted for Albania in the semi-finals. "For Lewandowski it was like another day at the office, right?" joked Poland's Matty Cash. "Now we face Sweden. It is going to be difficult too, but we take lot of positive energy from this game."

Reporter's view: Phil O'Connor, Sweden reporter

The Swedes head home for Tuesday’s game against Poland on a high after a hat-trick from Viktor Gyökeres against Ukraine as new coach Graham Potter stamped his mark on the team he took over in October 2025. Sweden have not lost a home game against Poland since a 3-0 defeat in a friendly in 1930, but there are doubts over the fitness of centre-back Isak Hien and left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, both of whom went off injured in the Ukraine game.

Reporter's view: Piotr Kozmiński, Poland reporter

Poland's task looks significantly more difficult than in the play-off for the 2022 World Cup four years ago. Their record in Sweden is not encouraging, but Nicola Zalewski is back after being suspended for the semi-final, and Jan Urban is unbeaten after seven games as Poland coach.

Possible line-ups

Sweden: Nordfeldt, Lagerbielke, Starfelt, Lindelöf, Gudmundsson; Johansson, Ayari, Karlström, Nygren; Elanga, Gyökeres



Poland: Grabara; Kędziora, Bednarek, Kiwior; Zieliński, Szymański; Cash, Zalewski; Kamiński, Pietuszewski; Lewandowski﻿



Views from the camps

Graham Potter, Sweden coach: "We're looking forward to a great night and a fantastic atmosphere on Tuesday. Poland will be a tough opponent and we know they're a very dangerous side. We need to focus on playing our own game, and it will be a challenge to prepare properly. I have a lot of respect for Polish football; they have a great mentality and great determination, and I'm sure they'll make it very difficult for us. They're a great team."

Jan Urban, Poland coach: "I'm dreaming about going to the World Cup. The game against Sweden will be the most important one of my coaching career. The important thing is that we're in the play-off final. This will be a completely different match [to the one against Albania]; we'll have to play differently."