Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy World Cup play-off final preview: Where to watch, kick-off time and team news

A place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is at stake as Bosnia and Herzegovina host Italy on Tuesday 31 March.

Match at a glance When: Tuesday 31 March (20:45 CET kick-off)﻿

Where: Stadion Bilino Polje, Zenica

What: FIFA World Cup 2026 European play-off final

How to follow: Build-up and live coverage here

Where to watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Italy on TV

Fans can find their local European Qualifiers broadcast partner(s) here.

What do you need to know?

Bosnia and Herzegovina's nerve held in a semi-final shoot-out in Wales, and their reward is a Path A final in Zenica. The hosts have not won in five games against Italy (D1 L4) since a shock 2-1 success in the sides' first encounter, a 1996 friendly in Sarajevo. However, 40-year-old talisman Edin Džeko knows all about breaking down Italian defences from his prolific spells with Roma and Inter.

The Azzurri remained calm after a goalless first half against Northern Ireland and sealed their final spot thanks to second-half finishes from Sandro Tonali and Moise Kean. They still have plenty to prove, however, in the view of Manuel Locatelli. "We have a final to play – we haven't done anything yet," the defensive midfielder said. Meanwhile, Džeko added: "Italy will come to Zenica as big favourites. We have 90 minutes to show what we can do."

Play-off highlights: Wales 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina (2-4p)

Reporter's view: Alma Krvavac

Coach Sergej Barbarez is expected to keep his core line-up, with Džeko and Ermedin Demirović leading the attack.

This will be their seventh meeting with Italy. Italy have won four times, while Bosnia and Herzegovina have one win and one draw. Still, Bosnia have shown they can compete at the highest level, and that is why, on Tuesday in Zenica, a thrilling encounter awaits us – a match full of pace, excitement and uncertainty, in which every detail could make the difference.

Reporter's view: Paolo Menicucci

Sandro Tonali admitted that Italy had to deal with the ghosts of recent World Cup eliminations as they prepared for the play-offs and that tension was visible during the first half of the semi-final against Northern Ireland in Bergamo. The midfielder’s opener, however, laid those ghosts and the Azzurri started to play with a completely different mentality. More of the same, plus the muscle of 20-year-old striker Pio Esposito, could give Italy a World Cup ticket for the first time since 2014.

Play-off highlights: Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland

Possible line-ups

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj; Dedić, Katić, Muharemović, Kolašinac; Memić, Hadžiahmetović, Bajraktarević, Alajbegović; Džeko, Demirović



Italy: Donnarumma; Mancini, Bastoni, Calafiori; Politano, Barella, Locatelli, Tonali, Dimarco; Kean, Esposito



Views from the camps

Sergej Barbarez, Bosnia and Herzegovina coach: "We have the will to make the nation happy. We know how long we have been in a negative spiral in football, but we can be the ones to break the ice. I'm looking forward to the game against Italy. Our players who play in Italy [Atalanta's Sead Kolašinac and Sassuolo's Tarik Muharemović] will be especially motivated. It's only by winning games like these that you can be successful."

Gennaro Gattuso, Italy coach: "Now we're going to play this final. We know it's difficult, but we were aware of that before. The tension we feel will be felt by our opponents, too."