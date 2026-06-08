Norway at the World Cup 2026: Squad, fixtures, group and history

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is Norway's first since 1998, with striker Erling Haaland set to take centre stage at his first major international finals tournament. Ståle Solbakken's side, led by captain Martin Ødegaard, face Iraq, Senegal and France in Group I. Below you will find everything you need to know about Norway at the 2026 World Cup: their fixtures, squad, qualifying record, key players, coach and tournament history.

Norway at the World Cup 2026: At a glance

Coach: Ståle Solbakken

Captain: Martin Ødegaard

World Cup appearances: 4

Best finish: Round of 16 (1998)

Norway's World Cup matches

Group I

17 June: Iraq vs Norway (Boston, 00:00 CET)

23 June: Norway vs Senegal (New York, 02:00 CET)

26 June: Norway vs France (Boston, 21:00 CET)

Norway’s group fixtures are being played across two host cities, with the knockout rounds to follow for teams that progress from Group I.

Norway's World Cup squad

With a stunning 16-goal haul in qualifying, Erling Haaland will be the face of Norway’s 26-man World Cup squad as he gears up for his first major finals. Arsenal creative director Martin Ødegaard will look to pull strings in midfield.

How Norway qualified for the World Cup

First place in Group I: W8 D0 L0 F37 A5

Moldova 0-5 Norway

Israel 2-4 Norway

Norway 3-0 Italy

Estonia 0-1 Norway

Norway 11-1 Moldova

Norway 5-0 Israel

Norway 4-1 Estonia

Italy 1-4 Norway

Top scorer: Erling Haaland (16 goals)

Norway's road to the 2026 World Cup: Every goal

Norway coach: Ståle Solbakken

As a midfielder, Solbakken played for HamKam, Lillestrøm, Wimbledon, Aalborg and Copenhagen, winning Danish titles with both of the latter sides before a heart attack ended his career in 2001. He won eight more Danish titles in the course of two spells as Copenhagen boss, and was also in charge of Wolves and Köln. Named Norway coach in 2020, he has led the national team to their first World Cup since 1998 - when he was a member of the squad.

Norway captain: Martin Ødegaard

At the age of 15, creative midfielder Ødegaard made his Norwegian league debut for Strømsgodset and also his senior national team debut. He left home for Real Madrid in 2015, and spent time on loan at Heerenveen, Vitesse, Real Sociedad and Arsenal, before joining the Gunners in 2020. This season, he helped the North London side win the English title and reach the UEFA Champions League final.

Norway's World Cup history

Most appearances: Henning Berg, Stig Inge Bjørnebye, Kjetil Rekdal (7)

Top scorer: Kjetil Rekdal (2)

Best performance: Round of 16 (1998)

World Cup 2022: Did not qualify

Norway lost 2-1 (after extra-time) to Italy in their only game at the 1938 World Cup, then had two more qualifications in the 1990s. In 1994, a side featuring Alfie Haaland (father of current striker Erling) were thwarted in the group stage, but a team featuring current boss Ståle Solbakken made it to the last 16 in the following edition - Solbakken then led them to their fourth finals this time.

Norway's UEFA Nations League fixtures: Group A4

24 September: Norway vs Denmark (20:45)

27 September: Norway vs Portugal (20:45)

1 October: Wales vs Norway (20:45)

4 October: Portugal vs Norway (20:45)

14 November: Norway vs Wales (18:00)

17 November: Denmark vs Norway (20:45)

All times CET.