Austria at the World Cup 2026: Squad, fixtures, group and history

Austria ended a 28-year absence from the finals by qualifying for the FIFA World Cup 2026. Ralf Rangnick’s side, led by captain David Alaba, face Argentina, Algeria and Jordan in Group J. Below you will find everything you need to know about Austria at the 2026 World Cup: their fixtures, squad, qualifying record, key players, coach and tournament history.

Austria at the World Cup 2026: At a glance

Coach: Ralf Rangnick

Captain: David Alaba

World Cup appearances: 7

Best finish: Third place (1954)

Austria's World Cup matches

Group J

17 June: Austria vs Jordan (San Francisco Bay Area, 06:00 CET)

22 June: Argentina vs Austria (Dallas, 19:00 CET)

28 June: Algeria vs Austria (Kansas City, 04:00 CET)

Austria’s group fixtures are being played across three host cities, with the knockout rounds to follow for teams that progress from Group J.

Austria's World Cup squad

Captain David Alaba is the defensive anchor in Austria’s 26-man World Cup squad. Marcel Sabitzer, a UEFA Champions League finalist with Borussia Dortmund in 2024, delivers creativity in midfield and is set to reach 100 caps at the World Cup. Up front is 37-year-old Marko Arnautović, Austria's record goalscorer and most-capped player.

How Austria qualified for the World Cup

First place in Group H: W6 D1 L1 F22 A4

Austria 2-1 Romania

San Marino 0-4 Austria

Austria 1-0 Cyprus

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1-2 Austria

Austria 10-0 San Marino

Romania 1-0 Austria

Cyprus 0-2 Austria

Austria 1-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina

Top scorer: Marko Arnautović (8 goals)

Austria's road to the 2026 World Cup: Every goal

Austria coach: Ralf Rangnick

The Austria coach's playing career ended when he was 25, with the former defensive midfielder going on to be a successful coach, whose aggressive counter-pressing style (Gegenpressing) has been hugely influential. He took charge of hometown club Stuttgart, Hannover, Schalke (twice), Hoffenheim and Leipzig in Germany. Following a brief spell in charge at Man United, he took the Austria job in 2022, and led the team to the UEFA EURO 2024 round of 16.

Austria captain: David Alaba

The versatile, Vienna-born left-back was Austria's youngest ever player when he made his senior debut in 2009, aged 17, and has been his nation's Player of the Year ten times since then, playing at two EURO final tournaments and making his 100th international appearance in 2023. A two-time UEFA Champions League winner during a long spell at Bayern, he won the competition again in 2022 with Real Madrid, as well as winning the 11th and 12th domestic titles of his career.

Austria's World Cup history

Most appearances: Friedrich Koncilia, Erich Obermeyer, Bruno Pezzey, Herbert Prohaska (11)

Top scorer: Erich Probst (6)

Best performance: Third place (1954)

World Cup 2022: Did not qualify

Austria have appeared at seven World Cups, but this is their first trip to the finals since 1998, and they have not made it beyond the group stage since 1982. Austria's greatest successes in the competition came in their first two participations; they finished fourth at the 1934 finals, when it was still a straight knockout competition, and then third in 1954, having beaten Uruguay in a bronze medal play-off.

Austria's UEFA Nations League fixtures: Group B3

24 September: Austria vs Israel (20:45)

27 September: Austria vs Kosovo (18:00)

1 October: Republic of Ireland vs Austria (20:45)

4 October: Kosovo vs Austria (18:00)

14 November: Austria vs Republic of Ireland (20:45)

17 November: Israel vs Austria (20:45)

All times CET.