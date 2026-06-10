Bosnia and Herzegovina's World Cup campaign built on years of development
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
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As Bosnia and Herzegovina prepare to kick off their second-ever FIFA World Cup finals tournament with an opening fixture against co-hosts Canada, we look at some of the key factors behind the country’s recent success.
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Bosnia and Herzegovina has been a source of football talent for decades. From the time of the former Yugoslavia until today, players and coaches originally from the country or with strong family ties have left their mark on European football.
At the 2026 FIFA World Cup, two of the 48 head coaches are Bosnian – Vladimir Petković of Algeria and Sergej Barbarez, who masterminded Bosnia’s own successful qualification campaign, culminating in dramatic penalty shootout victories over Wales and four-time World Cup winners Italy in the European play-off finals.
Strong coaching and governance
Barbarez represents a new approach inside the men’s national team, and together with his staff he has shown that clear goals, strong organisation and stability can bring results and a sense of belief. Today’s Bosnia and Herzegovina team is united and well organised, with the strength of the group prioritised over the individual – for all that players like Esmir Bajraktarević, Amar Dedić, Kerim Alajbegović and the evergreen Edin Džeko add a sprinkling of stardust.
This teamwork has been mirrored off the pitch, where a new generation of football administrators have helped build a clearer system inside the Football Association of Bosnia and Herzegovina (NSBiH) and brought new energy around the national team and football across the country. This process has gained extra momentum during the mandate of FF BiH president Vico Zeljković, with a focus on infrastructure, development projects and support for all national teams and clubs.
Infrastructure improvements
One of the main reasons for the improvement in Bosnian football generally has been investment in infrastructure. Better pitches and facilities, made possible through UEFA’s HatTrick programme, have supported the development of the men’s national team along with clubs and young players in different parts of the country.
Perhaps the most important facility is the national training centre in Zenica, which was recently redeveloped. The state-of-the-art complex is used throughout the year, not only for men’s national team training sessions but for a large number of matches, especially for women’s and youth teams, and will be one of four host venues at this summer's UEFA Women’s Under-19 EURO.
Another important project has been the purchase and reconstruction of the House of Football in Sarajevo, which has strengthened the institutional capacity of the NSBiH and created better conditions for its daily work. And a major step was made with the installation of hybrid pitches at the stadiums of all clubs in the Bosnian-Herzegovinian Premier League, improving conditions for matches and raising the overall standard of the competition.
The next goal is new training pitches, both in local communities and for clubs in the second tier, to broaden impact beyond the top level.
A bright future for Bosnian football
A key focus now for the NSBiH must be to make sure the success of reaching a World Cup finals does not remain tied only to one generation, but helps create a clearer pathway for the next players coming through.
The men’s national team will continue to have an important link with players from the diaspora, but it’s equally important that the domestic system produces enough talent for future national teams. This is not possible without stronger clubs, better working conditions and more investment in the education and development of coaches and staff. People, together with infrastructure, hold the key to long-term success.
The story of Bosnia and Herzegovina’s World Cup qualification is not just the story of one successful generation and one major result. It is also the story of a country with a deep football tradition, strong natural talent and a powerful connection to its national team, which at the same time is using administrative and infrastructural projects to create solid foundations for future qualifications to major tournaments.
With fans across the country now looking forward to group stage encounters with Switzerland and Qatar after their opener against Canada, the immediate and longer-term future for Bosnian football looks extremely bright.
Bosnia and Herzegovina host the WU19 EURO finals
The 2026 UEFA European Women's Under-19 Championship runs from 27 June to 10 July in Bosnia and Herzegovina, who are staging the finals for the first time.
On the opening day the hosts make their WU19 EURO finals debut against Germany at Training Centre FFBH in Zenica, before Sweden play Poland, also in Group A, at Grbavica Stadium, Sarajevo. A day later Group B commences with holders Spain against Switzerland at Asim Ferhatovic Hase Stadium in Sarajevo before Austria vs Iceland at Bilino Polje Stadium, Zenica
Group A continues on 30 June and 3 July, with Group B games on 1 and 4 July. The top two teams in each group progress to the semi-finals on 7 July with the decider at Grbavica Stadium three days later.