Finalissima 2026, Spain vs Argentina: All you need to know

What is the Finalissima?

The fixture pits the champions of Europe against their South American counterparts, with UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain taking on 2024 Copa América victors Argentina. Argentina are also world champions and Finalissima holders, having overcome Italy 3-0 in 2022.

Finalissima 2026: Watch Argentina and Spain trophy lifts

When is the 2026 Finalissima?

The 2026 Finalissima takes place on Friday 27 March 2026. Kick-off time is 21:00 local time, which is 19:00 CET and 15:00 in Argentina.

Where is the 2026 Finalissima?

The 2026 Finalissima takes place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar. The venue was built for the 2022 FIFA World Cup and staged four Argentina games, including their final victory over France.

Previous editions This will be the fourth time the EURO holders have met their South American counterparts in a match organised by UEFA and CONMEBOL. It means only three captains have lifted the trophy: Michel Platini, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi. 1985: France 2-0 Uruguay (Paris)

1993: Argentina 1-1 Denmark, 5-4 on pens (Mar del Plata)

2022: Italy 0-3 Argentina (London)

Who plays in the 2026 Finalissima?

Spain booked their place by claiming the European crown in Germany in 2024, defeating England 2-1 in the Berlin final to land the title for a fourth time.

Argentina successfully defended their Copa América title in the United States in 2024, clinching the trophy for a record 16th time by beating Colombia 1-0 after extra time in the final in Florida.

Final highlights: Spain 2-1 England

Where to watch the 2026 Finalissima?

Information about where to watch the Finalissima will appear here once announced. You can follow the competition on the UEFA EURO and Nations League app, including live match updates.

How can I get 2026 Finalissima tickets?

Information about Finalissima tickets will appear here once announced.

How does the Finalissima work? Is there VAR?

The Finalissima is a one-off fixture played over 90 minutes. There is no extra time, so if the tie is level at the end of regulation time then it goes straight to penalties. The referee appointment will be made jointly by the two confederations. Video assistant referee (VAR), goal-line technology and semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) will all be in operation.

What does the Finalissima trophy look like? The CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions trophy is made of brass and coated in silver plating, stands at 45cm in height and weighs 8.5kg. The shape and design is much as it was when it was originally made ahead of the first edition in 1985.

Why was the Finalissima introduced?

The match is part of the expansion of the cooperation between UEFA and CONMEBOL, which notably includes women's football, futsal and youth categories, the exchange of referees, as well as technical training schemes. The fixture was agreed after UEFA and CONMEBOL signed a renewed and extended Memorandum of Understanding on 15 December 2021.