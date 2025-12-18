Finalissima history: The previous three editions

When Spain take on Argentina in Qatar on Friday 27 March 2026 in the men's Finalissima, it will be the fourth time the EURO holders have met their South American counterparts in a match organised by UEFA and CONMEBOL.

Previously known as the Artemio Franchi Cup, there were editions in 1985 and 1993 before the fixture was revived for 2022. It means only three captains have lifted the trophy: Michel Platini, Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi.

1985: France 2-0 Uruguay (Paris)

1985 highlights: France vs Uruguay

A year on from sweeping all before them en route to a first UEFA European Championship, Henri Michel's France side added another crown. For once, Platini was not on the scoresheet, but the talisman was heavily involved in both the goals, delivered by Dominique Rocheteau (4) and José Touré (56) at Parc des Princes. "They were very tough," said France midfielder Alain Giresse, "but we were flexible enough to counter it. Total control."

1993: Argentina 1-1 Denmark, 5-4 pens (Mar del Plata)

1993 highlights: Argentina vs Denmark

Denmark, shock EURO '92 winners, were briefly on course for another upset when Néstor Craviotto put through his own net at the Estadio José María Minella after 12 minutes. The hosts were soon level, Claudio Caniggia completing a move featuring Maradona, Diego Simeone and Gabriel Batistuta, and the game eventually went to penalties. Peter Schmeichel denied Caniggia but opposite number Sergio Goycochea saved two as Argentina won.

2022: Italy 0-3 Argentina (London)

2022 highlights: Italy vs Argentina

Lautaro Martínez, Ángel Di María and Paulo Dybala scored the goals as South American champions Argentina produced a masterful performance at Wembley, with Messi to the fore. "This is priceless," Martínez said after Argentina stretched their unbeaten run to 32 games. "There are a few months to go before the World Cup and we have things to correct." Lionel Scaloni's side certainly did so, defeating France to add the global crown in Qatar.