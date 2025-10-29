Latvia will reach the quarter-finals if they win, or if they draw unless Georgia beat France by a margin of between three and six goals (if Latvia draw and Georgia beat France 3-0 or 4-1, Latvia also go through.) Latvia will finish first if they win and France do not.\u00A0 Croatia will reach the quarter-finals if they win. They will finish first if they win and France lose, or if Croatia win by six goals or more and France draw. If Croatia win by five goals and France draw, they will be split for first and second place by the above criteria.