|P
|Pts
|BIH Bosnia and Herzegovina
|3
|9
|CYP Cyprus
|3
|6
|SUI Switzerland
|3
|3
|GIB Gibraltar
|3
|0
|P
|Pts
|BEL Belgium
|3
|9
|ARM Armenia
|3
|4
|MNE Montenegro
|3
|3
|SCO Scotland
|3
|1
|P
|Pts
|POL Poland
|3
|9
|GRE Greece
|3
|4
|SWE Sweden
|3
|3
|MLT Malta
|3
|1
|P
|Pts
|ALB Albania
|3
|6
|SMR San Marino
|3
|4
|BUL Bulgaria
|3
|4
|AND Andorra
|3
|3
|P
|Pts
|HUN Hungary
|3
|9
|LTU Lithuania
|3
|6
|TUR Turkey
|3
|3
|NIR Northern Ireland
|3
|0
|P
|Pts
|GEO Georgia
|3
|9
|GER Germany
|3
|6
|KOS Kosovo
|3
|3
|AUT Austria
|3
|0
|P
|Pts
|LVA Latvia
|2
|4
|DEN Denmark
|2
|4
|EST Estonia
|2
|0
|P
|Pts
|MDA Moldova
|2
|6
|ISR Israel
|2
|1
|ENG England
|2
|1
|P
|Pts
|NOR Norway
|2
|6
|MKD North Macedonia
|2
|3
|WAL Wales
|2
|0