20200129 â Herentals , BELGIUM : Belgian head coach Karim Bachar and players pictured after a futsal indoor soccer game between Armenia and the Belgian Futsal Devils of Belgium on the first matchday in group B of the UEFA Futsal Euro 2022 Qualifying or preliminary round , Wednesday 29 th January 2020 at the Sport Vlaanderen sports hall in Herentals , Belgium . PHOTO SPORTPIX.BE | DAVID CATRY
UEFA Futsal EURO 2022
Kosovo
4-2 -
Austria
Hungary
7-2 -
Northern Ireland
Germany
1-3 -
Georgia
Cyprus
4-8 -
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Albania
4-1 -
San Marino
Poland
5-2 -
Greece
Turkey
2-3 -
Lithuania
Montenegro
9-2 -
Scotland
Andorra
1-2 -
Bulgaria
Switzerland
3-1 -
Gibraltar
Sweden
6-4 -
Malta
Armenia
2-5 -
Belgium
Germany
8-4 -
Kosovo
Turkey
0-3 -
Hungary
Georgia
9-2 -
Austria
Cyprus
6-1 -
Switzerland
Andorra
1-0 -
Albania
Sweden
0-6 -
Poland
Lithuania
5-1 -
Northern Ireland
Armenia
3-1 -
Montenegro
Israel
1-4 -
Moldova
Estonia
1-6 -
Latvia
Bulgaria
1-1 -
San Marino
Bosnia and Herzegovina
9-2 -
Gibraltar
Wales
0-1 -
North Macedonia
Malta
1-1 -
Greece
Belgium
7-3 -
Scotland
England
1-1 -
Israel
Denmark
4-2 -
Estonia
Norway
7-2 -
Wales
Scotland
2-2 -
Armenia
Gibraltar
0-4 -
Cyprus
Austria
3-4 -
Germany
Northern Ireland
2-4 -
Turkey
San Marino
2-0 -
Andorra
Greece
4-3 -
Sweden
Belgium
5-1 -
Montenegro
North Macedonia
1-2 -
Norway
Moldova
3-0 -
England
Latvia
2-2 -
Denmark
Georgia
6-1 -
Kosovo
Lithuania
1-4 -
Hungary
Bulgaria
1-4 -
Albania
Malta
0-11 -
Poland
Bosnia and Herzegovina
5-4 -
Switzerland
Matches

LiveQualifying round: who went through?

Nine first-placed teams booked qualifying group stage spots and 14 more are in April’s play-offs.

LivePlay-off draw: 13 February

The 14 teams will compete in April for the last seven spots in the qualifying group stage.

LiveFutsal EURO 2022: format, calendar

A new home-and-away qualifying group stage is among the changes leading to the first 16-team final tournament.

LiveNetherlands selected to host Futsal EURO 2022

Amsterdam and Groningen will stage the expanded 16-team finals from 19 January to 6 February 2022.

Video

01:01
Futsal EURO 2018 final highlights
10/02/2018

LiveFutsal EURO 2018 final highlights
03:00
Watch seven-goal Spain win 2016 title
13/02/2016

LiveWatch seven-goal Spain win 2016 title
00:26
Ricardinho - watch him score another stunning goal
08/02/2016

LiveRicardinho - watch him score another stunning goal
00:16
Watch outrageous futsal back-heel goal
07/02/2016

LiveWatch outrageous futsal back-heel goal
00:31
UEFA.tv: Always football. Always on.
13/06/2019

LiveUEFA.tv: Always football. Always on.
00:18
Stunning Ricardinho goal
17/07/2018

LiveStunning Ricardinho goal
01:01
Highlights: Russia 1-0 Kazakhstan
10/02/2018

LiveHighlights: Russia 1-0 Kazakhstan
01:09
Highlights: Russia v Portugal
08/02/2018

LiveHighlights: Russia v Portugal
06:32
MD9 RUS 1-0 POR
08/02/2018

LiveMD9 RUS 1-0 POR
01:02
Highlights: Kazakhstan v Spain
08/02/2018

LiveHighlights: Kazakhstan v Spain
47:35
QF4 UKR 0-1 ESP
06/02/2018

LiveQF4 UKR 0-1 ESP
01:41
Highlights: Portugal v Azerbaijan
06/02/2018

LiveHighlights: Portugal v Azerbaijan
01:11
Highlights: Ukraine v Spain
06/02/2018

LiveHighlights: Ukraine v Spain
00:16
Goal of the Day: Stunning Ricardinho strike
06/02/2018

LiveGoal of the Day: Stunning Ricardinho strike
01:16
Highlights: Serbia v Kazakhstan
05/02/2018

LiveHighlights: Serbia v Kazakhstan
01:20
Highlights: Slovenia v Russia
05/02/2018

LiveHighlights: Slovenia v Russia
00:16
Goal of the Day: Brilliant Russia team goal
05/02/2018

LiveGoal of the Day: Brilliant Russia team goal
59:17
QF1 SRB 0-1 KAZ
05/02/2018

LiveQF1 SRB 0-1 KAZ
20:53
QF1 SRB 0-2 KAZ
05/02/2018

LiveQF1 SRB 0-2 KAZ
42:13
QF1 SRB 1-2 KAZ
05/02/2018

LiveQF1 SRB 1-2 KAZ

Standings

Group A Live now

P Pts
BIH Bosnia and Herzegovina Playing now 3 9
CYP Cyprus Playing now 3 6
SUI Switzerland Playing now 3 3
GIB Gibraltar Playing now 3 0

Group B Live now

P Pts
BEL Belgium Playing now 3 9
ARM Armenia Playing now 3 4
MNE Montenegro Playing now 3 3
SCO Scotland Playing now 3 1

Group C Live now

P Pts
POL Poland Playing now 3 9
GRE Greece Playing now 3 4
SWE Sweden Playing now 3 3
MLT Malta Playing now 3 1

Group D Live now

P Pts
ALB Albania Playing now 3 6
SMR San Marino Playing now 3 4
BUL Bulgaria Playing now 3 4
AND Andorra Playing now 3 3

Group E Live now

P Pts
HUN Hungary Playing now 3 9
LTU Lithuania Playing now 3 6
TUR Turkey Playing now 3 3
NIR Northern Ireland Playing now 3 0

Group F Live now

P Pts
GEO Georgia Playing now 3 9
GER Germany Playing now 3 6
KOS Kosovo Playing now 3 3
AUT Austria Playing now 3 0

Group G Live now

P Pts
LVA Latvia Playing now 2 4
DEN Denmark Playing now 2 4
EST Estonia Playing now 2 0

Group H Live now

P Pts
MDA Moldova Playing now 2 6
ISR Israel Playing now 2 1
ENG England Playing now 2 1

Group I Live now

P Pts
NOR Norway Playing now 2 6
MKD North Macedonia Playing now 2 3
WAL Wales Playing now 2 0
Top