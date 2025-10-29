France will finish first if they win, or if they draw and Croatia win by a margin of between one and four goals, or if France lose by a margin of between one and four goals and the other game is drawn. If France draw and Croatia win by a margin of five goals, they will be split for first and second place by overall goals scored, then disciplinary points then coefficient (which favours France). Georgia will reach the quarter-finals if they win by a margin of at least four or by a three-goal margin other than 3-0 and 4-1, and the other game is drawn.