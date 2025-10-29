Spain will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat by a margin of six goals or more, or 5-0 or 6-1, or regardless if Slovenia to not win. Spain will finish first if they avoid defeat, or if they lose by a margin of one goal and Slovenia win. Belgium will reach the quarter-finals if they win, or if Belgium draw and Slovenia lose. Belgium will also progress if they lose should Belarus beat Slovenia by six goals or fewer, or 7-0 or 8-1. Belgium will finish first if they win by two goals or more, or if Belgium win by a margin of one goal and Slovenia do not win.