UEFA Futsal EURO 2018: meet the teams

The UEFA Futsal EURO 2018 finals draw has been made and we look at the 12 teams that will compete in Slovenia from 30 January to 10 February.

Group A:

Slovenia (hosts)

Past finals appearances: 4

Best performance: Quarter-finals (2014)

Friendly results in 2017: Bosnia & Herzegovina 6-3 (n, 28/01), Poland 6-6 (a, 29/01), Finland 3-2 (n, 31/01), Hungary 5-0 (a, 22/02), Japan 5-2 (h, 03/04), Japan D2-2 (h, 04/04), Japan 3-0 (h, 06/04), Germany 4-0 (h, 25/09), Germany 5-1 (h, 26/09), Portugal 0-2 (h, 05/12), Portugal 4-6 (h, 06/012)

Key fact: Hoping to be the first hosts to win the tournament since Italy in 2003.

Italy

Past finals appearances: 8

Best performance: Winners x 2 (2003, 2014)

Main round: Belarus 2-1, Netherlands 4-2, Georgia 2-2 (Group A winners)

Qualifying top scorer: Alessandro Patias 2

Key fact: Ended Spain's nine-year reign as champions in 2014 (though it was Russia that dethroned the holders in the semi-finals).

Serbia

Past finals appearances: 5 (including as Yugoslavia in 1999)

Best performance: Fourth place (2016)

Main round: Poland 4-0, Spain 0-6, Moldova 7-3 (Group E runners-up)

Play-off: Czech Republic 4-3a, 4-4h (agg: 8-7)

Qualifying top scorer: Miloš Simić 5

Key fact: Sold out all five of their games as hosts in Belgrade in 2016.

Group B:

Russia

Past finals appearances: 10

Best performance: Winners x 1 (1999)

Main round: France 5-0, Slovakia 1-0, Turkey 4-0 (Group G winners)

Qualifying top scorers: Eder Lima, Robinho 3

Key fact: Have lost the last three finals as well as the 2016 World Cup decider against Argentina.

Kazakhstan

Past finals appearances: 1

Best performance: Third place (2016)

Main round: FYR Macedonia 3-0, Denmark 5-0, Czech Republic 3-0 (Group F winners)

Qualifying top scorer: Douglas Junior 3

Key fact: Much of the squad play for two-time UEFA Futsal Cup winners Kairat Almaty.

Poland

Past finals appearances: 1

Best performance: Group stage (2001)

Main round: Serbia 0-4, Moldova 4-2, Spain 1-1 (Group E third place, best third-placed team)

Play-off: Hungary 1-2a, 6-4h (agg: 7-6)

Qualifying top scorer: Michał Kubik 3

Key fact: Made the play-offs as the best third-placed team by a single goal after becoming the first side to take Futsal EURO qualifying points off Spain since Slovenia in February 2004.

Group C:

Portugal

Past finals appearances: 8

Best performance: Runners-up (2010)

Main round: Latvia 2-1, Finland 5-1, Romania 4-0 (Group D winners)

Qualifying top scorer: Bruno Coelho 5

Key fact: Star man Ricardinho is set to feature in his fifth final tournament after 2007, 2012, 2014 and 2016 (he missed 2010 through injury).

Ukraine

Past finals appearances: 9

Best performance: Runners-up (2001, 2003)

Main round: Belgium 1-0, Montenegro 4-2, Croatia 2-1 (Group C winners)

Qualifying top scorers: seven players scored one goal

Key fact: Have lost in the quarter-finals in every tournament since this round was introduced in 2010.

Romania

Past finals appearances: 3

Best performance: Quarter-finals (2012, 2014)

Main round: Finland 5-5, Latvia 3-1, Portugal 0-4 (Group D runners-up)

Play-off: Georgia 2-2h, 7-4a (agg: 9-6)

Qualifying top scorer: Savio Valadares 5

Key fact: Scored twice in the last five seconds for what proved a crucial draw against Finland in their opening qualifier.

Group D:

Spain (holders)

Past finals appearances: 10

Best performance: Winners x 7 (1996, 2001, 2005, 2007, 2010, 2012, 2016)

Main round: Moldova 7-0, Serbia 6-0, Poland 1-1 (Group E winners)

Qualifying top scorer: Raúl Campos 3

Key fact: The only European team to win the FIFA Futsal World Cup, in 2000 and 2004.

Azerbaijan

Past finals appearances: 4

Best performance: Fourth place (2010)

Main round: Bosnia and Herzegovina 5-4, Albania 5-0, Hungary 6-1 (Group B winners)

Qualifying top scorer: Bolinha 4

Key fact: Were the 16-goal top scorers in qualifying.

France

Past finals appearances: 0

Best performance: First qualification

Premliminary round: Andorra 5-0, Lithuania 3-1 (Group F winners)

Main round: Russia 0-5, Turkey 5-1, Slovakia 4-1 (Group G runners-up)

Play-off: Croatia 1-1h, 5-4a (agg:6-5)

Qualifying top scorer: Abdessamad Mohammed 6

Key fact: The first team to qualify from the preliminary round since Turkey in 2012; the seven games France played over the three rounds are the most any side has ever needed to reach the finals.