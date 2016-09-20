European clean sweep in World Cup group stage
Tuesday 20 September 2016
Europe's representatives Portugal, Russia, Italy, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Spain all secured top-two finishes in the group stage to reach the last 16.
All seven of Europe's FIFA Futsal World Cup contenders in Colombia have made it through to the knockout stage starting on Tuesday.
- Europe's contenders
Group A winners: Portugal
Results: 1-1 v Colombia (Cali), 9-0 v Panama (Cali), 5-1 v Uzebkistan (Medellin)
Summary: Cardinal claimed a last-second equaliser against the hosts before Ricardinho hit six against Panama and three more versus Uzbekistan to lead the scoring charts.
Group B winners: Russia
Results: 6-4 v Thailand (Medellin), 6-1 v Egypt (Medellin), 7-1 v Cuba (Cali)
Summary: Ten different players have shared the 19 goals.
Group C winners: Italy
Results: 4-2 v Paraguay (Cali), 5-1 v Guatemala (Cali), 2-0 v Vietnam (Bucaramanga)
Summary: Italy trailed twice in their opening game but a Fortino hat-trick against Guatemala saw them through.
Group D runners-up: Ukraine
Results: 1-3 v Brazil (Bucaramanga), 4-2 v Mozambique (Bucaramanga), 3-1 v Australia (Bucaramanga)
Summary: In their two matches after narrowly beating Ukraine 3-1, Brazil went on to score 26 more goals.
Group E runners-up: Kazakhstan
Results: 0-1 v Argentina (Bucaramanga), 3-1 v Costa Rica (Bucaramanga), 10-0 v Solomon Islands (Medellin)
Summary: In Kazakhstan's sole previous World Cup 16 years ago, as an Asian side, they lost all three group games. Now they hope to avenge their 5-2 UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 semi-final loss to Spain (for which goalkeeper Higuita was suspended).
Group F runners-up: Azerbaijan
Results: 5-0 v Morocco (Medellin), 2-4 v Spain (Medellin), 3-3 v Iran (Medellin)
Summary: Vassoura got a hat-trick on Azerbaijan's debut World Cup appearance but then put through two own goals (after opening the scoring) in the reverse to Spain.
Group F winners: Spain
Results: 5-1 v Iran (Medellin), 4-2 v Azerbaijan (Medellin), 4-3 v Morocco (Bucaramanga)
Summary: There will be no third straight Brazil v Spain final as they are slated to face off in the last four. The one time they did not meet in the final since 1996, Spain knocked out Brazil on penalties in the 2004 semis.
- Knockout schedule
Round of 16:
Tuesday
37: Russia 7-0 Vietnam, Medellin
38: Colombia 0-0 (2-3pens) Paraguay, Cali
Wednesday
39: Brazil 4-4 (2-3pens) Iran, Bucaramanga
40: Spain 5-2 Kazakhstan, Medellin
41: Portugal 4-0 Costa Rica, Cali
Thursday
42: Argentina 1-0 (aet) Ukraine, Bucaramanga
43: Thailand 8-13 (aet) Azerbaijan, Medellin
44: Italy 3-4 (aet) v Egypt, Cali
Quarter-finals:
Saturday
45: Paraguay v Iran, Bucaramanga
46: Russia v Spain, Cali
Sunday
47: Argentina v Egypt, Medellin
48: Portugal v Azerbaijan, Cali
Semi-finals:
27 September
49: Paraguay/Iran v Russia/Spain, Medellin
28 September
50: Argentina/Egypt v Portugal/Azerbaijan, Cali
Final & third-place play-off
1 October, Cali
Previous finals (hosts)
2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)