European clean sweep in World Cup group stage

Tuesday 20 September 2016

Europe's representatives Portugal, Russia, Italy, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan and Spain all secured top-two finishes in the group stage to reach the last 16.

Portugal celebrate their last-gasp equaliser against Colombia
Portugal celebrate their last-gasp equaliser against Colombia ©Getty Images

All seven of Europe's FIFA Futsal World Cup contenders in Colombia have made it through to the knockout stage starting on Tuesday.

  • Europe's contenders

Group A winners: Portugal

Results: 1-1 v Colombia (Cali), 9-0 v Panama (Cali), 5-1 v Uzebkistan (Medellin)

Summary: Cardinal claimed a last-second equaliser against the hosts before Ricardinho hit six against Panama and three more versus Uzbekistan to lead the scoring charts.

Group B winners: Russia

Results: 6-4 v Thailand (Medellin), 6-1 v Egypt (Medellin), 7-1 v Cuba (Cali)

Summary: Ten different players have shared the 19 goals.

Group C winners: Italy

Results: 4-2 v Paraguay (Cali), 5-1 v Guatemala (Cali), 2-0 v Vietnam (Bucaramanga)

Summary: Italy trailed twice in their opening game but a Fortino hat-trick against Guatemala saw them through.

Group D runners-up: Ukraine

Results: 1-3 v Brazil (Bucaramanga), 4-2 v Mozambique (Bucaramanga), 3-1 v Australia (Bucaramanga)

Summary: In their two matches after narrowly beating Ukraine 3-1, Brazil went on to score 26 more goals.

Group E runners-up: Kazakhstan

Results: 0-1 v Argentina (Bucaramanga), 3-1 v Costa Rica (Bucaramanga), 10-0 v Solomon Islands (Medellin)

Summary: In Kazakhstan's sole previous World Cup 16 years ago, as an Asian side, they lost all three group games. Now they hope to avenge their 5-2 UEFA Futsal EURO 2016 semi-final loss to Spain (for which goalkeeper Higuita was suspended).

Group F runners-up: Azerbaijan

Results: 5-0 v Morocco (Medellin), 2-4 v Spain (Medellin), 3-3 v Iran (Medellin)

Summary: Vassoura got a hat-trick on Azerbaijan's debut World Cup appearance but then put through two own goals (after opening the scoring) in the reverse to Spain.

Group F winners: Spain 

Results: 5-1 v Iran (Medellin), 4-2 v Azerbaijan (Medellin), 4-3 v Morocco (Bucaramanga)

Summary: There will be no third straight Brazil v Spain final as they are slated to face off in the last four. The one time they did not meet in the final since 1996, Spain knocked out Brazil on penalties in the 2004 semis.

  • Knockout schedule

Round of 16:
Tuesday
37: Russia 7-0 Vietnam, Medellin
38: Colombia 0-0 (2-3pens) Paraguay, Cali

Wednesday
39: Brazil 4-4 (2-3pens) Iran, Bucaramanga
40: Spain 5-2 Kazakhstan, Medellin
41: Portugal 4-0 Costa Rica, Cali

Thursday
42: Argentina 1-0 (aet) Ukraine, Bucaramanga
43: Thailand 8-13 (aet) Azerbaijan, Medellin
44: Italy 3-4 (aet) v Egypt, Cali

Quarter-finals:
Saturday
45: Paraguay v Iran, Bucaramanga
46: Russia v Spain, Cali

Sunday
47: Argentina v Egypt, Medellin
48: Portugal v Azerbaijan, Cali

Brazil retained the title in 2012
Brazil retained the title in 2012©Getty Images

Semi-finals:
27 September
49: Paraguay/Iran v Russia/Spain, Medellin

28 September
50: Argentina/Egypt v Portugal/Azerbaijan, Cali

Final & third-place play-off
1 October, Cali

Previous finals (hosts)
2012: Brazil 3-2 aet Spain (Thailand)
2008: Brazil 2-2, 4-3 pens Spain (Brazil)
2004: Spain 2-1 Italy (Chinese Taipei)
2000: Spain 4-3 Brazil (Guatemala)
1996: Brazil 6-4 Spain (Spain)
1992: Brazil 4-1 United States (Hong Kong)
1989: Brazil 2-1 Netherlands (Netherlands)

